This 4-team blockbuster trade could save the Warriors, put the Pistons over the top

Domantas Sabonis seems destined to be moved ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline. One team that has continued to be linked to Sabonis is the Toronto Raptors. However, per NBA insider Jake Fischer, a roadblock that has emerged is that the Sacramento Kings aren't interested in taking on long-term money. Conversely, the Raptors are looking to part ways with some combination of Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl.

"Domantas Sabonis has interest from Toronto. We've continued to report that, but it’ll be tricky to find an agreement there, being that the Raptors, to my understanding, are really just trying to look at what they can get for a combination of Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl and the Kings do not want long-term salary on their books right now," Fischer reported.

As such, finding a deal between Toronto and Sacramento becomes more challenging, and it would likely have to involve a third or even fourth team for all sides to be satisfied. Nevertheless, I came up with a four-team blockbuster trade that could shake things up in a massive way at the deadline.

Raptors receive: Domantas Sabonis

Kings receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Tobias Harris, two 2026 first-round via Toronto and Detroit

Warriors receive: Jakob Poeltl

Pistons receive: RJ Barrett

Will this happen? Probably not, but it's financially possible, and I think there's reason for all teams to pursue such a deal. Let's dive into why I think this makes some level of sense for all teams involved.

Why the Raptors would do it

In: Domantas Sabonis

Out: RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, and a 2026 first-round pick

As noted earlier, the Raptors have interest in Sabonis, and it's easy to see why, in my opinion. Poeltl is having a down season, averaging 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. In a wide-open Eastern Conference, the Raptors could have a puncher's chance to compete with a move at the deadline.

Upgrading their center or point guard spot would be the most logical. Pairing Poeltl with Barrett (who is a weird fit with Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram) for an All-Star-level center is a no-brainer in my eyes. With a move like this, the Raptors could be positioned to make some real noise in the playoffs.

While Sabonis' contract rightfully gives many teams across the league cause for pause, that doesn't matter as much for Toronto, as Poeltl and Barrett aren't on team-friendly deals either. Given the clear talent upgrade, I think the inclusion of a first-round pick is more than fair, and since this pick is this year, it wouldn't be too valuable.

Sabonis' fit in Toronto's free-flowing offense is clear, and the Raptors have the defensive infrastructure to cover up for his poor defense. By all accounts, I think this move makes sense for the Raptors.

Why the Kings would do it

In: Jonathan Kuminga, Tobias Harris, two 2026 first-round via Toronto and Detroit

Out: Domantas Sabonis

The Kings can avoid taking on long-term contracts by trading for Kuminga and Harris. It's been well-documented that they're interested in Kuminga, and they would likely re-negotiate a contract with him in the offseason. Let's hope that goes better than negotiations with the Warriors did this summer.

In all seriousness, I like the idea of Kuminga on the Kings. The organization clearly believes in him, and getting a 23-year-old with some real upside for a team looking to enter a rebuild is logical.

Harris gives the Kings $26 million of expiring money to work with this offseason, which is something they clearly value. I also don't mind the idea of him sticking around as a veteran presence on the right deal.

Draft picks from competitive teams in Detroit and Toronto aren't ideal, but two first-round picks are still solid value. Frankly, the Kings aren't going to get a slew of picks for Sabonis given his contract and poor defense. Ultimately, a return of an intriguing young player, a $26 million expiring contract, and two first-round picks is likely the best Sacramento can get for Sabonis.

Why the Pistons would do it

In: RJ Barrett

Out: Tobias Harris and a 2026 first-round

Admittedly, I feel the least confident about this deal for the Pistons. They're the No. 1 seed in the East and have a chance to make a finals run as constructed. However, I have real concerns about their shot creation outside of Cade Cunningham.

Barrett's average 3-point shooting makes him a questionable fit next to Cade in some regard, but there's no denying that his ability to create for himself would benefit the Pistons. Parting ways with a late first-round pick and Harris to get Cade a legit secondary creator is something the Pistons would have to consider at the very least. A move like this clearly raises the Pistons' ceiling.

Why the Warriors would do it

In: Jakob Poeltl

Out: Jonathan Kuminga

Listen, getting Poeltl back for Kuminga isn't ideal on the surface level, especially since Poeltl is having a down season. However, unless the Warriors are comfortable giving up multiple future picks with Kuminga, I don't see a world where they get a more impactful player than Poeltl. Kuminga is out of the Warriors' rotation for crying out loud.

Maybe the Warriors do that and pull the trigger on a trade for someone like Michael Porter Jr., or perhaps they value the flexibility of Kuminga's $24.3 million team option. Regardless, it's clear the relationship is broken, and the Warriors must trade him to salvage this season.

Poeltl might be having a down season, but his screening, passing, rebounding, and inside touch make him a perfect fit in the Warriors' system. Golden State desperately needs a big man, and flipping Kuminga for a quality rotational player should be seen as a win.