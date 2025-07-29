What Jonathan Kuminga is really worth based on similar NBA deals

July is almost over, and Jonathan Kuminga still remains without a home.

The growing expectation around the league is that he’ll return to the Golden State Warriors on a one-year contract, only to be shipped near the February trade deadline. It’s a situation far from what Steve Kerr would’ve envisioned, especially considering the immense value Kuminga brought to Golden State’s depth chart in the 47 games he played last season.

It appears the bridge may be too broken to rebuild — Kuminga’s desire for an elevated role clashes with Kerr’s tendency to keep him either on the bench or out of uniform entirely. As of July 28, the best offer Kuminga has reportedly received is a two-year, $40 million contract. Clearly, this isn’t just about the money for the 22-year-old; his top priority is increased playing time.

But is the money really all that far off from his value?

Despite dealing with an ankle injury that sidelined him for 31 games, Kuminga still managed to post respectable numbers upon his return. He averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds on 45.4 percent shooting from the field and 30.5 percent from 3 across 24.3 minutes per game. That’s not too shabby, especially considering the Warriors advanced to the second round of the postseason.

So, where exactly does he stack up with the competition?

What do players with similar stats to Jonathan Kuminga make?

Considering the other players in the league who are putting up similar numbers, the range of contract values is noteworthy.

Kyle Kuzma posted 14.8 points and 5.7 rebounds on 43.6 percent shooting for the Milwaukee Bucks and is on the books for $22.6 million this upcoming season. Aaron Gordon gave the Denver Nuggets nearly identical production to Kuminga, with better shooting percentages from both ranges, and is set to make $22.8 million. Myles Turner, now earning $25 million annually after helping the Indiana Pacers to the NBA Finals, averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per contest.

So I’ll ask the question again: Is Kuminga really worth the original price tag the Warriors offered him?

Yes.

Kuminga might not be considered a surefire starter in today’s NBA, but he’s widely viewed as a solidified sixth man with the upside to become a starter. The issue is that he likely won’t crack the starting lineup unless he lands on a bottom-seven team. If $20 million per year is truly the only offer on the table, taking it shouldn’t even be a hesitation.

