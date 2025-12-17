The Knicks bench may finally be ready for a deep playoff run

LAS VEGAS – In the three years of the NBA Cup’s existence, the event’s format and specifics have caused confusion in some circles. One such example is the reality that the championship game is an “extra” contest for both teams, one that does not count in the NBA regular season standings, in contrast to other NBA Cup action.

In principle, that delineation makes sense in that it is an 83rd game for both sides and, presumably, a very difficult matchup given the quality of the opponent. As such, the losing team is not punished, and that is very logical. However, another interesting wrinkle is that the player stats also do not count, which is rather unfortunate for New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek.

The Knicks toppled the San Antonio Spurs by a 124-113 margin on Tuesday to bring the NBA Cup to New York. They were highly impressive in the latter stages of the game, out-scoring the Spurs by 21 points over the final 14 minutes of action. That extended run included utter dominance from the Knicks in the possession game, headlined by transcendent offensive rebounding. New York also stifled San Antonio’s offense, holding the Spurs to only eight points over nearly an eight-minute stretch.

Tyler Kolek and the Knicks bench were ready for the moment

Kolek was not singularly responsible for that uptick, as other role players like Mitchell Robinson (15 rebounds in 18 minutes) and Jordan Clarkson (15 points and plus-15) were key for New York alongside the team’s traditional standouts like OG Anunoby (28 points, nine rebounds) and 2025 NBA Cup MVP Jalen Brunson (25 points, eight assists). With that said, it was the best game of Kolek’s career, even if it will not show up on the season-long statistical record.

Kolek produced 14 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 20 minutes off the bench, setting new career highs in scoring, rebounding, and minutes played. Kolek was particularly instrumental in the fourth quarter, playing more than 10 minutes and helping to key New York's biggest runs with two-way impact.

After the game, the 2024-second-round pick and former Marquette star received a great deal of positive attention from his teammates, as well as head coach Mike Brown. Brunson began his MVP acceptance interview by shouting out Kolek and other supporting players for their efforts and, at the press conference podium, he noted that Kolek’s “physicality kind of sparked” the Knicks.

“It may be a surprise to a bunch of people, but none of you guys see how hard this kid works,” Brunson said of Kolek. “Just very happy for him in the way he played tonight. Helped us, for sure. We needed him. He works so hard. I'm very happy for him, man. This is big-time for him.”

Kolek’s role was also more prominent in New York’s semifinal win over Orlando on Saturday, as he played more than 15 minutes and stepped nicely into part of the role vacated by injured guard Miles McBride. That also marked a notable uptick in Kolek’s minutes alongside Jalen Brunson in a lineup featuring two point guards and, even including Saturday’s game, the pairing had appeared for only 27 minutes all season.

Then, Kolek simply forced Mike Brown’s hand in the best possible way with strong play, and he paired with Brunson for 13 (!) minutes in the second half alone. In the end, Brown’s confidence in Kolek was rewarded.

“Tyler came in and he paired with Jalen, just did a heck of a job touching the paint and spraying the basketball for us, while hitting some timely threes,” said Mike Brown. “Then defensively he was awesome.”

When looking to the future, it is logical to note that Kolek’s role could, and likely will, lessen when McBride returns, at least when New York’s roster is fully healthy. At the same time, Kolek’s performance on a very prominent stage seemingly helped to raise his profile into cult-like status among the New York faithful, even if his showing did not surprise his Knicks teammates.

“He’s always been working on his game. He has been staying in the gym. He's been staying ready,” said Josh Hart of Kolek after the championship win. “I think he really started picking it up I think when we played in Charlotte. Defensively, he brought physicality, was able to get in and blow-up screens, blow-up DHO's, switch on guys, get stops. He just continues to build and build and build off that.

“Today, with the effort that he had whenever he was out there,” Hart continued. “If you're a rookie, if you're a young guy, you appreciate the game, you should be looking at what he's doing and how he's finding his ability to get on the court and stay on the court. You should model yourself off of that.”