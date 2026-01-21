2026 NBA Draft Big Board: Updated top 70 prospects with Boozer, Peterson separating

Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa continue to dominate the NBA Draft discourse, with all three high-profile recruits living up to expectations. Boozer is the best player in college basketball at 18. Peterson, despite on-and-off hamstring issues, is scoring at a damn near impossible clip. I’d argue those two are separating from the pack, but Dybantsa keeps offering steady reminders that 6-foot-9 athletes with his dexterity and shot-making ability do not grow on trees.

The 2026 NBA Draft is loaded, even beyond the core trio making all the headlines. So, let’s dive deep into the 70 best prospects.

1. Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

Height: 6'9

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Cam Boozer is the best player in college basketball as an 18-year-old freshman. It's that simple. Skeptics will nitpick over uneven finishing numbers and sparse defensive shortcomings, but Boozer is far ahead of the curve — physically, mentally, skill-wise. He can power through mismatches in the post, stretch out to the 3-point line and attack downhill, or rifle pinpoint passes on the short roll. There has been an adjustment period finishing against more athletic bigs, but Boozer's coordination, touch and physicality lead me to believe that will all come out in the wash.

It's hard to fathom a player as quick-thinking as Boozer at such a young age, not to mention with his physical tools. Boozer renders split-second passing reads and displays a keen nose for the basketball, whether it's occupying the perfect position for a rebound or snuffing out a weak-side block. Boozer has precious few weak points, and those that exist are mostly solvable. He will never match the outlier explosiveness and agility of his lottery-level piers, but Boozer plays the game instinctually and offers an incredibly high floor.

2. Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

Height: 6'5

Weight: 195

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Darryn Peterson has dealt with a lingering hamstring issue, but there’s no reason to fade the No. 1 overall recruit. Peterson is the best guard prospect in years, maybe decades. His size, twitch and dexterity is a devastating combo. Peterson gets to his spots almost effortlessly, able to switch gears, hit the turbo, and create space with picturesque footwork. He's proficient on a high volume of 3s, electric in the mid-range, and there are no problems getting two feet in the paint as needed.

Peterson has earned a range of lofty comparisons, from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Damian Lillard. Perhaps it's wise to pump the breaks a little bit, but it's hard to remember a teenage guard this well-rounded before even setting foot in the NBA. Peterson is a hellacious defender. He's not an outlier-good playmaker, but he's more than comfortable setting the table out of pick-and-rolls and manipulating the defense to the advantage of an open teammate. If he can take the next step as a processor, in addition to his bevy of scoring talents, Peterson won't take long to pop at the next level.

3. AJ Dybantsa, F, Brigham Young

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

AJ Dybantsa is the consensus No. 1 pick most other years due to his outlier tools and athleticism. An immensely talented scorer with plus NBA size, Dybantsa has settled in nicely at BYU. He scores prodigiously from all three levels, with a special knack for mid-range pull-ups and coordinated downhill attacks. His abillity to mix speeds, extend advantages and deploy equal measures of touch and acrobatics at the rim, all hints at a supremely high offensive ceiling.

Dybantsa should be an excellent defender — he can cover ground as well as anyone in the draft — but the buy-in isn't really there at the moment. Too often, Dybantsa falls asleep off-ball and gets lazy in his rotations. That is totally fixable, but it will require a massive change in mindset, which is easier said than done when adjusting to the speed and physicality of NBA basketball. If Dybantsa continues to slack on defense, his odds of going No. 1 overall will slip.

4. Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina

Height: 6'10

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Caleb Wilson is an absolute menace for the Tar Heels. A phenomenal defender in high school, it didn't take long for Wilson's impact to translate to college. With tremendous size and agility on the wing, Wilson is a premium lurker, bursting out of the shadows to snuff out weak-side blocks or blow up passing lanes. He's also a voracious rebounder, able to establish position despite a thinner frame and simply out-jump the majority of his opponents.

The offense is a bit more hit or miss at this stage, but Wilson has produced incredibly efficient results as a cutter and lob threat. He dunks everything — like, to an absurd degree. His finishing numbers below the rim are cause for concern, and he's not much of a 3-point threat at the moment, but an athlete as bursty, coordinated and fluid as Wilson should figure it out one some level.

5. Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

Height: 6'3

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Kingston Flemings burst onto the scene at Houston and immediately captured the attention and imagination of NBA scouts. He just moves at a different speed than everyone else on the floor, able to skate downhill past defenders and get wherever he needs to on the floor. Flemings' burst, body control and footwork has made him one hell of a tough cover.

He's still evolving as an on-ball engine, but Flemings can deliver basic reads out of the pick-and-roll. He's at his best attacking closeouts, probing, and spinning it to a backdoor cutter. He puts constant pressure on the rim and tends to capitalize on the resulting defensive breakdowns. Flemings’ at-rim and mid-range numbers are bonkers, and yet it feels sustainable. He’s generating havoc as a defender, he’s comfortable with or without the basketball on offense, and he stepped into an immediate leadership role on a team full of established upperclassmen. Just a super impressive dude all around.

6. Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Height: 6'9

Weight: 225

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 18

Jayden Quaintance will require patience after losing a year to ACL recovery, but he averaged 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals in 29.5 minutes as a 17-year-old freshman at Arizona State. The baseline is established. Quiantance is one of the best defensive prospects in recent memory — a smothering help-side shot blocker with the lateral agility to mirror guards and switch one through five. Defensive versatility alone should keep Quaintance in the lottery conversation.

There are more questions on offense, however. Quaintance lacks perimeter skill — more of a theoretical shooter than an actual shooter, as evidenced by his free throw struggles. He can clean up on dunks and dump-offs, hound the offensive glass, and get up for lobs, though. He’s also beginning to experiment a bit more around the elbow, showing greater body control and coordination as a face-up scorer. If he translates his athleticism and skill flashes into a more robust offensive repertoire, his ceiling ranks among the highest in the class.

7. Mikel Brown Jr., G, Louisville

Height: 6'4

Weight: 172

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Mikel Brown has experienced his share of ups and downs for Louisville, which is pretty standard for a 19-year-old point guard. His archetype isn't as valued as it once was, but NBA teams can't quit point guards, and Brown has a strong PG1 case in this draft. He needs to improve his physicality and finish better at the rim, but Brown is a clear NBA-level playmaker. He can manipulate the defense with stop-start handles, hit the gas pedal in a blink, and rifle passes on the move. He also boasts incredibly deep range on his pull-up 3s.

Brown will need to stabilize in terms of efficiency — he can run a bit hot or cold, especially with his poor at-rim numbers — but the ability to stretch a defense, extend advantages and break schemes as a passer gives him one of the highest offensive ceilings is the class. If he can trim turnovers, improve shot selection and ramp up his defense a smidge, watch out.

8. Hannes Steinbach, F, Washington

Height: 6'9

Weight: 220

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

After a dominant summer in Germany, Hannes Steinbach arrived at Washington and picked up right where he left off. The scouting report is simple enough: Steinbach is a monster on the glass and a pristine, polished post operator. His touch and coordination around the rim consistently pops and he just has tremendous instincts, whether it's establishing position on the glass or perfectly timing a cut.

He's not much of a perimeter weapon at this stage, but Steinbach has at least explored the occasional spot-up 3. He's coordinated enough to beat a lazy closeout and score downhill. On defense, he's making strong rotations and showcasing more vertical explosiveness than initially expected. He boasts one of the highest IQs among the big man class in this draft and he's well ahead of the curve physically. Steinbach is just feels easy to bank on for a solid, decade-long career.

9. Koa Peat, F, Arizona

Height: 6'8

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Koa Peat figures to become something of a lightning-rod prospect as the season wears on. He's incredibly productive and efficient, playing almost exclusively to his strengths as a post-up and face-up scorer on the interior. Peat can outmaneuver bigs and power drive through smaller defenders on the block. He knows how to leverage his physical tools to create and extend advantages, finishing with great touch in the mid-range or at the rim.

