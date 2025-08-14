The Suns are unquestionably facing the most pressure of any West team in 2025-26

The Phoenix Suns had one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory in the 2024-25 campaign. Despite having championship aspirations heading into the season, Phoenix missed the Play-In Tournament entirely, finishing with a 36-46 record. What followed was an active offseason this summer, which saw the Suns trade Kevin Durant and waive Bradley Beal.

Phoenix got Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the draft rights to Khaman Maluach in exchange for Durant. Furthermore, the Suns traded for Mark Williams on draft night to bolster their big man depth. However, it's unclear if this roster is equipped to make the playoffs, never mind contend for a title. Without their first-round pick until 2032, their avenues to improve are virtually non-existent.

The Suns have a flawed roster

Despite upgrading their main need in rim protection this offseason, the Suns still have a flawed roster. Most notably, the backcourt pairing between Devin Booker and Jalen Green is a poor fit. Neither player is a natural playmaker, but one of them (likely Booker) will be the Suns' main facilitator. Booker is an improved playmaker; however, he still thrives next to a more traditional point guard. Green, on the other hand, has plenty of room for growth as a playmaker.

Having two shot-creating off-guards in the backcourt with not much playmaking throughout the roster is problematic. Ultimately, this pairing is far too similar to the ill-fated Booker-Beal combination. Perhaps a new system with Jordan Ott could help. However, that's a lot to put on the plate of a first-year head coach, and this is the Suns' fourth coach in four years.

In a loaded Western Conference, it feels unlikely that the Suns make a jump to return to the playoffs. Frankly, other than the Utah Jazz and perhaps the New Orleans Pelicans, it's hard to say the Suns have a superior roster to any team in the West. For a team that has traded away all its first-round picks and still has one of the 10 highest payrolls, that's undoubtedly disappointing.

Reasonable or not, there's likely an organizational expectation to compete and, at the very least, make the playoffs, which adds to the pressure the team is under this upcoming season.

Another mediocre year could spell the end of Booker's tenure in Phoenix

Perhaps the real reason the Suns are facing so much pressure is that Booker could ask out after another season. Yes, Booker agreed to a two-year $145 million contract extension with the Suns this summer, and by all accounts loves the city of Phoenix. However, if the Suns completely miss the playoffs, it's certainly possible Booker gets fed up with the franchise and asks out. Keeping Booker happy will be a major focus for the Suns, but with an underwhelming roster and a lack of assets to improve, that might not be possible.

Trading your franchise player would be a tough pill to swallow. But frankly, if the Suns underperform again, there's no reason Booker should want to stay. Perhaps the toughest part of trading Booker is that they'd have to find a package that would allow them to remain semi-competitive, since they don't own their picks. Ultimately, the pressure is at an all-time high for the Suns to make it work this year, or they could be forced to say goodbye to the franchise star.