2026 NBA Mock Draft: Pacers boost Finals odds, Thunder add another winner

The 2026 NBA Draft class is special. That much is certain. Much will change in the months to come, of course, as there’s still a full conference schedule and postseason tournaments on the horizon, not to mention the looming specter of NIL, which will rope plenty of qualified prospects into another year of school. But, as things stand, this is a uniquely dominant freshman class, with plenty of high-level upperclassmen alongside them. From Cam Boozer’s analytics-friendly interior dominance, to the effortless three-level scoring of Darryn Peterson or the showtime athleticism of AJ Dybantsa, the debates should give us all plenty to chew on.

We simulated the lottery for this mock draft via Tankathon, in keeping with tradition. Here is how our updated 2026 NBA mock draft shapes up:

1. Indiana Pacers: Cam Boozer, F, Duke

Height: 6'9

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Indiana gets the pick of the litter at No. 1 and has no shortage of franchise-altering options, but Cam Boozer — the best player in college basketball as an 18-year-old — gets the nod. The Pacers can (and should) expect to contend next season upon Tyrese Haliburton’s return. Boozer is the most polished of an elite freshman class, with a level of strength, IQ and footwork rarely seen at such a young age. He can help add wins to Indy’s record from day one.

There are valid defensive concerns with Boozer, amplified by the Pacers’ current lack of depth up front, but he should handle his position fine enough. Especially if Indiana can add a proper rim protector via free agency or trade. On offense, Boozer’s finishing, connective passing and general well-roundedness should pair beautifully with fellow basketball genius Haliburton. Indiana will have two selfless hubs who can pressure and ultimately break a defense in different ways. The Pacers would be very scary, very quickly.

2. Charlotte Hornets: Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

Height: 6'5

Weight: 195

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Darryn Peterson would be a totally worthy No. 1 pick; he’s the best guard prospect of the last decade, perhaps stretching back even further. The Charlotte Hornets can view him as a LaMelo Ball replacement or a LaMelo Ball complement. Either way, Peterson fits the front office’s high-character mandate and provides Charlotte with a singularly versatile and dynamic weapon in the backcourt.

Peterson’s game features precious few holes. He’s an electric three-level shot-maker, able to create his own looks with bursty handles and refined footwork. But he’s also an off-ball savant, comfortable firing off the catch, blitzing closeouts, and doing the small things to make an offense hum. He’s also one of the best perimeter defenders in his class, with the length and athleticism to guard all over the floor, combined with the instincts and intensity to consistently muck things up for the opponent. Hornets fans can start getting really excited about the future.

3. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): AJ Dybantsa, F, Brigham Young

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

As the Atlanta Hawks turn the page on the Trae Young era and reorient the roster around Jalen Johnson, AJ Dybantsa would make for one hell of a get at No. 3. The Derik Queen trade has panned out nicely for the Pelicans so far — the kid can ball — if this is how the cards fall, New Orleans may be stewing in regret for the next decade. Dybantsa feels like the easy No. 3 right now, but he’s just as easily No. 1 in most other years. That level of bursty, dexterity and shot-making talent at 6-foot-9 does not come around often.

Dybantsa needs to figure it out on defense, where he has all the tools but none of the fire in his belly, but there’s significant upside there. Offensively, he’s a better passer than he gets credit for, but comes alive most plainly as a scorer. Dybantsa would thrive in an up-tempo partnership with Johnson, giving the Hawks two big wings who can self-create, pressure the rim and generate advantages with a dizzying blend of athleticism and skill. The ceiling here is as high as any player in the draft.

4. Brooklyn Nets: Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina

Height: 6'10

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Brooklyn would sure love to crack the top three, but No. 4 is an excellent consolation prize this season. Caleb Wilson is putting together a monster freshman campaign at UNC, just wreaking havoc with his length, agility and aggression. There isn’t a better defensive prospect in this class. Wilson is a vacuum on the glass and a hellacious off-ball roamer, just as comfortable picking up weak-side blocks as he is switching on the perimeter and sliding his feet with guards. Few lottery prospects play this damn hard at all times.

