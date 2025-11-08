These 4 NBA rookie dark horses who are doing more than fans realize already

The 2025 NBA Draft was viewed as a historically great class, and two weeks in, it hasn't disappointed. Amid excitement about VJ Edgecombe and Cooper Flagg, it's easy to overlook some players. However, this class has a slew of high-impact players.

But what about the rookies who don't get the same spotlight, but deserve just as much love. Let's talk about a handful of those players from the first few weeks of the season.

Cedric Coward, Memphis Grizzlies

Not enough positive things can be said about Cedric Coward. Now you could argue that Coward is getting enough praise. However, from a national perspective, I don't think so; all the talk about the Memphis Grizzlies has been about Ja Morant trade rumors. However, the No. 11 pick is averaging 15 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 55.4/43.6/91.2 shooting splits. In fact, he is the first player to average 15 plus points with 50/40/90 shooting splits through his 10 games.

Cedric Coward is the first player in NBA history to average at least 15 points per game on 50/40/90 shooting splits through his first 10 career games pic.twitter.com/GHt3TkGJlH — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) November 8, 2025

Coward is the definition of a smooth operator. The 6-foot-5 wing does a great job getting to his spots at all three levels, and his basketball IQ jumps off the screen. He moves off the ball at an elite rate, but also is capable on the ball.

It wouldn't shock me if Coward stays within the elusive 40/50/90 club, given his shot diet. Coward is also a disruptive defender with a 7-foot-2 wingspan. There's no denying Coward's all-around impact, given he has an absurd +18.7 net on/off difference, which is Nikola Jokić-level numbers.

Before the season, I wrote about why Coward could win Rookie of the Year, Edgecombe exists, but I feel vindicated for that take. Victory lap aside, Coward is already an incredible role player, and it's clear he has star upside. Fine, I'll say it, he reminds me of Kawhi Leonard. What an incredible journey for someone who started his college career at D3 Willamette University.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets had a stellar rookie class, drafting four players within the top 35. While Kon Knueppel is stealing the show and understandably so, the Hornets quietly found their starting center in Ryan Kalkbrenner with the 34th pick. He is averaging 9.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, and 1.1 steals while starting since day one.

Kalkbrenner's game isn't flashy, but he's immensely impactful. He is already an elite drop coverage big man and shot blocker. Notably, opposing players are shooting just 42.1 percent against Kalkbrenner and 51.9 percent against him within six feet of the rim.

Anchor on the defensive end🖐🏽



Ryan Kalkbrenner ‘25-26 defensive tape https://t.co/FyXv1UvZGo pic.twitter.com/iwt3BN4MPn — RCsWorld (@RCsWrld) November 5, 2025

As a lob threat and interior scorer, Kalkbrenner is also an efficient source of offense. He is shooting an absurd 81.3 percent from the field and has had three games where he has shot 100 percent from the field. Undoubtedly, Kalkbrenner is a perfect fit next to LaMelo Ball.

To me, Kalkbrenner is the perfect example that you shouldn't "overthink it" with the draft. Kalkbrenner fell likely due to age concerns. Sure, a 23-year-old doesn't have as much upside as an 18-year-old. But Kalkbrenner was a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year winner at Creighton. Guess what? The guy who was awesome in college is now awesome in the NBA.

Sion James, Charlotte Hornets

Am I going to highlight another Hornets player? You betcha, because the Hornets didn't just find one gem in the second-round, they found TWO! Watching Sion James during his final season at Duke, it was clear that he was a versatile two-way wing, and that trend has continued in the NBA.

James is averaging 8.9 points, 3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and .9 stocks with 60/60/91.7 shooting splits. He is a bruising finisher, hard-nosed defender, and smart connective playmaker. That's a player who every team would want. Impressively, James has a +7.8 on/off swing. James might never be a star, but his all-around impact will allow him to carve out a long career.

Well done, Charlotte, you had yourself a draft!

Will Richard, Golden State Warriors

Will Richard is another guy who had a fantastic college career, highlighted by a national championship with Florida, but fell due to age concerns. Despite being the 56th overall, Richard quickly earned the trust of Steve Kerr, something that isn't easy for young players in the Golden State Warriors' system.

Richard is averaging 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists on 61.4/44/78.6 shooting splits. He made waves with a 30-point performance this week without Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler sidelined. However, Richard has been impactful all season long.

The 6-foot-5 wing ranks in the 90th percentile for spot-up shooting per NBA.com. Furthermore, he has yet to miss a shot at the rim per Databallr. He competes on defense and is a solid connective playmaker as well. Overall, Richard doesn't have many flaws, and he impacts winning at a high level.