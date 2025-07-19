Trae Young trade destinations: 4 teams ready to pounce on star's reclamation

Recently, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that opposing teams are monitoring Trae Young’s future with the Atlanta Hawks. "Executives in Las Vegas were closely watching and monitoring the future and status of Atlanta's Trae Young," Charania reported during a Friday appearance on NBA Today.

Currently, Young is eligible for a four-year, $229 million contract extension and has a player option next summer. While the Hawks greatly improved their roster around Trae this offseason, the two sides haven’t agreed to an extension. Shams noted that Young is excited about the team, and the Hawks’ offseason indicates they are committed to Young. Nevertheless, a lack of momentum toward an extension, paired with Shams’ report, is interesting. If things don’t progress, rumors will surely heat up, and Young’s future with the Hawks could get murky. With that in mind, here are four teams that could be eyeing a Trae Young trade.

4. Houston Rockets

After having a highly successful 2024-25 season and trading for Kevin Durant in the offseason, the Rockets appear to be clear contenders. However, their point guard play is still a weakness. If the Rockets get off to a slow start or want to bolster their title chances even further, trading for Young could be logical. With a slew of young players and future picks, the Rockets' path to landing Young is clear. Package Reed Sheppard to replace Young for the future along with some other assets and there could be a mutually beneficial deal.

Crucially, the Rockets' elite defense would be able to cover up Young's defensive weaknesses. Even with Durant, getting another shot creator for the Rockets would be critical. It would be interesting to see how Young would fare in a system that doesn't revolve around him. This could ultimately benefit his game, especially given the Rockets' stellar core. Playing alongside Durant, Amen Thompson and Alperen Şengün would bring out the best of Young's playmaking abilities. Overall, the Rockets are a highly intriguing, yet somewhat unlikely landing spot for Young, who could offer him a chance to win a title.

3. Phoenix Suns

The Suns desperately lack a point guard next to Devin Booker and could be an intriguing landing spot for Trae. Their offer would likely be centered around Jalen Green. Nevertheless, given the Hawks' need for a true point guard after trading Young and the Suns’ lack of draft capital, this would likely have to be a three-team trade.

After a disappointing season, the Suns are looking to get back into the playoff mix. However, with the current roster in place, this feels unlikely. Trading for Young would move Phoenix close to this goal and give Booker a dynamic backcourt partner.

2. Sacramento Kings

Even after signing Dennis Schröder, the Kings lack elite play. It also seems like the Kings are trying to compete, but are closer to the basement of the Western Conference. Landing Young would solve that problem. Between Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk and a slew of future first-round picks, the Kings have the assets to pull off a trade for Young. Their package could allow Atlanta to remain competitive. Second-year guard Devin Carter could also be on the table in a Young trade offer.

For the Kings, trading for Young would undoubtedly be a big swing. However, it would undoubtedly give them a clearer direction and move them closer to the playoffs in a loaded West.

1. Miami Heat

The Heat have had an interesting offseason after landing Norman Powell via trade. While the value of this trade was excellent, the pairing of Powell and Herro doesn’t make a lot of sense. Landing a traditional point guard in Young to replace one of Herro or Powell seems logical. Either more of a straight-up deal involving Young and Herro or a package involving Powell plus picks and young assets could be an intriguing offer. Given the Hawks' need for a point guard after trading Young, rookie guard Kasparas Jakučionis could be a part of Miami’s offer.

For the Heat, Young and Bam Adebayo would be a perfect pairing. Young’s playmaking would elevate Bam’s offensive game, while Bam’s defense would cover up Young’s main weakness. With Young, Bam, and either Herro or Powell, along with solid surrounding talent, the Heat would move closer to contention in a weak Eastern Conference.