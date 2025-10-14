The Jazz could have a third star on their hands behind Ace Bailey and Lauri Markkanen

If I said the words "Utah Jazz", you'd immediately think three things: 1) Lauri Markkanen, 2) Ace Bailey, 3) bleak.

Even extending out to three years from now, ESPN's power rankings still have the Jazz as a borderline bottom-five team in their future power rankings. And while the team's outlook might have improved in the wake of Bailey's recent preseason detonation against the Rockets (25 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 11-of-16 shooting, 40% 3FG), it still doesn't change the fact that without John Collins, Collin Sexton,and Jordan Clarkson, the only things Utah has to build on going forward are Bailey and Markkanen.

But if you dig just a little bit deeper on the depth chart, a third name will start to appear: third-year forward Taylor Hendricks. Making dual history as both UCF's first one-and-done and first lottery pick in 2023, Hendricks spent his rookie year between the G-League and the NBA before a fractured fibula robbed him of basically his entire sophomore season.

But he's back healthy now, and he's already making a name for himself in preseason.

Taylor Hendricks is having a triumphant return so far

The stats are modest on the surface thus far, but through three preseason games, Hendricks has averaged 14.3 points per game in just under 30 minutes per contest as a full-time starter. This is also while going 5-of-16 from three (and 50% shooting in the Jazz's latest against Houston) while averaging a steal a game.

Granted, it's only preseason, but despite Hendricks' up-and-down shooting from 3, he basically stands to double his rookie scoring average, and can likely do more if Utah intends to continue his relatively high usage. He's also coming off seasons in which he basically played on a two-way contract and then got sidelined into oblivion, respectively. Regardless of what happens next, going from that to a legitimate rotation spot (likely a starting job, too) is intriguing.

As for what this means for Utah, Hendricks' recent explosion now could actually gift them four rotation players who are a threat to score every night. Because it was actually Hendricks' rookie classmate Brice Sensabaugh who's been quietly heating up from the bench. He finished last season on a hot streak, averaging 23.7 points over the Jazz's last three games, and has stayed hot from the bench so far in 2025, averaging 22 over their three preseason games.

Will the Jazz be good in 2026? Probably not. Even if everything clicks for them, Utah is competing in what likely will be the toughest division in the NBA. Denver, Minnesota and Oklahoma City all have championship aspirations, and Portland is a popular Play-In dark horse. Utah will spend this coming season in the basement no matter what.

But the future is brighter than most think. And Hendricks is making a solid argument to be right in the middle of it all.