He also doesn't shoot 3s, almost at all, which is a red flag in the modern NBA. Your mileage will vary on how concerning that is given his touch elsewhere, as we've seen plenty of non-shooting power forward incorporate 3s more regularly at the next level (see: Collin Murray-Boyles). Peat is an advanced passer for his position and a savvy defender, if not athletic enough to be a true game-wrecker on that end. He's the most accomplished prospect in the 2026 draft behind the Boozer twins. The floor is high and he should maintain lottery interest as a result.

10. Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

Height: 6'9

Weight: 230

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Yaxel Lendeborg quickly made the adjustment to Michigan's supersized lineup and established himself as one of the best players in college basketball after his transfer from UAB. Although older than a lot of his peers on this list, Lendeborg's skill set is so vast, so well-rounded, that's is hard to doubt it translating to the next level. He can beat you in so many ways, whether it's post-ups, spot-ups, drives or as a kinetic game-wrecker on defense.

Lendeborg has cranked up his 3-point volume without sacrificing efficiency, confidently launching from multiple steps behind the arc. That has opened up more driving lanes and backdoor cuts. His finger is always on the pulse of the offense. He renders split-second passing reads on the move; he can punish defensive miscues with brawn or brain. He's absurdly productive in the paint. He's a plus rebounder. His defensive versatility has been tested more than ever in Michigan's three-big setup, and he's passing the test with flying colors. A special college player with all the trappings of an instant impact NBA player.

11. Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Height: 7'3

Weight: 240

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

After struggling to earn consistent minutes at UCLA, Aday Mara's transfer to Michigan led to a full breakout. He's a titanic rim protector, fluid if not overly quick, with razor-sharp instincts on the back line. More athletic, perimeter-oriented bigs can still challenge Mara, but he's a drop coverage monster and a hellacious rebounder, putting a pin in many a possession.

The real standout stuff has come on offense, though. Mara won't space the floor, but he can set monster screens and finish everything once he establishes favorite position in the paint. He's a slick short roll passer and a bonafide playmaking hub on the elbow, patiently picking apart the opposing defense from his unique vantage point. There may be stamina concerns with Mara as he makes the NBA leap, but most NBA teams would kill for a shot-blocker, finish and connector of his caliber. All signs point to Mara becoming a dependable, high-level role player.

12. Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama

Height: 6'4

Weight: 177

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Labaron Philon returned to Alabama at the last second after seriously entertaining the one-and-done path. It seems he made the right call, stepping into a featured role for the Crimson Tide and thriving. Philon is a slender, shifty point guard by nature, but he has added strength and looks far more comfortable finishing among the trees than he did a year ago. He is squeezing every ounce of impact out of a high-usage role, able to set the table, score off the catch or connect dots with his quick processing.

Philon's 3-point rate is up. He's stepping fluidly into mid-range pull-ups. His floater remains a standout skill, and it only becomes more dangerous with the uptick in rim pressure. He's limited in certain defensive matchups due to his frame, but Philon hounds the point of attack and is constantly sneaking into passing lanes to generate turnovers. He's one of the most complete, well-rounded guards in the country as a sophomore.

13. Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Bennett Stirtz is the best passer in the 2026 draft, full stop. Scaling up from mid-major competition at Drake to Big Ten competition as Iowa comes with its challenges, but Stirtz continues to exert total command over all aspects of the offense. He's a master manipulator in pick-and-rolls. He rockets pinpoint hit-ahead passes in transition. In general, Stirtz is step ahead of the defense, able to diagnose breakdowns and extend advantages before the opponent catches on.

He's an older prospect for the lottery range and there are valid questions about Stirtz's ability to turn the corner and pressure the rim against more athletic defenses. Still, the prodigous pull-up shooter and feather-soft touch gives him a solid baseline as a scorer. He's not an on-ball stopper defensively, but Stirtz operates well in incognito mode, lurking in shadows and generating plenty of steals.

14. Patrick Ngongba II, C, Duke

Height: 6'11

Weight: 250

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Patrick Ngongba has leveled up as a sophomore, as expected. He does not occupy a particularly groundbreaking archetype, but there is still immense value in a massive center who excels in the small areas. Ngongba is a forceful screen-setter and post scorer. He establishes good position on the glass. He consistently locks down the paint in drop coverage. Ngongba just feels like a solid, day-one role player at the next level.

