Warriors running out of options after whiffing on ideal free agent target

After falling in the second round of the NBA playoffs this season, the Golden State Warriors have some critical offseason decisions to make involving possible additions to their roster as they retool their roster around Steph Curry.

With how competitive and talented the Western Conference is, the Warriors need to make a splash this offseason to try and maximize the time that Curry has left. But one player that the Warriors were interesting in adding to their roster recently agreed to a new deal with his current team, making the path to adding impact talent more difficult by the Bay.

Bucks extend Bobby Portis

The Milwaukee Bucks and forward Bobby Portis agreed to a three-year extension worth $44 million. The deal includes a player option for 2027-28. Portis has spent his last five seasons with the Bucks after previous stops with the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, and Chicago Bulls. Portis averaged 13.9 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, as he has built a reputation as one of the league's most reliable sixth men.

Bobby Portis intends to sign a three-year, $44 million contract to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a player option for 2027-28, sources tell ESPN. Bucks and Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports reach a new deal for the sixth man extraordinaire and fan favorite in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/Y8AgzaUSDP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2025

The Warriors had been heavily linked to Portis in recent days, as the team needs more depth off the bench at the forward position. Second options for the Warriors at the forward position include Gary Payton II and Jonathan Kuminga, the latter of whom appears to be on the outs after once again falling into Steve Kerr's doghouse during the team's playoff run.

With his defensive versatility and scoring ability, Portis seemed to be the perfect fit on Golden State's second unit. Now, though, it's back to the drawing board.

What do the Warriors do now?

With Portis now off the market as players for the Warriors to sign in free agency, the question is: What does Golden State do from here? While it has been rumored recently, a trade for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't figure to be much of a possibility for the Warriors.

The Warriors could also go after another Bucks player by signing Brook Lopez. Lopez is an excellent defender, and the Warriors putting him at center and moving Green back to the power forward position would create a more balanced lineup for Golden State next season.

Lopez has played the last seven seasons with the Bucks after one year with the Lakers and nine with the Brooklyn Nets. Last season with Milwaukee, Lopez averaged 13.0 points per game, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

Beyond that, though, it's tough to know who Mike Dunleavy might target. Porzingis, Portis and Naz Reid are off the market, and Derrick White, Myles Turner and Jarrett Allen don't figure to be available. Nickeil Alexander-Walker? Convincing the Pelicans to move either Trey Murphy III or Herb Jones? It's awfully tough to find an impact frontcourt player whose team will be willing to send him away and whose contract fits into Golden State's cap situation, but Curry's ability to make another run at a title may depend on it.