The most overrated and underrated rosters heading into the 2025-26 NBA season

The 2025 regular season doesn’t begin for over two months, and there’s still plenty to be said about all 30 teams vying for a shot at the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Some teams made sizeable additions to their rosters, including the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets. Others took a step back, such as the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.

When it’s all said and done, we won’t know how these teams will mesh until they step onto the court against real competition. Nobody can predict if Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Bradley Beal will operate well in the same starting lineup. Not even the best analysts can say whether the Indiana Pacers will survive without both Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner.

For now, the best we can do is look back at which teams made the biggest jumps — and which still need to re-evaluate their confidence meters.

Denver Nuggets: Underrated

You know a team had a successful offseason when it won 50 regular-season games the previous year and is still viewed as underrated heading into a new one. That’s the category the Denver Nuggets fall under.

Having played in back-to-back seven-game series against the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver acquired Cam Johnson in exchange for Michael Porter Jr., further boosting the team’s passing and three-point shooting. While Porter Jr. played more games and rebounded better, Johnson’s ability to spread the floor even further gives Nikola Jokic more options in the starting lineup.

It didn’t stop there. Former Nuggets champion Bruce Brown returned to bring his defense and toughness to what was a young second unit. Then came the icing on top: a reliable backup center behind Jokic in Jonas Valanciunas. Although that signing came with mixed reviews, it means Jokic no longer has to play 40+ minutes a night for the team to succeed.

Oh yeah, and Tim Hardaway Jr. can still provide some timely three-point shooting.

If all Denver had to give up to bring in four new contributors was Michael Porter Jr., don’t be surprised if this team surpasses 60 regular-season wins.

Toronto Raptors: Overrated

The Toronto Raptors look good on paper, but still lack a true star-power punch. The starting lineup has hidden potential: Immanuel Quickley thrived in limited time, RJ Barrett led the team in scoring, and Scottie Barnes continued to post highlight-worthy numbers.

While some might argue the addition of Brandon Ingram cost the team nothing up front, he appeared in just 18 games last season and endured one of the longest absences for a player with an ankle sprain. He hasn’t played more than 65 games since his rookie year — nearly nine years ago.

The bench will feature Gradey Dick and ninth overall pick Collin Murray-Boyles, but Toronto’s youth is both an advantage and a liability. The upside is undeniable, but for a team hoping to make a big leap, this isn’t the time to treat regular-season games like scrimmages.

The Eastern Conference may be “wide open” this season, but perhaps Toronto is still searching for the same motivation that won them a title in 2019.

New Orleans Pelicans: Underrated

The New Orleans Pelicans pulled off one of the offseason’s more surprising trades, sending C.J. McCollum and Kelly Olynyk to acquire Jordan Poole, Sadiq Bey, and Micah Peavy. In doing so, they got younger and bolstered their bench, putting themselves in a high-reward, low-risk situation.

Though their first-round picks were widely questioned, Jeremiah Fears proved doubters wrong, averaging 17.4 points and 1.4 steals on 40% shooting in the NBA Summer League. Fears looks like the Pelicans’ point guard of the future. Derik Queen, projected as the backup center, posted 14 points and 11 rebounds per game across three contests.

Built on youth and quickness, both the starters and the bench can take over at any moment. The health of Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy remains a concern, but if they stay on the floor for most of the season, New Orleans could surprise a lot of people.

Phoenix Suns: Overrated

The Phoenix Suns made two franchise-defining moves: trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets and buying out Bradley Beal.

In return, the Suns got younger, acquiring Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and Khaman Maluach via the draft. They also solved a major issue from the past two seasons — finding a big man who can operate down low and set off-ball screens — by adding Nick Richards and Mark Williams.

Despite these necessary changes, running Devin Booker as the team’s point guard may sound better in theory than in practice. When Chris Paul was running the point three years ago, Booker thrived playing off the ball — a major factor in their NBA Finals run. Now, with Booker shouldering the decision-making and Jalen Green taking on a heavy scoring load, the fit feels questionable.

The star power may still intrigue fans, but Phoenix must prove it can play true team basketball instead of relying on three scorers to carry the load while everyone else watches.

Atlanta Hawks: Underrated

You know your franchise is on the right track when last year’s No. 1 overall pick is projected to win Sixth Man of the Year.

After years of settling for mediocrity, the Atlanta Hawks made a leap this offseason, adding Kristaps Porzingis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Porzingis, a seven-footer who can shoot from deep, gives Trae Young more offensive options than ever.

Alexander-Walker strengthens the bench after a strong season in Minnesota, earning him a four-year, $62 million deal. With Jalen Johnson expected to return fully healthy after playing just 36 games, the Hawks quietly improved their scoring and defense in one offseason.

If the Bucks, Pacers, and Celtics slip in the standings, Atlanta could see a rise it hasn’t experienced in nearly a decade.

Golden State Warriors: Overrated

It’s a statement that keeps getting repeated but still stuns the NBA: the Golden State Warriors are the only team in the league that hasn’t added a player this offseason. That’s right — no Ben Simmons, Al Horford, or Russell Westbrook signing will swoop in to give Steph Curry one last title shot.

Golden State’s roster is full of question marks. How will Jimmy Butler perform in his first full season? Can Brandin Podziemski take another step as a projected starter? Is Jonathan Kuminga’s bench production enough to meaningfully support the starting lineup — and will he even still be on the roster?

Relying on last season’s midyear trade for Butler to push them into contention isn’t convincing. The roster is aging, younger players aren’t making big leaps, and without Curry, there’s little left to believe in.

If the Warriors stay hesitant, their destination won’t be the playoffs — it’ll be Cancun in May 2026.