Ngongba doesn't space the floor offensively and he's fairly streamlined as a scorer — hooks, dunks, putbacks, so forth — but there is a special, standout trait that elevates Ngongba into a more special territory. The dude is a phenomenal passer, able to map the floor and locate cutters before the defense can react. He distributes fruitfully out of double teams and he's comfortable standing tall at the elbow and directing traffic. That's a skill that could prove even more valuable with NBA athletes and NBA spacing.

15. Tyler Tanner, G, Vanderbilt

Height: 6'0

Weight: 173

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Tyler Tanner will need to overcome his small stature at the next level, an increasingly difficult challenge in a league so predicated on finding the intersection of size, athleticism and skill across all five positions. You can essentially count on one hand the number of successful 6-foot guards in the NBA today, but Tanner has what it takes to break the mold — dizzying burst, electric bounce, and the sort of defensive instincts required to survive in his unique circumstances.

Tanner is an absolute menace on defense, lurking in dark corners and pouncing on steal (and even block) opportunities like a rabid dog. As for the offense, Tanner consistently puts two feet in the paint and gets where he needs on the floor, able to shift gears and hit turbo on a whim. He has self-created more than his share of dunks this season, displaying a level of advantage creation and hang time that separates him for other small point guards. He doesn’t turn it over much despite a high usage and the metrics paint him as one of the very best guards in college basketball as a sophomore.

16. Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Height: 6'2

Weight: 180

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Darius Acuff Jr. faces the standard challenges of small guards in the modern NBA, but there's reason to believe Acuff can buck the trend and carve out a productive career. He's clearly the best guard on Arkansas' roster right now, something of a classic John Calipari point guard — bursty drives, prolific pull-up shooting, creative playmaking. Acuff has some genuine star traits if things break right, and he's silencing a ton of doubts with his play style.

Acuff is built like a mini tank and uses his physicality to embrace contact on drives. He mixes speeds expertly as a ball-handler, with crisp footwork that allows him to create space for his pull-ups. He's bombing 3s at a high clip, with a healthy assist-to-turnover ratio that speaks to his improved poise. He's mostly mitigating past bad habits and emerging as one of the most prolific freshmen in the country.

17. Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State

Height: 6'8

Weight: 220

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

A substantial shooting leap has elevated Joshua Jefferson’s profile as a senior. The leader of a dominant Iowa State team, Jefferson checks a lot of the boxes that smart front offices look for. He has NBA size and strength as a forward, but he operates with exceptionally high feel. The playmaking pops every night. He is the central hub of the Cyclones’ offense. He can attack closeouts and run inverted pick-and-rolls on the perimeter. He can fascilitate out of the short roll. He can score in slo-mo, or hit the jets a lane opens up.

There just aren’t too many players who impact winning in so many ways. Jefferson is not an elite athlete, but he’s mobile enough on defense, with strong instincts and the physicality to shut off water at the point of attack. He has range as a weak-side shot blocker. Some skeptics of his shooting will remain, but if Jefferson can keep increasing his 3-point volume, he should earn steady NBA minutes right out of the gate.

18. Morez Johnson Jr., F, Michigan

Height: 6'9

Weight: 255

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

A somewhat turbulent freshman season at Illinois led Morez Johnson to transfer to Michigan, where he quickly emerged as a cornerstone of college basketball’s best team. Johnson does not play a sexy brand of basketball, but he’s a hulking athlete in the frontcourt, strong enough to stonewall centers on the block, but quick enough to switch around the perimeter when needed. Michigan has essentially moved him from center to supersized small forward, with great success.

The lack of shooting will turn off some, but Johnson is a bulldozer at the rim. The touch indicators, primarily free throw percentage, also paint him in a positive light. Johnson should gradually expand his shooting profile, which will only empower him more as a cutter, roll man and cleanup savant. He attacks the glass with ravenous intent and he is, point blank, one of the most suffocating and intimidating defenders in the country. A smart NBA front office will view him as a plug-and-produce role player.

