Western Conference power rankings: Can Rockets catch the Thunder?

The Houston Rockets have established themselves as one of the most aggressive teams in this year’s offseason sweepstakes. Once the free agency period officially opened Monday evening, Houston wasted no time jumping into the action:

Signed Dorian Finney-Smith to a four-year, $53 million contract

Signed Clint Capela to a three-year, $21.5 million contract

These additions dramatically bolster the Rockets’ rotation, adding veteran depth and playoff-tested defenders to what might now be one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. That’s on top of an already active summer that included trading for Kevin Durant and re-signing Steven Adams, Jabari Smith Jr., and Fred VanVleet.

If this isn’t an all-in push to win a championship now, then what is? Other teams may want to start taking notes.

So where do the Rockets rank in the West?

That’s the million-dollar question — and while the Oklahoma City Thunder remain the reigning NBA champions, boasting a historically dominant season (80+ combined wins) and an unmatched brand of two-way basketball, the Rockets are knocking on the door.

Make no mistake: this isn’t the Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant experience. In Houston, Durant is surrounded by younger, healthier, and more complementary pieces that don’t require him to carry 40+ minutes every night just to keep the team afloat.

Houston might be the real threat

The key to Houston’s rise? Lineup versatility.

Outside of VanVleet, every projected starter stands 6-foot-7 or taller, creating switchability and matchup advantages all over the floor. The bench now features second-year guard Reed Sheppard, rising talents like Cam Whitmore and Tari Eason, defensive anchor Steven Adams, and newly signed Finney-Smith and Capela.

That gives head coach Ime Udoka a rare blend of size, speed, shooting, and defensive versatility — traits that typically show up when it matters most: the playoffs.

Let’s not forget: last season, the Rockets finished 50-32, good for second in the West, but were ousted in the first round by a playoff-savvy Golden State Warriors squad. That early exit was more about experience than talent.

That won’t be the issue this time.

Capela and Finney-Smith have both played in the Western Conference Finals, Adams has been to the NBA Finals, and Durant brings with him the championship pedigree of a two-time Finals MVP.

If Houston stays healthy and continues to mesh, don’t be surprised if they not only escape the first round — but meet the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.

And if they do? They might be the one team built to end Oklahoma City’s dynasty before it ever begins.