Warriors’ Franz Wagner mistake keeps haunting the franchise

Amid Jonathan Kuminga's free agency saga, his four-year tenure with the Golden State Warriors appears to be coming to a close. The Warriors have long been criticized for theirfailed two timelines experiment. Golden State whiffed on three lottery picks, including Kuminga, due to a combination of poor drafting and player development.

Undoubtedly, the two timelines approach could have worked if the Warriors simply made the right picks. Drafting Kuminga with the No. 7 pick in 2021, one spot ahead of Orlando Magic star Franz Wagner, is perhaps the main draft decision that the Warriors are regretting. Wagner is not only a far more talented player than Kuminga, but he'd be a better fit in the Warriors' system.

Jonathan Kuminga was always the wrong fit for the Warriors' system

The way Kuminga's career has played shouldn't be all that surprising. Heading into the draft, he was viewed as a gifted athlete with immense potential, but he struggled with basketball IQ and consistency on both ends of the floor. Thus far into Kuminga's career, this has remained true. Regardless, his poor feel for the game makes him a questionable fit in the Warriors' system.

In general, this problem plagued the Warriors in their two timeline approach, with Moses Moody and James Wiseman similarly being project prospects. Wiseman in particular struggled with the Warriors' complex system during his short tenure with the team. The Warriors' shortcomings in developing their young players highlight a failure to find the right players for their system.

Wagner is a rising star who would have been perfect with the Warriors

Wagner's jack-of-all-trades skill set gave him both a high floor and ceiling heading into the draft. One of Wagner's biggest strengths heading into the draft and throughout his NBA career is his elite feel for the game. This would have made Wagner an ideal fit in the Warriors' system.

Wagner's secondary ball-handling and playmaking abilities would have been intriguing next to Stephen Curry. Wagner's positional/defensive versatility and ability to generate rim pressure would have also benefited the Warriors significantly.

Since his rookie season, Wagner has been a high-quality contributor, becoming an All-Star-caliber player in the last two seasons. This past season, Wagner averaged 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists; he likely would have earned his first All-Star nod had he been fully healthy. Wagner positively contributes to all elements of basketball, and at 23, he is only poised to get better.

Had the Warriors drafted Wagner, the two timelines approach could have worked out perfectly; they could maintain success once Curry retires and give him a better chance to compete for titles as he ages. Instead, they are left with one of the league's oldest rosters that isn't currently even a clear title contender. Once Curry retires, their future is bleak to say the least.

While Kuminga's value remains unclear, Wagner has already signed a rookie max extension worth $224 million over five years. Ultimately, as Kuminga's tumultuous tenure with the Warriors nears a close, the organization and its fans continue to be haunted by their decision to pass on Wagner.