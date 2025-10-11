The Knicks will lose 3 valuable defenders if they trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The New York Knicks haven't made the Finals since the turn of the century. They had a real shot in 1999 behind the trio of Patrick Ewing, Latrell Sprewell and Allan Houston, but a young Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs put the world on notice. In the ensuing years, the Knicks devolved a laughing stock in the NBA community, missing the playoffs 16 times since 2000.

The greatest power forward of all time got the Knicks out of there, and the drought began. Luckily for the New York, though, their fortunes have turned over the last few seasons. So much so that now the new-gen best power forward in the league may have his sights set on Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson's arrival marked the turnaround from national punchline to a competent organization in the biggest media market in the country. Julius Randle kicked off the Knicks' renaissance with a dazzling 2021 season, leading New York to the playoffs for the first time since 2013. New York continued to make strides as they went to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2025. Now, it's NBA Finals or bust in the banged-up East, and Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly has eyes for the Knicks if things bottom out with the Milwaukee Bucks this year.

All of which is cause for celebration. A few years ago, this team would have killed for a star even half as transcendent as Giannis to look in their direction, and now they've laid a stable-enough foundation that New York is at the top of his wish list. It's a sign of just how far things have come under Leon Rose and Jalen Brunson.

But there's no such thing as a free lunch in the NBA. While the idea of Giannis at MSG is something out of Knicks fans' wildest dreams, the reality of actually making it happen is far messier. And it would almost certainly involve giving up some of the players that have made the Knicks such an attractive destination in the first place.

OG Anunoby and two more great defenders will be in Milwaukee if Giannis asks out

Brunson and friends bought the Knicks back, but they aren't championship back just yet. The Knicks faithful have not witnessed their squad hoist the Larry O'Brien since 1973. The championship trophy wasn't even called the Larry O'Brien until 1984. This is a drought like no other.

If Giannis has serious interest in New York, the Knicks' best perimeter defender will be on the move. Knicks fans will get a queasy feeling hearing that, but Giannis is an obvious upgrade from OG Anunoby, though they bring different skills to the table.

Anunoby is a pestering hound who takes on the toughest matchup every night. His sturdy frame is tailor-made to stop some of the best wings this league has seen. From Jayson Tatum to Luka Dončić, no player is safe from the wrath of Anunoby once you're his matchup. He is an A+ perimeter defender per Basketball Index, and that eye test supports all the positive statistics out there.

Giannis is a great defender overall, but most of his value stems from his helicopter help as a roving menace. With Giannis' 7-foot-3 wingspan and attention to detail, he appears as three defenders sliding over from the back side.

That archetype is needed in New York, as Karl-Anthony Towns isn't exactly what we'd label a great rim protector. Though Anunoby (and Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart) were stout on-ball defenders, opponents still shot 66 percent at the rim against New York last year, according to Cleaning The Glass. That was 15th in the league, but the addition of Giannis would shore up their rim defense, considering the good perimeter defenders the Knicks will have even after trading Anunoby.

Maybe you're thinking, "Hey, don't they have Mitchell Robinson? He's great at the basket." Sadly, the Knicks would move Robinson, too, in this Greek Freak hypothetical trade. In this trade proposal, the Knicks lost three standout defenders.

New York loses a ton of defensive versatility and draft capital, but it's Giannis. Giannis brings help defense to keep Towns on the floor in pivotal situations and everything New York needs on offense.

Brunson is tasked with setting the table for everyone, but Giannis can create on his own. That bodes well for Brunson, who can seem overwhelmed as the only ball-handler at times. The addition of Giannis would accentuate Towns' strengths as a shooter, too.

Towns and Robinson were plus-8.3 in 165 playoff minutes together. The two have opposite skill sets on offense — KAT operates as a lethal floor-spacer (40% on 4.3/3PA for career) and Robinson can man the dunker's spot.

Imagine one of the best slashers of his generation playing next to the best shooting big of his generation? That's an effortless fit between Giannis and Towns, and it makes it worth it to lose some of the Knicks' stoutest defenders.

Mikal Bridges isn't Anunoby guarding the ball, but that first team All-Defense selection in 2022 is still in there. He and Hart would need to rise defensively with the loss of Anunoby, but they're built for the moment.

Giannis would cover up for Brunson and Towns defensively even more than Anunoby and Robinson could. That backline help, paired with Giannis' ability to switch onto the perimeter, is invaluable. Plus, Brunson may never be a good defender, but he would have more energy on that end with Giannis taking some of the creation duties on offense.

New York is losing perimeter shooting with the departure of Anunoby, but the offensive firepower is a lot to ignore. Big 3s haven't had the most success in the NBA as of late, but Brunson, Giannis and KAT are not overlapping archetypes like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal were in Phoenix. OKC and Indiana showed continuity can win, but the Celtics added more "star" power in 2024 on the way to their ring. Adding talent to the current core isn't the same thing as going out and creating a new core.

If Giannis is on his way out, the Knicks have an enticing package. Anunoby will always be a valuable and tradable player, so Milwaukee could double up on its return for Giannis. New York loses some pieces defensively, but you do that for one of (if not the) best players of his generation.