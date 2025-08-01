Here's why LeBron James was seen practicing at a Clippers training facility

Unfortunately, the reason that LeBron James appeared to be training at the Clippers training facility is actually really boring. That’s kind of a truth I've found. The answer is often really, really boring. Some people really are that shortsighted or self obsessed. Some arguments do just stem from a misunderstanding. Sometimes the answer for why something weird happened is something extremely normal happening in an unexpected way.

User bryankalbrosky on reddit explains quite clearly how this happened. Essentially, LeBron was not in a Clippers facility. He was in a facility with outdated Clippers branding. Unless you find the idea of LeBron being near a different team’s marketing symbol offensive in some way, nothing really happened here.

So what building was it? And why was LeBron there?

Sometimes I like going on wild, fictional tangents with ideas of why things are or how things came to be in the NBA world. I thought about doing that here. I decided not too.

The training center LeBron was in was formerly owned by the Clippers. It was sold to Klutch Sports after the Clippers moved to the Intuit Dome. Klutch has just not gotten around to adding the tapestries of Bronny yet.

Anyway, once we have a photo with LeBron next to those, hopefully we can put this whole mess to bed.