NBA Rumors: Giannis-Heat buzz, Bucks still eyeing upgrades, Raptors big game hunting

While we haven't had any moves yet, the NBA trade season unofficially kicked off yesterday (December 15) as most players who signed new contracts over the offseason became available. From now until February 5, trade rumors will consume the NBA rumors.

Recently, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line Substack (subscription required) delivered updates on some of the league's biggest stars who may be available, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Domantas Sabonis, and Anthony Davis. Let's dive into Fischer's reporting and what it means as trade season truly approaches.

Do the Heat have the best possible offer for Giannis?

Of course, the biggest name who could be available this trade deadline is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. It's crucial to note that Giannis hasn't requested, and thus, he may very well stay. We'll get into this more in a bit, but it looks like the Bucks are still looking to add talent around Giannis.

Regardless, I don't think it would surprise anyone if Giannis requests a trade. He is the ultimate competitor, and on an 11-16 Bucks team, it feels like a matter of time before this relationship comes to an end, especially given the non-stop rumors about his lack of happiness.

What team could trade for Giannis is the million-dollar question, though. The market for Giannis is especially interesting with the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Oklahoma City Thunder being out on him for now, per Marc Stein. Fischer suggests that the Heat have the best possible Giannis trade package, and I certainly see his point.

"In terms of in-season suitors, I'm struggling to pinpoint another team capable of presenting a deal that would clearly trump the Heat's richest pitch," Fischer wrote.

Fischer suggested the Miami Heat's trade package could be centered around Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, and draft capital. Herro is an All-Star-level player who just so happens to be from Milwaukee, while Ware is a high-upside young big man. Someone like Nikola Jovic or Andrew Wiggins could also be thrown into sweeten the deal. Depending on how many picks Miami is willing to part with, I could see a world where they have the best offer. It's also a team Giannis would be open to landing with.

Comparing the Heat to other suitors, including the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors, Miami clearly has the best package.

Two other teams that I could see being able to outbid Miami are the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. However, Fischer noted that the Hawks don't want to part with their 2026 unprotected first-round pick, which includes the best outcome of a New Orleans Pelicans-Bucks pick swap. We will get to the Raptors later, but right now, it looks like they are favoring cheaper star options.

With all that being said, I tend to agree with Fischer, for now, the Heat could have the best offer for Giannis. Nevertheless, that could change if another team like Atlanta or Toronto gets involved and is willing to part ways with their most valuable assets.

The Bucks are still looking to add talent

Staying with the Bucks for a second, Fischer backed up the idea that they are still looking to add talent around Giannis. Specifically, he confirmed The Athletic's reporting that the Bucks are interested in Zach LaVine. Given the Bucks' lack of perimeter shot creation and depth, LaVine would be an ideal target. Now, would he be enough to keep Giannis in Milwaukee? That's unclear.

The Bucks' lack of draft capital (no unencumbered first-round until 2031) will hurt them in any trade pursuit. Regarding LaVine, though, he makes $47.4 million this year and $48.9 million next year, which is seen as a bad contract. Thus, perhaps something centered around Myles Turner and Kyle Kuzma could make a move possible.

Fischer also mentioned Jerami Grant as another trade target. Grant is a 20-point-per-game scorer. However, much like LaVine Grant's contract makes him a realistic target, notably, he has two and a half years left on his five-year $160 million contract. Fischer also suggested that since the Portland Trail Blazers own three of the Bucks' first-round picks, they could help facilitate a three-team Giannis trade.

Andrew Wiggins, Dejounte Murray, and Marcus Smart are three other players who the Bucks are interested in. Frankly, with the possible expectation of LaVine, I don't see any player moving the needle enough to keep Giannis in Milwaukee. Regardless, it's worth a shot to keep him in Milwaukee, and I could see the Bucks retooling instead of rebuilding if they eventually trade Giannis, given their lack of draft capital.

The Raptors could be in play for Sabonis and AD

Now, we arrive at the Raptors. Even before Fischer's reporting, I always thought they were one of the most interesting trade deadline teams. With a 16-11 record, the Raptors are the No. 3 in the East. In a wide-open Eastern Conference, why not add talent and possibly set up a finals run?

Fischer listed the Raptors as a possible suitor for Domantas Sabonis and Anthony Davis.

"Toronto, though, has sent out some early signals that it hopes to upgrade its frontcourt. Sources with knowledge of the Raptors' thinking have identified them as a team with interest in Domantas Sabonis as well as Davis," Fischer reported.

Sabonis and Davis are two of the hardest players to find suitors for. However, Toronto makes a lot of sense for either player. They have a plethora of wings, but could upgrade their center room.

While I could see the Dallas Mavericks holding onto Davis with the team trending up, it feels like a certainty that Sabonis will be traded. Frankly, I don't see a better suitor than Sabonis. He would fit in perfectly with the team's free-flowing offense, and they have the defensive infrastructure to cover up his weaknesses.

Fischer noted that the Raptors would like to retain Jakob Poeltl. So a deal would likely center around either Immanuel Quickley or RJ Barrett. To me, the Raptors are a sleeping giant as the trade deadline approaches.