The offensive progression is a more more slow-moving, but Wilson dunks everything and exhibits a high feel for the game, two strong star indicators. He has touch from the mid-range, which should eventually translate behind the 3-point line. The majority of his success will come off of cuts and offensive rebounds, and there are valid concerns about Wilson’s at-rim finishing when he’s not dunking. But all in all, he’s too efficient, too productive, too athletic, and above all else, too hard-working not to succeed. He’d complement Brooklyn’s gaggle of guards quite nicely.

5. Washington Wizards: Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

Height: 6'3

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Kingston Flemings entered the season as a four-star recruit with muted one-and-done buzz, but he has quickly climbed the ranks to establish himself as, quite possibly, PG1 in a loaded point guard class (depending on your positional designation of Darryn Peterson, of course). Flemings is too quick and precise for most college defenses. He gets to his spots at will and finishes with almost comical efficiency at the rim, able to negate shot contests with touch and physicality.

Washington has invested considerable resources in the backcourt already. The Trae Young trade is a major pivot. That said, it's unclear if Young is truly a building block for the future. Flemings most certainly is, and his blend of rim pressure and facilitating should pair nicely with the perimeter bombings of Tre Johnson. Flemings can also spend time off-ball and viciously attacking closeouts, so he’s scalable in a way that all truly great guards are. He’d become the head of the snake that this Wizards team presently lacks.

6. Sacramento Kings: Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Height: 6'9

Weight: 225

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 18

It didn’t take long for Jayden Quaintance to remind folks of his potential, even in extremely limited minutes as he slowly reintegrates post-ACL surgery. At 6-foot-9, he’s built like an absolute tank — clearly much stronger than he was as a freshman, but still agile, and still only 18 years old. He’s a monster on defense, the sort of rim protection savant that can buoy a team’s scheme for the next decade. Few NBA teams need a defensive backbone more desperately than Sacramento.

He’s still figuring things out offensively, but Quaintance is teasing improved range and touch on his jump shots, to go along with his standard screen-setting and vertical spacing at the rim. Quaintance has the agility and strength to face up, beat slow-footed bigs off the dribble, and throw his weight around in the post. There is some fun, funky, hub-like upside as Quaintance refines his skill set and becomes more comfortable in Lexington. The defense alone keeps him pegged in the lottery, but don’t sleep on the two-way upside here. It’s considerable.

7. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

Height: 6'9

Weight: 230

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

It’s generally fair to fade 23-year-olds this high in the draft, but Yaxel Lendeborg feels like an exception to the rule. He’s so polished, so well-rounded in his contributions, that he should translate immediately as a high-level rookie. That feels like the right use of a lottery pick for OKC, a team with ongoing championship aspirations. OKC has its stars in place; Lendeborg can step in and hit 3s, finish with superb efficiency at the rim, connect dots as a passer, and muck things up with his rangy, high-IQ defense.

Lendeborg very much fits the M.O. of this Thunder squad. He’s multi-faceted; comfortable scoring on spot-ups and cuts, but also able to put the ball on the floor and exploit mismatches. He’s a high-volume rebounder and a legitimate help-side rim protector; he’s switchable on defense and scalable on offense. The criticisms are few and far between, except for that he’s 23 and might have reached a relative peak. When the peak is this high, however, there’s not much to worry about, especially for a team hoping to incorporate immediate, high-level role players into a winning apparatus like OKC.

8. Dallas Mavericks: Mikel Brown Jr., G, Louisville

Height: 6'4

Weight: 172

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Dallas finally exorcised Nico Harrison and appears ready to reorient its timeline around Cooper Flagg. That means Anthony Davis (if he’s even still around) and Kyrie Irving shouldn’t factor into their draft plans all that much. To that point, the Mavs need to get Flagg a proper point guard to shepherd this offense into the future. Flagg is quickly becoming the all-around beast we saw at Duke, but he’s at his best when teammates can feed him favorable looks and tilt the defense to his liking. Enter Mikel Brown Jr.

There will be skeptics who cite Brown’s lackluster efficiency to date, which is fair. But even with a lot of shots rimming out, Brown has been wildly impactful for Louisville. He’s a brilliant playmaker, probing out of pick-and-rolls, firing bullets with pinpoint accuracy from either hand. The 3-point shooting will self-correct eventually. He attempts a lot of difficult shots, but the defense respects him, and the gravitational pull is thus effective. The deep range on Brown’s pull-ups, combined with his speed and physicality on drives, despite a thin frame, gives him so many options on a given possession. The whole floor is available to Brown, as his vision and skill combo is special. Dallas would love, love, love this outcome.

