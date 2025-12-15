Why NBA trade season officially starts today

Roughly one-third of the 2025-26 NBA season is over. With a chunk of the league's attention on the upcoming NBA Cup championship game on Tuesday, it can be easy to lose sight of simply how much basketball has been played, but the landscape of the campaign is certainly taking shape.
For some teams, that manifests with real optimism. The Detroit Pistons are a great example, boasting a sparkling 20-5 record and an active three-game winning streak. The New York Knicks, another Eastern Conference contender, are also rolling with a five-game winning streak and a date with the San Antonio Spurs in Las Vegas on Tuesday. In the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off an NBA Cup loss but, to be blunt, things are just fine with a 24-2 record and an utterly dominant profile.
Still, not everything is rosy around the league and, even for some teams in strong positions, the focus will shift more and more to the trade landscape as the early February deadline nears. In fact, national reporting has already begun to bubble on players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis, and a key date on the NBA calendar has now arrived that could get things moving in the trade market.
The trade landscape is almost always quiet in the early going of an NBA season. Part of that is the nature of the calendar and the reality that "deadlines spur action," but part of it is also tied to the fact that recently signed free agents often cannot be traded. This year, more than 70 players were legally ineligible to be moved ... until Dec. 15.
It must be emphasized that a lot of these players aren't going to be traded and won't even pop up in trade rumblings. For example, Nickeil Alexander-Walker was arguably the best free agent signing of the summer and, just because he is eligible to be traded by the Atlanta Hawks does not mean that he will be. At the same time, there are a lot of big-name players that can be dealt now, plus a lot of players that could be included in various deals that need salary-matching to make everything work.
Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet is perhaps the most prominent example of a player who can now legally be traded. VanVleet has a $25 million salary that could be very useful for Houston in a number of trade scenarios, even acknowledging that he does have a de facto no-trade clause in that he can block any move if he chooses to do so. Houston's books are in good shape, but the Rockets don't have a ton of mid-tier money to move around, and VanVleet represents at least a possibility there.
Elsewhere, Luke Kennard could be an appealing matching salary ($11,000,000) on an expiring deal if the intriguing Hawks look to buy at the deadline. On the higher end, Julius Randle always seems to pop up in trade chatter, at least online, and his nearly $31 million salary is now eligible to be moved by the Wolves if things get weird.
PLAYER
TEAM
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Hawks
Luke Kennard
Hawks
N'Faly Dante
Hawks
Chris Boucher
Celtics
Luke Garza
Celtics
Josh Minott
Celtics
Cam Thomas
Nets
Day'ron Sharpe
Nets
Ziaire Williams
Nets
Mason Plumlee
Hornets
Tre Jones
Bulls
Larry Nance Jr.
Cavs
Dante Exum
Mavericks
Kyrie Irving
Mavericks
D'Angelo Russell
Mavericks
Bruce Brown
Nuggets
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Nuggets
Javonte Green
Pistons
Caris LeVert
Pistons
Duncan Robinson
Pistons
Clint Capela
Rockets
Dorian Finney-Smith
Rockets
Jeff Green
Rockets
Josh Okogie
Rockets
Aaron Holiday
Rockets
Jae'Sean Tate
Rockets
Fred VanVleet
Rockets
Nicolas Batum
Clippers
Bradley Beal
Clippers
James Harden
Clippers
Brook Lopez
Clippers
Chris Paul
Clippers
Deandre Ayton
Lakers
Jaxson Hayes
Lakers
Jake LaRavia
Lakers
Marcus Smart
Lakers
Ty Jerome
Grizzlies
Jock Landale
Grizzlies
Cam Spencer
Grizzlies
Dru Smith
Heat
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Bucks
Cole Anthony
Bucks
Amir Coffey
Bucks
Gary Harris
Bucks
Kevin Porter Jr.
Bucks
Bobby Portis
Bucks
Taurean Prince
Bucks
Jericho Sims
Bucks
Gary Trent Jr.
Bucks
Myles Turner
Bucks
Bones Hyland
Timberwolves
Joe Ingles
Timberwolves
Julius Randle
Timberwolves
Kevon Looney
Pelicans
Jordan Clarkson
Knicks
Landry Shamet
Knicks
Guerschon Yabusele
Knicks
Ajay Mitchell
Thunder
Tyus Jones
Magic
Mo Wagner
Magic
Justin Edwards
76ers
Kyle Lowry
76ers
Eric Gordon
76ers
Trendon Watford
76ers
Collin Gillespie
Suns
Nigel Hayes-Davis
Suns
Damian Lillard
Trail Blazers
Blake Wesley
Trail Blazers
Drew Eubanks
Kings
Doug McDermott
Kings
Dennis Schröder
Kings
Bismack Biyombo
Spurs
Luke Kornet
Spurs
Jordan McLaughlin
Spurs
Lindy Waters III
Spurs
Sandro Mamukelashvili
Raptors
Garrett Temple
Raptors
Marvin Bagley II
Wizards
Anthony Gill
Wizards
Keep in mind than Jan. 15 is another important date for this same phenomenon, as nearly a dozen players across the league cannot be dealt until after that date due to the use of Bird or Early Bird Rights this summer. That list is headlined by perhaps the most speculated trade candidate outside of AD and Giannis -- Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.
There has not been an NBA trade for about three months, and that drought may continue for a bit longer. However, things can heat up a lot easier now than they could on Dec. 14, and fans across the league are gearing up for silly season.