SGA makes history: The 5 largest contracts in NBA history and if they paid off

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have agreed to a massive four-year, $285 million supermax extension, locking in the reigning MVP through the 2030–2031 season.

The deal arrives just weeks after the Thunder captured the 2024–25 NBA Championship, where SGA made history by becoming:

The 11th player to win both regular-season MVP and Finals MVP in the same year

The fourth player ever to post 65 consecutive games with 20+ points

On top of that, Gilgeous-Alexander's new deal now sets the record for the highest annual salary in NBA history.

With SGA now inked into the books for the long haul, let’s take a look at the five richest contracts in NBA history — and whether they lived up to the price tag.

5. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves — Five years, $244M

Verdict: Worth it

Edwards signed his rookie max extension in 2023, worth up to $260 million with incentives. Since then, he’s been:

A three-time All-Star

Named to two consecutive All-NBA Second Teams

The driving force behind back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances

Edwards has matured into the franchise cornerstone Minnesota envisioned, and with three years left on the deal, he still has time to chase that elusive Finals run. So far? Every dollar has been worth it.

4. Bradley Beal, Phoenix Suns — Five years, $251M

Verdict: Not worth it

Beal signed this max deal in 2022 with the Wizards — including a rare no-trade clause — only to be traded a year later to Phoenix. Teaming with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker was supposed to create a super team.

Instead:

Beal battled injuries

Struggled to find rhythm or efficiency

Ended up benched for stretches in a disappointing campaign

Now considered an afterthought in Phoenix’s plans, Beal’s massive deal is looking like dead weight — and an expensive reminder of what could’ve been.

3. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets — Five years, $276M

Verdict: Worth it

After winning the 2022 NBA Championship, Jokić signed what was then the largest deal in league history — and he’s still outperforming expectations.

In the past seven years, he has:

Won three MVPs in four years

Posted record-breaking efficiency

Reasserted himself as the most unique center in league history

Denver is still a title threat, and Jokić remains the ultimate franchise player — untradeable, unshakable, and undoubtedly worth every penny.

2. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics — Five years, $285M

Verdict: TBD

Jaylen Brown shocked the league when he signed the richest contract in NBA history in 2023 — and immediately proved his value:

Helped lead Boston to the 2024 title

Won Finals MVP, averaging 23.9 points on 51.6% shooting

But with Jayson Tatum sidelined for the 2025–26 season, Brown will face his biggest test yet — leading the Celtics on his own. Can he shoulder that weight? We’re about to find out.

1. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics — Five years, $314M

Verdict: Worth it

Following their 2024 championship, the Celtics doubled down on Tatum with the largest contract in NBA history.

Even though Tatum missed time in the 2025 playoffs, Boston rewarded his:

Elite two-way play

Leadership

Dominant Finals run (25.0 PPG, 9.7 RPG)

Boston is now entering a soft rebuild due to cap constraints, but Tatum’s extension reflects what he’s already delivered — not just what he’s expected to do.