9. Oklahoma City Thunder (via UTA): Koa Peat, F, Arizona

Height: 6'8

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

If OKC ends up with two lottery picks, the rest of the NBA can probably pack it up and punt for a few years. But in this instance, Koa Peat joins Yaxel Lendeborg in OKC, giving the Thunder a pair of malleable, high-feel forwards to fold into the frontcourt game plan next to Chet Holmgren and Thomas Sorber long term. Peat still doesn’t shoot 3s much at all, which is a detracting factor, but the rest of his game is so fine-tuned, and he’s such an established winner (Arizona is undefeated as of this writing), that it becomes hard to bet against him.

Peat has settled into a mostly complementary role at Arizona, which should ease his transition into OKC’s hyper-competitive environment. He has the physicality and footwork to create offense from elbow and operate as a hub, but he’s also an attuned cutter and connector. He’s a sharp passer for his position, a competitive (if ultimately somewhat limited) defender, and the sort of small things, dirty work expert that can help OKC right away, with plenty of upside to grow into.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama

Height: 6'4

Weight: 177

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Milwaukee continues to cling to Giannis Antetokounmpo for dear life, and he just might let them. The ascent of Ryan Rollins has supplied one of the few bright spots of this season for the Bucks, but there is still a glaring need in the backcourt post-Damian Lillard. That sets the stage for someone like Labaron Philon, who has made quite the sophomore leap at Alabama. Viewed as a fringe first-round pick a year ago, Philon has addressed NBA concerns and blossomed as Bama’s primary creator in lieu of Mark Sears. Now he feels more like a lottery pick.

Philon’s slippery handles and slick playmaking were big selling points last season, but he struggled to finish at the rim and didn’t attempt enough 3s to comfort NBA scouts. Now, Philon has cranked up the volume on perimeter shots — both pull-ups and spot-ups — and he has added noticeable lower-body strength, allowing him to handle contact and finish among the trees, at the rim, more effectively. It helps that he is also an active defender, despite a somewhat spindly frame. The Bucks can hand the keys to Philon early on; he should make life easier for Giannis, or give them a solid building block if the two-time MVP departs.

11. Portland Trail Blazers: Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Portland can’t rely on Jrue Holiday forever and it’s unclear what exactly Damian Lillard has left in the tank. It’s too soon to close the book entirely on Scoot Henderson, but Portland’s recent dealings seem to indicate a lack of confidence. All is that to say, a solid point guard would do a lot of good in Portland, and Bennett Stirtz feels like a damn near perfect fit. He can share the floor with the Blazers’ other guards and grease the wheels around Deni Avdija, who has rapidly emerged as Portland’s centerpiece.

Stirtz is an oddball lottery prospect in that he’s an older guard with clear weaknesses and limited athleticism. He’s an active, attentive defender, especially off-ball, but he’s not going to stonewall NBA athletes at the point of attack. He’s also the sun around which Iowa’s offense orbits, and yet he struggles to turn the corner and pressure the rim against high-level competition. Even so, Stirtz is a brilliant playmaker, a fearless shot-maker, and just too smart to fail. At least it feels that way. He’s a master manipulator and a great elevator of teammates. He can bomb 3s, pepper the mid-range, and make sure Portland’s offense is always running smoothly.

12. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Hannes Steinbach, F, Washington

Height: 6'9

Weight: 220

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

The San Antonio Spurs are still in the lottery, and still adding useful talent. With their backcourt full, San Antonio pivots to the frontcourt and brings in Hannes Steinbach to partner with Victor Wembanyama. This is damn near the perfect setup for Steinbach, whose limitations as a rim protector are offset by San Antonio’s all-galaxy defensive backbone. Meanwhile, his prodigious rebounding and mastery of small things on offense should carry weight for a Spurs team ready to compete.

Steinbach is so physically mature, with tree-trunk legs and a sturdy frame that he uses to full effect on the glass and in the post. Steinbach has a knack for establishing position and never relinquishing it. He can also catch everything, with sticky hands that allow him to function as a wide receiver on the fast break and a physical tight end on paint catches. Steinbach is still developing as a shooter, but the touch is promising. In the meantime, his screen-setting, interior finishing and connective passing would pay off immediately in San Antonio.

