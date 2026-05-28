For all but three teams, the offseason has begun, and the rumor mill has also begun to spin. One particular rumor that most NBA fans should be paying attention to focuses on the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets have legitimate trade interest in Jaylen Brown, per @TheSteinLine.



Houston can build an offer centered around Kevin Durant or Alperen Sengun with future first-round picks and additional assets attached. https://t.co/xJDzOCn7p4 — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) May 25, 2026

This is significant given Jaylen Brown's comments on his live stream after the Celtics lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers, which indirectly suggested a preference not to play with Celtics co-star Jayson Tatum.

The Rockets should have real interest in Brown as well, not only for the reasons Jake Weinbach indicated but also because the Rockets' offseason was one of their biggest flaws. Adding an offensive talent like Brown would go a long way in solving some of those problems due to his ability to create offense on or off the ball.

The tricky part is making a trade that makes sense for both sides. Kevin Durant isn't in his prime and shouldn't interest a Celtics team trying to build around 28-year-old Tatum. While Alperen Şengün fits the Celtics timeline better, it's hard to imagine the Rockets giving him up, and Boston wanting a defensive liability at the center spot seems like less than ideal compensation for Brown.

That being said, below should be a trade in which all parties come out of this deal well.

A three-team trade that helps the Rockets and the Celtics

In order to make a realistic trade, involving a third team like the Minnesota Timberwolves is a must. The Timberwolves make sense here because they've been linked to Kevin Durant before, and the T-Wolves president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly, acknowledged that this roster isn't good enough. Adding KD to the mix in Minnesota should raise their ceiling as a contender in the Western Conference, as he's just a better player than Julius Randle, no disrespect to Randle.

The Rockets get their guy in Brown without having to sacrifice Şengün, which still fits their timeline. A trio of Brown, Şengün, and Amen Thompson should make the Rockets a problem in the West for many years to come.

The Celtics also come out on top in this deal as well. They get off of the massive contract that Brown was on, while also getting players and picks they can either build around or trade for another star. Randle could work as a point forward with Tatum still recovering from injury, or they could trade him plus the four first-round picks they received in this deal to try to get another star. Both Terrence Shannon and Dorian Finney-Smith are not just salary fillers, but they could contribute off the bench for Boston in the future.

If Jaylen Brown were to land in Houston this offseason, a third team would have to be involved, but it would strengthen the offense of the Rockets while giving the Celtics the ability to retool into a contender again.

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