The surprise player could challenge Cooper Flagg for Rookie of the Year

Cooper Flagg was the consensus No. 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft. Going to a competitive Dallas Mavericks squad with a ready-made skill set on both ends of the floor, Flagg is, of course, the favorite to win Rookie of the Year. There's a good chance he ends up winning the award. However, it's far from a guarantee, and there's always a possibility of a player surprisingly winning the award.

One example of this is how Damian Lillard won Rookie of the Year over Anthony Davis. Tre Johnson, Kun Knueppel, and Dylan Harper seem like the three most likely players to challenge Flagg. Nevertheless, I think Memphis Grizzlies wing Cedric Coward has the potential to shake up this race.

At 22, Coward is more ready to make an impact from day one than your typical rookie. Coward was a fast riser on draft boards after measuring an absurd 7-foot-2 wingspan at the draft combine. The 6-foot-6 wing has the length to be a highly versatile two-way player. With Desmond Bane being traded to Orlando, the Grizzlies will have ample minutes available for Coward. Being able to contribute to winning basketball could help Coward's case.

Cedric Coward has all the makings of an elite rookie

Zach Kleiman has an excellent track record in the draft, and the Grizzlies' trading up to draft Coward with the No. 11 pick highlights the organization's confidence in the young wing. Just last season, we saw Jaylen Wells thrive as a rookie with the Grizzlies. Wells finished third in Rookie of the Year voting, and Coward has a similar skill set to Wells.

There are some concerns about Coward due to his injury history and lack of experience against proven competition. Notably, Coward spent two seasons at Eastern Washington and just six games at Washington State. Regardless, he was a dominant college player whose skill set is perfectly positioned to translate to the NBA level.

Coward uses his length to be disruptive on defense, averaging 1.7 stocks in college. Additionally, he is an elite on-ball stopper who held opposing scorers to 31.8 on jumpers. Coward's length allows him to guard multiple positions. Offensively, Coward is a knockdown shooter, netting 38.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc for his college career. This 3-and-D archetype makes Coward a safe bet to see success in the NBA. He is also a smoother self-creator, who thrives at getting to his spot in the mid-range but can also finish at the rim.

Cedric Coward’s +8 wingspan is something that definitely pops on tape & makes him a VERY intriguing wing prospect.



Opposing scorers only shot 31.8% (!!) on jumpers when guarded by Coward. Strong combine/anthro testing + two-way tools should put Coward in T20 draft consideration. https://t.co/p0g9IKScGy pic.twitter.com/CEMQGmbDsb — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) May 13, 2025

While it's a small sample size, Coward shot 73.7 percent at the rim and 66.7 percent from the mid-range last season. Coward's polished two-way skill set makes him poised to contribute from the jump. The Grizzlies have an everybody-eats style of offense, which could allow Coward to put up some big numbers, especially with the loss of Bane. Memphis will likely be competing for a playoff spot, which could further bolster Coward's case.

Ultimately, most people aren't thinking of Coward as a Rookie of the Year candidate. Nevertheless, he checks a lot of boxes as a rookie who will make a significant impact from day one, and he could make a push for Rookie of the Year.