13. Chicago Bulls: Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Height: 7'3

Weight: 240

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

As Chicago ponders life after Nikola Vučević, few prospects are more appealing — on paper — than Michigan mountain Aday Mara. The junior from Spain has ascended to new heights in Michigan after a couple wayward seasons at UCLA. Michigan has fully empowered Mara, not only as a rim protector, but as an offensive hub in the post. Mara will primarily score on dump-offs and physical bullying at the rim, but he’s an incredible processor. From touchdown passes in transition to brilliant, no-look dimes to the backdoor cutter, he can make — and execute — every read.

Chicago has prioritized playing fast, which is not necessarily Mara’s style. But the outlet passes will help, and he gives the Bulls a defensive anchor they currently lack. Billy Donovan’s teams tend to defend above their means. Mara makes it so that Chicago can make real, meaningful progress on that side of the ball. Mara comes in ready to contribute, with a blend of size and IQ we rarely see.

14. Memphis Grizzlies: Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Height: 6'2

Weight: 180

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

The Ja Morant era in Memphis is destined to end sooner than later. Really, as soon as the Grizzlies can locate a viable off-ramp. It makes sense to start scouting potential replacements, as Acuff stands out from the pack. The Arkansas freshman burst out of the gate and has put together several memorable performances against top competition. Concerns about his size and lack of defensive utility will persist, as is the nature of today’s game. But offensively, Acuff is one of the most complete guard prospects in this class.

Acuff checks pretty much all the boxes. He’s an explosive, physical driver when he wants to be. He’s bombing 3s at a high clip and doing so efficiently. The assist-to-turnover splits are incredible for a frosh. Acuff can get to his spots effortlessly and he poses a varied threat at every level. The defensive concerns are very real — his stock numbers are frighteningly low — but if Acuff can improve even marginally in that department, he’s a potential star initiator.

15. Golden State Warriors: Cameron Carr, G, Baylor

Height: 6'5

Weight: 175

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Cameron Carr mostly rode the bench in his first two seasons at Tennessee, but the junior has broken out at Baylor. There’s a lot to like about Carr, an absolute flamethrower from 3-point range, with long arms, plus athleticism, and promising instincts as a help-side defender. Golden State tends to embrace shooting as a core tenet of their offensive philosophy, in case you haven’t realized. Carr can step in and produce in the Buddy Hield role: bombs away, with enough off-ball movement, rim finishing, and straight-line driving to round out his profile.

There are some defensive concerns with Carr, whose block rate feels a bit unsustainable, and whose lack of playmaking or stout on-ball defense on the perimeter is a limiting factor. But, he’s athletic enough to make it work. He plays hard, and he plays with a spunk this aging, oftentimes sad Warriors team could really use. The winds of change are blowing in Golden State, but Carr feels like a keeper.

16. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Thomas Haugh, F, Florida

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

In addition to AJ Dybantsa at No. 3, Atlanta bolsters its frontcourt depth with Florida breakout Thomas Haugh. A dominant NCAA Tournament run last season put Haugh on the map, but he has delivered thoroughly on expectations as a junior. With plus size, athleticism and off-ball instincts, Haugh checks a lot of boxes and should fit into a variety of lineups. He’s versatile on defense and he doesn’t need to dominate touches to produce as a scorer.

Haugh’s 3-point volume is way up this season. Moreover, he’s slowly adding a bit of on-ball variety to his profile. While still very much not a primary weapon, Haugh has the coordination to attack closeouts and flow into mid-range pull-ups. He’s an efficient, acrobatic finisher at the rim. He knows when and where to be at all times. The passing numbers aren’t sexy, but Haugh generally sees the floor well and operates effectively within a team context. No matter which direction Atlanta’s roster heads next offseason, Haugh ought to fit like a glove.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

Height: 6'6

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

One of this season’s surprise breakouts, freshman Keaton Wagler has become a staple of Illinois’ offense. With excellent positional size for a funky, off-beat combo guard, Wagler presents a lot of traits that NBA teams covet. OKC in particular appreciates the intersection between height and skill, especially when packaged with driving skills and a workable jump shot. Wagler is sinking 3s at a healthy clip, he’s able to create fissures in the defense with his stop-start, arrhythmic handles, and he’s efficiently distributing the basketball.

