Thunder NBA Championship parade details: Date, route, and how to watch

Thunder fans are in ecstasy as Oklahoma City captured its first NBA championship on Sunday night with a 103-91 win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the Finals. And the celebration has only just begun: Preparations for the championship parade through downtown OKC have already begun, giving fans one more chance to celebrate their conquering heroes.

The celebration has only just begun as Oklahoma City is now preparing for the championship parade for the Thunder. Thunder fans will soon pack the streets to celebrate an NBA Championship parade.

When is the Thunder's championship parade set to take place?

Shortly after the confetti fell and the postgame championship ceremony began, Oklahoma City officials announced that the Thunder's championship parade was set to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET/10:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday morning.

Who's ready to celebrate this team?? Thunder Nation is invited to the 2025 Champions Parade in downtown Oklahoma City, starting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.



What is the route of the Thunder's championship parade?

The parade route will begin in the heart of downtown Oklahoma City, at the intersection of NW 10th Street and N. Harvey Avenue. From there, it will proceed down Harvey before turning up NW 5th Street and then continuing down S. Walker Avenue. The parade will come to an end at Scissortail Park, in the shadow of Paycom Center.

The parade is set to last approximately one and half hours. There will be viewing screens set up along the route, and it's worth noting that cross streets and the surrounding area will be closed off for the afternoon.

"The day of the parade will forever live in the annals of our city's history," Oklahoma City mayor David Holt said. "It is a celebration of our team's historic accomplishment and our city's renissance. All Thunder fans from across the city, state, and world are invited."

How to watch the Thunder's championship parade

Before the parade, the Thunder team will gather inside Paycom Center for a ceremony featuring speeches from several players as well as the team once again hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The event is not open to the public, but it will be streamed on the Thunder's mobile app and YouTube channel.

All local TV stations will be broadcasting coverage of the parade itself, though KWtV News 9 is providing the official broadcast. The parade will also be streamed on the Thunder mobile app and on the team's YouTube channel.