Why Grizzlies fans should be excited about first-round pick Cedric Coward

The Memphis Grizzlies had to trade up, but they got their next young wing just like they did when they drafted Jaylen Wells last year. Wells was in the Rookie of the Year conversation for the majority of the season before he got hurt and fell out of contention. The Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane, freeing up a wing spot in the rotation.

Cedric Coward was a lottery pick and a player the Grizzlies had eyed throughout the draft process. He reportedly was fantastic during his pre-draft interviews and a player that truly had to work his way to where he is. And that’s just off the court. He’s a talented player on the court as well, which is why the Grizzlies pounced.

This does stir up some questions about how they handle the overload of wings. They have G.G. Jackson, Vince Williams and Wells on the roster. All of them with similar physicals. But with the Grizzlies injury luck, probably better they have a surplus than not.

What the Memphis Grizzlies are getting with Cedric Coward

One thing Coward’s going to do is bring a boost to the Grizzlies offense. He shot 55.7 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. His shooting ability is going to be key for the Grizzlies. He’s the perfect replacement for Bane if he comes in as prolific as he was in college.

Bane was the 3-point specialist on this team amid Luke Kennard’s inconsistency. Bane became the player the Grizzlies relied on when Ja Morant went out with suspensions and injuries. Coward can become that player if the Grizzlies can develop him. The one thing Memphis has done well is picked out talented, under-the-radar players. They flopped on David Roddy and Jake LaRavia. But Wells made up for it as did Jackson.

Along with being a solid offensive player, Coward’s size makes him a great defensive option as well. At 6-foot-5, he’s a smaller guard but can defend well, which is a bonus. If there’s one thing Oklahoma City taught the league during its championship run is that perimeter defending is key.

Grizzlies fans should be hyped to have Coward. Memphis traded Bane because they core of him, Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. proved they reached their peak. Now the Grizzlies have turned the page and they hype around Coward should have the Grizzlies feeling like they made the right move to reshuffle this roster.