Wagler will get dinged in some circles for his lack of raw athleticism, but feel and handles are so much more important. Wagler has both in spades. Defensive concerns are valid, but Wagler competes hard enough and should be able to guard a few different positions with NBA strength development. Factor in the excellent defensive infrastructure around him in OKC, and this is a dream landing spot, even if he needs to wait a couple years to see the floor consistently.

18. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL): Morez Johnson Jr., F, Michigan

Height: 6'9

Weight: 255

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Morez Johnson, the sophomore transfer from Illinois, has proven essential to the Death Star procession at Michigan. He’s playing up a couple positions in a supersized frontcourt that is just demolishing opponents, showcasing his impressive versatility on defense with a 255-pound frame. Johnson is one of the most disruptive, demoralizing defenders in college basketball right now. He’s an active help-side rim protector and a consistent presence in passing lanes. He also leads the Big Ten in field goal percentage, feasting on easy finishes at the rim.

Johnson lacks the perceived upside of others in this range, but role players who are elite in their role often deserve a bit more credit — and tend to pop at the next level. Johnson isn’t going to break your brain, but he’ll break the opponent’s spirit. He’s a blunt-force weapon, unstoppable within three feet of the basket and a terrorizing presence on the other end. He figures to appeal to the analytics models in Memphis, and he’d make for a nice energy reserve behind Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. in the frontcourt.

19. Miami Heat: Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

Height: 6'10

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Miami feels like the right team to bet on archetype and raw talent over tangible results, of which Nate Ament has supplied precious little at Tennessee so far. A five-star recruit generating top-four buzz early in the season, Ament has really struggled to establish himself at the college level, despite the Vols’ best efforts to feature him on offense. He’s 6-foot-10, but he almost never dunks. The defensive playmaking lags behind. He’s terribly inefficient right now, settling for a lot of tough shots in the mid-range, as Ament struggles to turn the corner or create separation with his loose handle.

And yet, big and skilled wings are all the rage, and Ament has a level of pedigree that few others in this range come close to. There’s still a compelling long-term vision here. Erik Spoelstra is typically the right coach to unlock such a thing. If Ament can add muscle, star playing with more force, and continue to refine his shot selection, the upside is significant. He’s probably better off considering a return to school at this rate, but his reputation is that of a top-20 lock.

20. Toronto Raptors: Patrick Ngongba II, C, Duke

Height: 6'11

Weight: 250

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Patrick Ngongba deserves much, much more attention for the things he is doing at Duke, which feels oxymoronic. Everyone watches Duke, and yet Ngongba remains underrated. He has formed quite the frontcourt tandem with Cam Boozer, anchoring the Blue Devils’ defense and fitting seamlessly into various niches on offense. Toronto lacks a clear succession plan for Jakob Poeltl at center. Ngongba can step in, contribute as a rookie, and give new dimensions to this Raptors offense.

The simple stuff should be Ngongba’s foundation at the next level. He’s a bruising, dominant interior finisher. He can set screens, catch a few lobs, and throw his weight around against mismatches on the block. But perhaps most impressive is Ngongba’s processing. The dude is so smart, often to the point where defenders are several steps behind when Ngongba fires a pinpoint pass to the cutter or a bullet to an open shooter. He can set up as a hub around the elbow or mid-post. He makes a conscious effort to elevate teammates. This is great value for the Raps.

21. Charlotte Hornets (via PHX): Braylon Mullins, G, UConn

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Charlotte continues its collecting of skilled, high-feel role players, poaching Braylon Mullins from a winning program with a track record of developing NBA talents. Braylon Mullins missed the early portion of the season due to injury, but he has made a solid impression since. He fits a valued archetype as a bombs-away shooter who is also much more than a 3-point specialist.

Mullins’ primary value to UConn so far has, in fact, been his shooting. He gets up a lot of 3s, comfortable firing on the move and under duress. But he’s also a bursty athlete, able to get downhill against closeouts and finish with flair in the paint. He’s somewhat limited in terms of playmaking for others right now, but Mullins’ overall feel and activity level, on both ends, bodes well. He can join Kon Knueppel, Sion James, and fellow Husky Liam McNeeley in Charlotte’s growing brigade of young marksmen.

