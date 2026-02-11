Victor Wembanyama, Luka Dončić and the biggest threats to pop off for 81

The NBA record for individual scoring in a single game remains Wilt Chamberlain's almost mythical 100-point explosion in 1962. In the modern era, however, Kobe Bryant's 81-point eruption against the Toronto Raptors is the gold standard and, while it is not impossible to imagine someone approaching Chamberlain in the perfect circumstance, the 81-point mark is a much more manageable "goal" for the top players in the NBA.

Since January 22, 2006, no NBA player has scored more than 73 points in a game. That feat was accomplished by Luka Dončić on January 26, 2024, and Dončić matched Chamberlain (twice) and David Thompson for the fourth-highest scoring output in any game. Even with that game, though, Dončić was "only" able to put up 32 points after halftime, as the Atlanta Hawks clearly and plainly tried to keep him from approaching the 81-point mark with consistent double- and triple-team defensive strategies.

Doncic was largely unconscious that night, making 25 of his 33 shots and 15 of his 16 free throw attempts, all against a team with very little defensive resistance. Still, it almost helped to crystalize just how difficult it would be for a player to score MORE than that in a single game. With that as the backdrop, the 81-point mark is still something to dream about, and, in this space, we will highlight a handful of players that are least capable of putting a game together to challenge the threshold.

Victor Wembanyama

By now, fans are well aware of Wembanyama's unique skill set. He is the No. 1 answer to the question of "Who would be the No. 1 pick if you started the NBA from scratch right now?" and Wembanyama's two-way appeal is off the charts. Still, his scoring is not necessarily the first attribute that comes to mind, and it may seem unlikely that he could put together a true out-of-this-world scoring performance.

Wembanyama did remind observers of his scoring upside on Tuesday in a blowout win over the Lakers. In fact, Wembanyama became the first player in the play-by-play era (dating back to 1997-98) to score 25 points in less than eight minutes, flying out of the gate and setting a new Spurs scoring record for points in a quarter. By the end of the game, Wembanyama finished with "only" 37 points in the first half, falling below the pace required to get to 81 in a game, but that flurry was clear evidence of what Wembanyama is capable of. He is also one of the only players in the league that could potentially score 60 or 70 points without much of anything from the perimeter, so if the perfect night came together, one can dream.

Luka Dončić

The evidence is already there. As noted above, Dončić went off for 73 points, and, truly, it could've been 80-plus with relative ease if he did not begin to defer a bit in the second half against Atlanta. Dončić has another 60-point performance (Dec. 27, 2022, against New York) on his profile, and the 26-year-old is not showing any signs of slowing down.

With Dončić, the formula probably includes a red-hot shooting night from the perimeter to fully unlock his potential. He also has the combination of two-point scoring ability, free throw drawing ability, and perimeter shooting upside that is almost needed to score 81. It would also be interesting if a player wearing a Lakers uniform was the first to get close to Bryant's modern mark.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

At present, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander only has five 50-point games, and his career high is 55 points. That isn't quite what would be needed to really threaten the 81-point threshold, but Gilgeous-Alexander is arguably the NBA's best scorer. He is certainly capable of putting up record numbers.

The star Oklahoma City guard has scored at least 20 points in 121 straight games. At the time of this post, he is currently injured, but Gilgeous-Alexander has a chance to set the league record (passing Chamberlain) in that particular category, and the streak speaks to the varied ways in which SGA can score.

On one hand, Gilgeous-Alexander is a three-level scorer that makes scoring look easy. On the other hand, the Thunder aren't exactly the model team that would try to get SGA this kind of record, and that might be a requirement to really push to the levels needed.

Anthony Edwards

The top three on this list are probably a consensus top three to challenge Bryant in the current landscape. If one was seeking a fourth name, however, Edwards is a very logical choice.

For one, Edwards has the aggressiveness needed to really put a charge into a high-scoring game. He has a 50-point game in each of the last three seasons, and Edwards has the skill set to put up points in bunches. He's a phenomenal athlete who can score at the rim. He can get to a reliable mid-range game when needed. Edwards has upped his free throw drawing this season, averaging a career-best 7.5 attempts per game. And, finally, Edwards is one of the most prolific long-range shooters in the NBA.

No player attempted more 3-pointers (811) than Edwards during the 2024-25 season, and over the last two seasons, he has attempted 9.6 3s per game. It would probably take a historic shooting day for Edwards to get to 81, but he's made 10 3-pointers in a game multiple times. If he can get the entire package together for one glorious 48-minute stretch, the sky's the limit.