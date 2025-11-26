Warriors fans can rule out adding a star big man if latest rumors are true

The Golden State Warriors' season is off to a disappointing start. They have just a 10-9 record, and it's clear that the Dubs aren't true contenders. As a result, it wouldn't be surprising if they made a trade before February's deadline, especially given that Jonathan Kuminga doesn't seem to have much of a future in the Bay Area.

The Warriors' frontcourt depth is a clear weakness. At 39, Al Horford has taken a significant step back. Landing some frontcourt reinforcements would be ideal. However, per NBA insider, Jake Fischer, the Warriors are unlikely to pursue two of the top available big men: Anthony Davis and Domantas Sabonis.

"Newly acquired Al Horford has not delivered anything close to what the Warriors were hoping for as a free agent signee, but I don't think the situation is dire enough for Golden State to tear up its roster to add Sabonis," Fischer reported.

"Davis would be the better fit for the Warriors if healthy, but the 32-year-old is far from that description after missing 38 of his first 52 regular-season games since becoming a Maverick. So that would figure to give the Warriors pause in pursuing AD, too."

With Davis and Sabonis being the lone two star big men available, the Warriors will have to look elsewhere to upgrade their frontcourt.

The Warriors won't trade for a star big man and that's fine

Toronto Raptors v Dallas Mavericks | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

While it's easy to mock up the Warriors trading for one of these top-tier big men, it's also not prudent for the Warriors to do so. Davis' injury history is a massive red flag. Conversely, Sabonis' lack of rim protection is difficult to build around.

Admittedly, I think Draymond Green would be a nice complement to Sabonis, given this. Regardless, Sabonis' $46 million annual salary is a steep price. Salary is a concern for both of these players, as Davis makes $58 million a year.

To land either Sabonis or Davis, the Warriors would have to trade Jimmy Butler or gut their depth. Butler has already shown that he is an ideal fit as a secondary creator next to Steph Curry. Trading him wouldn't be wise, given the respective risks of Sabonis and Davis.

Frankly, I don't think the Warriors need a blockbuster trade to get back on track like they did last season with Butler. Trading for a complementary big man might be all the Warriors need.

Other options for the Warriors

Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks | Dustin Satloff/GettyImages

Fischer noted that Nikola Vučević, Nic Claxton, Nick Richards, and Robert Williams III are all centers that could be traded. While Fischer didn't list the Warriors as a landing spot for these big men, it's easy to connect the dots.

A move like this to bolster the Warriors' frontcourt depth could be more ideal in the end. Vučević and Claxton deliver the most upside. Trading for one of these two players is also more likely to include Kuminga.

The Warriors have long been linked to Vučević. His 3-point shooting and high feel for the game would make him an ideal fit with Golden State's system. Notably, the 35-year-old big man is shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Claxton would give the Warriors an elite play finisher and rim protector. He has also displayed more passing feel this season, averaging 4.1 assists, which would allow him to fit in nicely with the Warriors' system. The 26-year-old also gives the Warriors a long-term solution to their seemingly never-ending center problem. If I were the Warriors, Claxton would be my top target.

Richards and Williams are intriguing lower-cost options. In this scenario, the Warriors would likely trade Kuminga in a separate deal before trading for one of these big men. Both players are high-level play finishers and rim protectors.

A move isn't imminent for the Warriors, especially since Kuminga isn't trade-eligible until January 15. While they might not trade for a star, I don't think it would surprise anyone if the Warriors trade for a big man before February's deadline.