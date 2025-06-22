I’m kidding. I do not plan to criticize the Phoenix Suns for what they got in return for Kevin Durant. Not too much anyway. But it’s easy for your mind to start firing off in all sorts of different when big news drops. For example, here is a take that has happened:

Also, this is just ending with DeMar to Miami huh — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) June 22, 2025

Nekias is the best. When Nekias says things, I listen. I enjoy basketball far more because of it. I respect and look up to him. This, however, is a good example of what can happen.

What does the KD trade say about his legacy?



How will this move shape the rest of the trade market?



How does this trade compare to other trades that have been made recently?

And that’s where you get to a pain point. You see, Desmond Bane was recently traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Orlando Magic for four first-round picks (kinda), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony. That’s quite a haul, in my estimation. Especially for someone who has never made an All-Star Game.

Kevin Durant, one of the greatest players of all time, was traded for a single first-round pick, Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and a vague look of pity in their competitors' eyes as the two sides finally shook hands on the deal. Like, they were smiling, but it looked like they also felt bad. Very strange.

The Suns could not expect much of a return. Sorry, dudes.

Kevin Durant, while not older than me, is old. While he is still producing at an All-Star level, his scoring is becoming more and more specialized. He is absolutely a specialist, and he is a sniper, and his gravity is some of the strongest in the league. But he’s 36. He’s been around a long time.

KD also limited his potential value in a trade by stating the teams he wanted to go to. (We do still feel bad for Anthony Edwards. As much as one does, anyway.) He didn’t seem like he wanted to pay state income taxes or be cold. There are only so many markets that applies to. And he was specific. Can’t remember what he said though. Probably wasn’t important after all.

The Suns were also desperate. After two years of this attempt at a Big Three, the only way forward was to try and recoup what they could from investing in KD in the first place.

I wonder what Bradley Beal is up to right now.

These two trades do not mean that Bane is necessarily a better player now, and it certainly doesn’t mean that Bane has had a career on anything near KD’s previous trajectory. Bane is very, very good. There’s just more time of Desmond Bane playing at his level left than there is of KD playing at this, in all likelihood.

But look at LeBron. Maybe I’m wrong.