22. Boston Celtics: Malachi Moreno, C, Kentucky

Height: 6'11

Weight: 230

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

It will be fascinating to watch how Malachi Moreno’s role evolves now that Jayden Quaintance in back in the mix for Kentucky, but the freshman has more than earned his spot. Moreno’s size, strength and movement skills should keep NBA scouts invested, especially as he continues to master the minutiae of big man responsibilities. Moreno is a keen rim protector, with a gaping wingspan and the lateral agility to mirror guards in space. On offense, he finishes with force at the rim, sets screens with a purpose, and is a slick short roll passer, to boot.

Boston has exceeded all expectations this season despite Jayson Tatum’s absence and the front office’s purposeful teardown. If there’s a weak point in the depth chart, it’s the center position. Neemias Queta and Luka Garza have done their best, but Moreno should clear both of them in short order. He’d give Boston a solid defensive backbone and a genuine offensive asset who can play off of (and benefit) the Celtics’ perimeter stars. Moreno is more ready than most freshmen bigs to step in and contribute at the next level.

23. Minnesota Timberwolves: Neoklis Avdalas, F, Virginia Tech

Height: 6'8

Weight: 198

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Minnesota needs to figure out its point guard situation. Rob Dillingham does not have the coaching staff’s trust and Mike Conley is over the hill, so to speak. Neoklis Avdalas is an unconventional but highly appealing solution, and perhaps the appropriate response to whiffing on a small guard in Dillingham. Avdalas has the size of a forward but the skill set and approach of a lead guard. He’s a composed facilitator, with incredible vision working out of pick-and-rolls and probing the soft center of a defense.

There are drawbacks to Avdalas, primarily in his inability to turn the corner and pressure the rim, but there’s enough mid-range shot-making to compensate. He can find Rudy Gobert on lobs, manipulate the defense to better set up Anthony Edwards, and just generally add a fresh dynamic to this Timberwolves defense. The athleticism around him on this Wolves squad should, in theory, mitigate Avdalas’ shortcomings. This is one of the more fun late-first round fits.

24. Los Angeles Lakers: Chris Cenac Jr., C, Houston

Height: 6'10

Weight: 233

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Chris Cenac Jr. is going through high highs and low lows as a freshman. Houston is a demanding environment, and to his credit, Cenac has carved out a stable role with his size, athleticism and shot-making. He’s splashing 3s, often with a hand in his face, and Cenac translates that shot-making gene inside the arc. He has a nice fadeaway package. He can face up and stick a mid-range jumper. It’s rare to see guys that big, that mobile, and with that much shooting skill.

That said, the rest of his game is coming along at varied speeds. Cenac’s defensive engagement is not where it needs to be. He’s turning the ball over way too much relative to his playmaking footprint. He’s a smooth shot-maker, but he can struggle to create quality looks for himself, and he doesn’t do the simple run, jump, finish stuff as often as he could or should. That makes him a complicated fit for Luka Dončić and the Lakers, but it’s a worthy upside swing. The hope would be that Luka can simplify the game for Cenac and help him realize his immense potential.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via HOU): Dailyn Swain, F, Texas

Height: 6'7

Weight: 200

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 20

OKC almost certainly won’t keep all four first-round picks in this scenario, but Dailyn Swain is an incredibly obvious Thunder prospect. The Texas transfer has broken out on the SEC stage, gradually upping his 3-point rate while dominating games as a relentless downhill slasher. Swain just pops as an NBA athlete. With excellent size for a wing, he’s blessed with incredible burst and dexterity as a ball-handler, able to slip down the lane and apply constant pressure on the rim. Swain isn’t a point guard, but he’s a frequent hub and initiator for the Longhorns. His floor vision, with those tools, gives Swain an exceedingly high ceiling.

The only major downside with Swain at this stage would be the jump shot. It’s a work in progress, as he’s still shooting sub-30 percent on relatively low volume. NBA defenses will not respect him beyond the arc, which can in turn limit some of his driving ability. That said, shooting development league wide is at an all-time high. It’s not unreasonable to think that Swain can at least get to league average. His improvement as a free throw shooter this season is highly encouraging to that end. OKC has mastered the drive-and-kick. The whole system is built around deploying multiple high-energy defenders who can attack the rim and tilt a defense on the other end. Swain fits like a glove.

