What NBA and WNBA players and coaches are saying about ICE homicides in Minnesota

On Saturday, the NBA made the decision to postpone the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors as details emerged about the killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by immigration officials. He was the second homicide committed by federal agents in Minneapolis this month, after the Jan. 7 shooting of Renée Good.

The federal immigration crackdown has brought more than 3,000 CBP and ICE agents to Minneapolis. It has also sparked a growing grassroots movement of community organization and support as residents work to protect themselves and their neighbors from the violence perpetrated by those federal agents. Hundreds of thousands of people have protested the crackdown around the country — both before and after the homicides of Good and Pretti — and NBA and WNBA players are increasingly speaking out. Here's what they've had to say.

Statements from NBA and WNBA players and coaches about ICE homicides

Tyrese Haliburton: On Saturday, Jan. 24, as details about Pretti's killing and his name were released, Haliburton tweeted:

Breanna Stewart, WNBA free agent: During player introductions for her Unrivaled game on Sunday, Stewart held up a sign that said "Abolish Ice." Speaking with media after the game, she said (h/t ESPN):

"Really all day yesterday, I was just disgusted from everything that you see on Instagram and in the news, everyone here [at Unrivaled] is feeling that way, one way or another. We're so fueled by hate right now instead of love, so I wanted to have a simple message of 'Abolish ICE,' which means having policies to uplift families and communities instead of fueling fear and violence."

"It's scary. You see it on social media, you see it splitting up families and dissecting communities and kids are being involved. It's the worst in all ways. And to be married to Marta ... we're working to get her citizenship, and she is a legal permanent resident and all of that. But it seems like it doesn't matter. And I think that that's why these policies need to be put in place, that reform needs to happen, because it doesn't seem to be affecting the right people. It's not helping anybody."

Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks: Towns began his career with the Timberwolves and played there for nine seasons. Per SNY, he shared the following statement on Twiter: "What is happening in the Twin Cities and the Great North Star State is heartbreaking to witness. These events have cost lives and shaken families -- and we must call for accountability, transparency, and protections for all people. This moment demands that we reflect honestly on what our values truly are. My thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti."

"I stand with the people of Minnesota."

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors: Speaking to media on Sunday before their game against the Timberwolves, Curry said (h/t The Mercury News): “There’s a lot of change that needs to happen, and when you’re here, you feel it. It was amazing to watch the turnout and the peaceful protests and the unified voice that was there,. You feel that would kind of turn the tide into a more positive direction … and then you wake up and see what happened. So obviously, there was no need to have a game yesterday.”

Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors head coach: Speaking to media on Sunday before their game against the Timberwolves, Kerr said (h/t The Athletic): “My concern as an American — we’re not perfect. We never have been perfect. I think our ideals have been in the right place for a long time, our values. I think no matter what side of the aisle you stand on, I think remembering the values that come with the constitution, that come with citizenship, the values of looking after each other are so important right now. Just because of the extremism that we can feel from all over the place.”

"People arguing over the exact same video. And saying ‘This happened,’ … ‘No, that happened,' It is a confusing time to be alive and to be an American. So what I would appeal to everyone is to remember what our constitution stands for, what our values are, and what that means to how we treat each other and our fellow citizens.”

Chris Finch, Minnesota Timberwolves head coach: Before taking on the Warriors on Sunday, Finch spoke with the media saying, “For the second time in less than three weeks, we’ve lost another beloved member of our community in the most unimaginable way. As an organization, we are heartbroken for what we are having to witness and endure and watch. We just want to extend our thoughts, prayers and concern for Mr. Pretti, family, all the loved ones and everyone involved in such an unconscionable situation in a community that we really love, full of people who are, by nature, peaceful and prideful. We just stand in support of our great community here.”

“Playing basketball just didn’t feel like the right thing to do. Hopefully we can play today, move forward. We feel like we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

“I’m more than a resident. This is my home. I love living here. I love being a part of this community. I’ve been embraced from Day 1. People have been amazing. It’s sad to watch what is happening. On the human level, certainly as somebody who takes great pride in being here, I know a lot of our players feel the same. They all love being here and it’s just hard to watch what we’re going through.”

Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves: Per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Randle said the following on Sunday: "Nobody deserves to lose their life, and especially for it to happen in our community is tough. So my prayers for that situation and everybody involved, and everybody in Minneapolis, obviously, it's tough times right now."

Donte DiVincenzo, Minnesota Timberwolves: Per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, DiVincenzo said the following on Sunday: "Your heart and your thoughts are with the family going through that tragedy. But that’s not an excuse. I think, if anything, sometimes that brings a community together more, and we need to stay together as a community, as a team, and just push through these rough days, these dark days."

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves: Speaking with media in the locker room after Sunday's game against the Warriors, Edwards said: “Man I just love Minnesota, all the love and support they show me, so I’m behind them. I’m behind whatever they with. I don’t really have social media so I’m not in tune with everything. I’ve heard about the stuff going on. Me and my family are definitely praying for everyone.”

DiJonai Carrington, WNBA free agent: Carrington, who finished last season as a member of the Minnesota Lynx, shared the following message on Instagram this weekend: "Do not become desensitized to Donald Trump having his masked criminals murder people on the streets of America. Never normalize this evil. The sickness you feel is your conscience. We lose that and we're nothing."

Larry Nance Jr., Cleveland Cavaliers: On Sunday, Nance Jr. tweeted a quote from Anne Frank's diary: "Terrible things are happening outside. Poor helpless people are being dragged out of their homes. Families are torn apart. Men, women and children and separated. Children come home from school to find that their parents have disappeared." He then retweeted Tyrese Haliburton's tweet, making clear exactly what the context was.

Julian Champagnie, San Antonio Spurs: Per the San Antonio Express News, Champagnie told media: "It is an unfortunate situation that's going on over there and across the whole states with the violence. I don't really get too much into politics and stuff. I'm not the biggest guy with that, but I don't think that people should be dying. That's kind of where I stand with it, and I stand with those people. That's really all I have to say about it. It's just a tough situation all around, but I think the violence is the main thing that has to stop."

Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs head coach: Per the San Antonio Express News, Johnson told media: "Anytime there's violence that occurs or it feels like aggressive interaction that may be unnecessary, unwarranted or unprovoked or unwanted on either side of two people or groups of people is unfortunate. And I probably am not educated enough to give too much more detail into that. But, I'm really sad to see and obviously praying for everybody up there and all around. It's a tough time."

James Borrego, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach: Per the San Antonio Express News, Borrego told media: "But our prayers and thoughts are with everybody out in Minnesota. Obviously, a difficult time for our country as a whole and just pray for everybody's safety at this time."

Natisha Heideman, WNBA free agent: Hiedeman played with the Lynx the last two seasons. In an Instagram story, she said: "Sending all my love and prayers to Minnesota. Minnesota is such a beautiful place with an amazing community who has embraced me fully and I'm heartbroken to see ICE has flipped the city upside down and resorted to violence. There is no place for this."

Brianna Turner, WNBA free agent: Turner, who is on the WNBPA's executive committee, posted the following on social media: "My thoughts are constantly with the Minny residents who are suffering through a politically motivated ICE invasion. There is nothing positive about improperly trained federal agents profiling individuals & antagonizing communities. If it can happen there, it can happen anywhere."

NBA Player's Association: The NBA Player's Association released the following statement this weekend: "Following the news of yet another fatal shooting in Minneapolis, a city that has been on the forefront of the fight against injustices, NBA players can no longer remain silent. Now more than ever, we must defend the right to freedom of speech and stand in solidarity with the people in Minnesota protesting and risking their lives to demand justice. The fraternity of NBA players, like the United States itself, is a community enriched by its global citizens, and we refuse to let the flames of division threaten the civil liberties that are meant to protect us all."

"The NBPA and its members extend our deepest condolences to the families of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, just as our thoughts remain focused on the safety and well-being of all members of our community."