19. Christian Anderson, G, Texas Tech

Height: 6'2

Weight: 165

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

In a class rife with talented guards, Christian Anderson has separated himself with big performances in big moments. He’s among the most prolific pull-up shooters in college basketball; he also leads his conference in assists, with a low turnover rate to boost his stock. Anderson is a blending of classic and modern point guard traits. A slight frame will hold him back in certain matchups, and he might not turn the corner as easily as other guards in his height range. But the skill level, IQ, and pure, unfiltered gumption with which Anderson plays gives him a high base line.

Anderson’s skill is highly adaptable, and should allow him to flourish in a variety of setups. He is Tech’s primary assist man, but he’s also used to floating on the perimeter and stepping into deep pull-up 3s — a function of so much Red Raiders offense running through JT Toppin. Anderson does not require total command of the basketball to impact winning. Also, what he lacks in pure speed, he compensates for with tempo and body control. Anderson doesn’t get sped up. His footwork is crisp, his handles are deceptive, and he’s able to worm him way to his favorite spots before the defense even realizes it has been beat.

20. Malachi Moreno, C, Kentucky

Height: 6'11

Weight: 230

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Despite a fluctuating role, Malachi Moreno looks the part of an NBA contributor when anchoring the Kentucky frontcourt. He has ready-made size and strength for the next level, on top of impressive agility in space, which allows Moreno to fully weaponize his reported 7-foot-2 wingspan. He’s a stout, classically styled rim protector. Most impressive, however, is the extent to which Moreno has elevated Kentucky on offense.

Despite not hogging many possessions, Moreno makes life much easier on his teammates. He does so with fundamentally-sound screens and quick short roll processing. He also finishes damn near everything at the rim. Moreno does the small things exceptionally well, and he also happens to be scratching the surface of a much richer skill set. Pay attention to this man.

21. Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

Height: 6'6

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

One of the sharpest risers from this freshman class, Keaton Wagler occupies a valuable archetype for the modern game as a tall, high-feel initiator. The points of criticism are well-tread territory. Wagler needs to add strength, and his lack of burst could create issues against more athletic, physical defender at the next level. If he can’t muscle through contact and he can’t win with speed, the growing pains could be sharp.

That said, Wagler’s skill level and basketball IQ compensate for many of those concerns. He’s a prolific shooter, whether spotting up or coming off of screens, and he gets to the rim fairly consistently with stop-start handles — able to get low, play funky angles, and slo-mo his way to points inside. His touch and creativity below the rim helps mitigate the strength concerns as a finisher, and Wagler’s playmaking really sings for a teenager. The lack of defensive playmaking is a red flag, but offensively, Wagler offers much to like and considerable room for growth.

22. Cameron Carr, G, Baylor

Height: 6'5

Weight: 175

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

After two lost seasons at Tennessee, Cameron Carr arrived at Baylor and blossomed into a star. There aren't too many holes to poke in his repertoire at this point. He's a long, agile wing who blows s**t up on defense, fluidly attacks closeouts and shoots 3s at a high volume with peak efficiency. He's not an on-ball generator, but Carr isn't a bad passer. He makes the right plays in the flow of the offense, stays engaged off-ball, and he emerged as a quality all-around play finisher.

Carr's opportunities were scarce prior to arriving at Baylor, but it's hard to imagine why. He's such a natural scorer, with a buttery pull-up jumper and a high release point and impressive acrobatic flourishes at the rim. He scores in bunches and does a lot of the little things. If he can add strength and become a bit more airtight on defense, he has the foundation of a longtime NBA contributor.

23. Thomas Haugh, F, Florida

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 22

Thomas Haugh has ascended into a featured role for the Gators after his spectacular March Madness run in early 2025. The junior offers so many attributes that NBA teams covet in a role player. He's long, athletic and fluid, with fine-tuned connective instincts. Haugh plays an efficient and decisive brand of basketball. He's not an on-ball engine, but he's a slick passer, a purposeful off-ball mover, and a productive finisher.

Haugh loves to play up-tempo, using his athleticism to its full effect in transition. He's crafty at the rim, able to elevate when there's a lane, but also highly adept at scoop layups and funky, finesse finishes. Though not an elite defensive playmaker, Haugh understands his assignments and covers a ton of ground. He's the sort of versatile, high-energy defender who can plug into virtually any scheme. If he gets more consistent from deep, NBA scouts will find little to nitpick.

