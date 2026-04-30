The Portland Trail Blazers are facing pivotal offseason decisions as they aim to build around their young core for the 2026-27 season.

Now that the Portland Trail Blazers' 2025-26 season is officially over, the focus shifts toward the offseason and figuring out ways to build upon what should be viewed as a successful campaign.

Their coaching search is sure to make for some fascinating headlines, especially with their cheapskate of a new owner. This isn't what this post is focused on, though. Here, we want to discuss their roster. And since they have a young core that they likely want to keep building on, there probably won't be much roster turnover this summer.

With that said, no team stays exactly the same from year-to-year. So, here are four faces we may not see wearing a Blazer uniform at the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Robert Williams III

Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Robert Williams III was awesome for the Blazers in their series against the San Antonio Spurs. For the first time in quite sometime, he looked like that elite paint protector/lob threat that helped the Boston Celtics burst onto the scene back in 2022. In their five-game series, the Blazers were 26.6 points per 100 possessions better with Williams on the floor than when he was on the bench. That is the sixth-best mark of all postseason players that logged at least 100 minutes.

You'd think the Blazers would definetly want to keep a player like that. But with his dominant playoff showing, his value is at an all-time high, and given his extensive injury history (he hasn't hit the 60 games played mark since 2022), Portland may not be willing to meet his asking price, especially as they look to find more room for Yang Hansen.

Blake Wesley

There isn't much to say here. Blake Wesley was a flyer the Blazers picked up after he was waived by the Spurs. He had some solid moments for them, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. But given how loaded their guard room projects to be next year (Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, and Scoot Henderson), it doesn't make much sense to try and retain him. They are better off trying to add better shooters/spacers to flank their new franchise centerpiece, Deni Avdija.

Matisse Thybulle

Portland Trail Blazers guard/forward Matisse Thybulle | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Like Williams, Matisse Thybulle was once a top notch defender whose career has been decimated by injuries and was entering a career year. Unlike Williams, Thybulle didn't do much to rehabilitate his value.

He only appeared in 30 games for Portland. And when Thybulle did it play, his defense was as electrifying as it was in his glory days (99th percentile Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus, per Dunks & Threes), but his offense continued to be abysmal (22nd percentile OFF EPM).

Because of his one-way value, his postseason impact footprint was the exact opposite of what we just outlined with Williams. When Thybulle was on the floor, the Blazers were 16.2 points per 100 worse off than when he was on the bench. Portland needs more two-way players. So, letting Thybulle walk is probably in their best interest.

Shaedon Sharpe

I will admit, of the four names on the list, Shaedon Sharpe is the one who is the least likely to be on a different team next season. Last October, he inked a four-year, 90-million dollar extension that kicks in next season. Unfortunately, it's been four years now, and Sharpe has not done much to prove he belong's in Portland's long-term plan.

His defense is still suspect (24th percentile DEF EPM), and Sharpe's shot-making isn't consistent enough to make up for it (31st percentile true shooting percentage). The athleticism is still super tantalizing, which is why I think they can convince a team lacking in young talent to take a flyer on him. But this playoffs made it clear that the Blazers don't view him as highly as a lot of their other core pieces (Avdija, Henderson, Toumani Camara, and Donovan Clingan), as Sharpe eighth on the team in total minutes played.

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