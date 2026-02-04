Why selling low on Jaden Ivey is actually a great sign for the Pistons

Jaden Ivey is extension-eligible and coming back from a gruesome leg injury. The Detroit Pistons didn't have time for Cade Cunningham's potential backcourt mate to get right, and now Ivey is on his way to the Chicago Bulls.

In a three-team trade, the Pistons swapped Ivey for Kevin Huerter, Dario Šarić, and a 2026 first-round protected swap (via Minnesota). We'll see what happens with Šarić, but Huerter was brought in to provide spacing for the two Pistons All-Stars. With this being one of the greatest draft classes of the century, it never hurts to obtain a pick swap that could raise your draft position.

Ivey was drafted fifth in 2022, and the expectation was that he and Cunningham would be an explosive backcourt for years to come. Ivey's leg injury zapped that train of thought away, and he has to get paid. Ivey has been a shell of himself. The once uber-athletic guard has trouble creating separation, and his overall defense has taken a nosedive.

The return on investment of the fifth back a few drafts ago seems low, but Ivey doesn't have much value around the league with his current play and upcoming contract situation. The Pistons have other guards who can replicate what Ivey currently provides, but only Duncan Robinson can do what Huerter was brought in to do.

The Detroit Pistons upgraded their spacing

One of the few flaws with the standout 37-12 Pistons is their lack of shooting — spacing, to be specific. Percentages aside, Robsinson is the only player in most lineups that teams refuse to leave open. Robinson gets glued on, and Cunningham and Jalen Duren get easier pathways to the rim. Robinson will forever have that "shooter" tag, just like Huerter.

Some of the pushback on this trade stems from how Huerter has shot the ball over the last few years. He's shot 34 percent on five 3-point attempts since 2024. Ivey, who has more potential as an all-around player, shot 36 percent on similar volume in that time frame.

Why trade a "better" shooter with more upside for Huerter? Whether it's right or wrong, teams still defend Huerter like he's that 40 percent shooter he was in Sacramento.

Huerter's perimeter gravity is higher than Karl-Anthony Towns, Kon Knueppel, and Tim Hardaway Jr. Those are three cannot-leave-him shooters. Huerter has not shot it great in a while, but coaches and defenses still understand what he's capable of and guard him as such off the ball. That will help Detroit's brutal spacing.

With Ivey not having that extra turbo gear coming off his injury, shooting is the best thing in his arsenal currently. He's a good, not great, shooter that opponents still live with. He was billed as an athletic slasher coming out of Purdue University, and it's hard to shake a reputation in the NBA. He doesn't aid Detroit's spacing like known shooters do.

Ivey was supposed to be a downhill shot creator, but Detroit already has Cunningham. Ivey could do some secondary ball handling, but Detroit seems to trust Daniss Jenkins much more in that role. Ivey can tap into microwave mode, but Marcus Sasser can too, and he has more wiggle at this stage.

It sucks, but Ivey was the odd man out when you weigh his current play and upcoming contract. He still has the potential to be a contributor on a good team, but the East is too open for Detroit to wait for him to get back right.

Draft compensation for 2026 Draft is a no-brainer

Pick swaps aren't the most valuable thing in the world, but you do whatever you can to move up in this draft. Even if you only move up a few spots, this draft is loaded with talent, and you could get lucky if an elite prospect slips out of the lottery.

With Ivey's play this year, there was no way a team offered them a first-round pick unless they're banking on him to find his way back in the future. The Bulls are betting on his future (if they even keep him, they have a gazillion guards now). The Pistons aren't in the future business outside of their core.

The sad reality is that Detroit went on a massive run when Ivey went down last year. Their internal development went to another level with Duren becoming an All-Star and Ausar Thompson seeming like an All-Defensive lock. Ivey was once No. 2 behind Cunningham on Detroit's core list, but those two surpassed him, and Ron Holland did too last year. They spent a high lottery pick on Ivey, but this roster is deep enough with young talent that he fell down the priority list.

We're hopeful that he can get his legs under him and get back to playing good basketball. It won't be in Detroit, but the book isn't closed for Ivey. There's a chance Detroit regrets this. But as we currently stand, Detroit wants to compete and needs more shooting and spacing. The pick swap may be valuable. All in all, Ivey will get a fresh start elsewhere, and that was much needed.