24. Dailyn Swain, F, Texas

Height: 6'7

Weight: 200

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 20

Dailyn Swain moves like an NBA athlete on the floor. He's an explosive, fluid downhill athlete, able to attack out of pick-and-rolls, blow by closeouts, or scorch the opposing defense out in transition. He's a crafty finisher at the rim. His passing has become a real asset, too. He makes sharp reads and helps keep the ball popping, able to exploit the advantages his constant rim pressure creates.

There's an incredibly tantalizing framework here. A bursty, high-IQ wing capable of racking up paint touches, but not reliant on excessive usage. Swain needs to up his 3-point volume to reach his ceiling and command the respect of NBA defenses, but his touch at the rim is a positive indicator. He's also an adept pickpocket, lurking in passing lanes or just stymieing ball-handlers with his long frame and suffocating activity level.

25. Álvaro Folgueiras, F, Iowa

Height: 6'9

Weight: 215

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Álvaro Folgueiras makes the most of his minutes on the floor and has handled the move from Robert Morris to Iowa well enough, although a few duds against top competition merit concern. So often, feel the is the most underrated trait when evaluating a prospect. Folgueiras is not a sensational athlete, but he's mobile enough for the four spot — and boasts some incredibly sticky hands on defense. His IQ and instincts are what shine through the most, though.

Folguerias has mastered the art of low-usage, off-ball scoring. He's a lights-out shooter, an active cutter, a savvy short roll or drive-and-kick passer. Though not an explosive vertical leaper, Folgueiras finds creative ways to score below the rim, able to put English on his layups and subtly manipulate his defender with arrhythmic movement.

26. Daniel Jacobsen, C, Purdue

Height: 7'4

Weight: 230

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Daniel Jacobsen follows in the proud tradition of hulking interior enforcers at Purdue. The Zach Edey comparisons are inevitable — and frankly, unfair — but Jacobsen has done enough, even in limited minutes, to catch the attention of NBA decision-makers. Even in an NBA so often predicated on speed and relentless volume, there is value in the 7-foot-4 human incarnation of ‘Do Not Trespass’ sign. Jacobsen effectively walls off the paint defensively, with enough foot speed to survive in drop coverage at the next level.

In the years ahead, Jacobsen will need to emphasize strength development to offset a high center of gravity. But he’s a fluid mover for his size, which shows up on graceful short roll drives, which he can turn into spin moves and feather-soft floaters. Jacobsen is big enough to bully mismatches in the post, but he attempts the occasional 3-pointer and his touch indicators are positive. If he can develop into a genuine spacer, even at modest volume, a lot will open up for him.

27. Johann Grünloh, C, Virginia

Height: 7’0

Weight: 238

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

After a strong pro season in Germany, Johann Grünloh took his talents to Virginia, a surprising and perhaps unconventional choice. It has so far served him well, though, and Grünloh does embody much of what has made the Cavaliers so effective in years past. He’s a highly attuned and technical rim protector, able to slide his feet laterally and exhibiting exceptional timing on blocked shots. He’s not a nuclear athlete, but he’s built solid, with a frame he can continue to grow into.

Grünloh is a fluid and stretchy mover. It helps him on defense, where he’s already one of the top per-minute shot blockers in college, but it also makes him an effective roll man offensively. He can catch, load and finish through traffic, with soft touch on layups and enough vertical pop to operate with force, too. If Grünloh’s 3-point shooting proves reliable — the indicators are decidedly mixed right now — he’ll give front offices plenty to consider in the first round.

28. Braden Smith, G, Purdue

Height: 6'0

Weight: 180

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Braden Smith quickly overcame a shooting slump to begin the season and settled in as the most prolific playmaking guard in college hoops. Operating with the poise of a 10-year NBA veteran, Smith is your classic Capital-P, Capital-G Point Guard. He snakes through pick-and-rolls as though born to them, processing the floor at warp speed and delivering pinpoint dimes from a variety of angles, always in the shooting pocket.

History tells us to fade old, small guards, but Smith has elevated to such a high level that he warrants your confidence. He has all the leadership qualities that he help a team come together on the floor. He’s more than a passer, too. Smith bombs 3s at a high volume, he’s crafty enough below the rim, and he’s a highly active, anticipatory defender, which helps — even if NBA offenses will always single him out. The scale of production, impact and pedigree should allow scouts to buy all the way into what Smith is selling.

29. Amari Allen, F, Alabama

Height: 6'7

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Amari Allen came on strong for Alabama, quickly rising out of obscurity and into the NBA Draft conversation. It’s not hard to find the root of his appeal to scouts. With a prototypical wing build, Allen rebounds well for his position, boasts an impressive assist-to-turnover ratio, and has flashed scoring chops at all three levels. He will continue to face the burden of proof as a shooter, but Allen’s well-roundedness is catnip in the modern game.

He will need to add strength, and on first blush, Allen doesn’t exactly pop as an athlete. But he comes off screens with a head of steam and deploys a deceptive, often quite devastating first step. Allen is able to consistently gain a step on his defender and elevate for self-created dunks in traffic. He’s especially dominant on the fast break. If Allen can incorporate mid-range pull-ups and fine-tune his defensive repertoire, he could shoot way up draft boards when all is said and done.

30. Flory Bidunga, C, Kansas

Height: 6'9

Weight: 220

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 19

There are valid critiques of Flory Bidunga when it comes to laggy processing on offense or a lack of pronounced skill development, but he fits such a valuable mold in the frontcourt. Bidunga has trampoline hops at the center position. He runs the floor like a track star and gets up above the rim effortlessly. So many NBA point guards need that vertical-spacing lob threat, and Bidunga is equipped to provide it.

Bidunga is a hyper-efficient finisher, even when he needs to bring the rock down and utilize his strength to carve out a shot below the rim. Where he really hangs his hat, however, is defense. Bidunga sniffs out blocked shots with a vengeance and, with further development at the NBA level, has all the tools to become one of the most impactful defenders from this draft. His range as an athlete is rare stuff, and Bidunga puts in the effort to maximize his special tools.

Order Name Position Draft Age School 31 Neoklis Avdalas F 20 Virginia Tech 32 Tamin Lipsey G 23 Iowa State 33 Blue Cain G 21 Georgia 34 Henri Veesaar C 22 North Carolina 35 Karim López F 19 Mexico 36 Paul McNeil Jr. G 20 North Carolina State 37 Tarris Reed Jr. C 22 Connecticut 38 Tounde Yessoufou F 20 Baylor 39 Meleek Thomas G 19 Arkansas 40 Cayden Boozer G 18 Duke 41 Brayden Burries G 20 Arizona 42 Braylon Mullins G 20 Connecticut 43 Darrion Williams F 23 North Carolina State 44 Jacob Cofie F 20 Southern California 45 JoJo Tugler F 21 Houston 46 Chris Cenac Jr. C 19 Houston 47 Nate Ament F 19 Tennessee 48 Elyjah Freeman G 19 Auburn 49 Isaiah Evans F 20 Duke 50 Dash Daniels G 18 Australia 51 Ebuka Okorie G 19 Stanford 52 Montiejus Krivas C 21 Arizona 53 Bruce Thornton G 22 Ohio State 54 Zuby Ejiofor C 22 St. John's 55 JT Toppin F 21 Texas Tech 56 Killyan Toure G 20 Iowa State 57 Anthony Robinson II G 21 Missouri 58 Nate Bittle C 23 Oregon 59 Milan Momcilovic F 21 Iowa State 60 Sergio De Larrea G 20 Spain 61 Massamba Diop C 21 Arizona State 62 Mario Saint-Supery G 20 Gonzaga 63 Nolan Winter C 21 Wisconsin 64 Andrej Stojaković G 21 Illinois 65 Sebastian Williams-Adams F 19 Auburn 66 Juke Harris F 20 Wake Forest 67 Richie Saunders F 24 Brigham Young 68 Alex Karaban F 23 Connecticut 69 Matt Able G 19 North Carolina State 70 Rafael Castro C 23 George Washington