26. Denver Nuggets: Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State

Height: 6'8

Weight: 220

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Joshua Jefferson in halfway through a monster senior season for Iowa State. He offers a number of valuable traits for the modern game, with the primary benefit being his intersection of size and IQ. Jefferson is a legitimate playmaking engine for the Cyclones at 6-foot-8. He can face up, attack downhill with long, coordinated strides, and whip passes with the sort of creativity that Nikola Jokić can appreciate. Thus the intriguing fit in Denver. Jefferson can run many of the same sets Jokić does with the second unit, giving the Nuggets another passing hub in the frontcourt.

Though not overly explosive, Jefferson moves his feet well enough on defense and his magnetic hands generate plenty of turnovers in passing lanes. In addition to his unique playmaking functionality, Jefferson has upped his 3-point volume and consistency this season, looking comfortable with a hand in his face, and even attempting the occasional pull-up shot. He’s physical, he rebounds well. He just makes smart, winning plays, and should appeal to this Denver front office.

27. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS): Karim López, F, Mexico

Height: 6'8

Weight: 220

Class: International

Draft Age: 19

Cleveland adds to its thin wing depth with second-year NBL Next Star, Karim López. The Mexico native has found himself producing efficiently against grown men in Australia. His skill set has a lot of functionality in today’s game. With plus size and strength for a wing, López is a fluid, physical driver with increasingly function handles in tight spaces. He’s also starting to bomb 3s at a compelling rate, becoming a true inside-out threat offensively.

There are issues, of course. López boasts all the tools to defend at a high level, but laggy processing and the occasional deficit in lateral quickness can lead to aggravating breakdowns. He doesn’t have much of an in-between game either, a limiting factor — especially if his 3-point shot wavers at any point. Still, the upside is significant and Cleveland could use a wing capable of pressuring the rim and easing the burden on its star-powered backcourt.

28. New York Knicks: Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

Height: 6'4

Weight: 200

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Brayden Burries began the season in a funk and was on the precipice of cascading down draft boards — or off of them completely. Then he flipped the script and has become a driving force behind Arizona’s undefeated start to the campaign, churning out 20-point performances with ease and looking like the accomplished scoring guard we all expected coming out of high school. The Knicks team can always use a bit more self-creation juice from a guard not named Jalen Brunson. Burries ought to suffice.

A lack of playmaking for others will sour some on Burries, but the scoring package is phenomenal. He’s a potent pull-up shooter, an aggressive, bullish slasher, and generally one of the most effective one-man engines in this draft. The passing feel feels less like an Achilles heel than a resource Burries just does not tap into enough. Don’t count out improvement on that front. If he continues to perform like this — and if the Wildcats keep stacking wins — Burries could rise higher than this.

29. Detroit Pistons: Christian Anderson, G, Texas Tech

Height: 6'2

Weight: 165

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

In an impossibly loaded point guard class, Christian Anderson is rapidly carving out his own niche in the conversation. There are concerns about his slight frame and lack of standout athleticism, but the sophomore has taken over as Texas Tech’s guiding light and one of the most productive, downright essential point guards in college basketball. Detroit whiffed on Marcus Sasser and hasn’t seen the desired progress from Jaden Ivey. Finding another on-ball generator to ease the burden on Cade Cunningham and lead the second unit could behoove the East’s No. 1 seed.

Anderson is highly active on defense, despite his stature, which bodes well for his translation to the next level. He keeps a tight lid on turnovers and has proven proficient at all three levels. From daring pull-up 3s to mid-range barrages and flashy below-rim finishes, Anderson offers a deep bag of tricks and touches all areas of the game. If he can strike the right balance in shared minutes next to Cunningham, watch out. Detroit’s offense could take a leap.

30. Washington Wizards (via OKC): Tounde Yessoufou, F, Baylor

Height: 6'6

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Tounde Yessoufou began the season a bit slow, but has quietly turned it around despite Baylor’s collective struggles. There’s a lot to like here. He’s a clear-cut NBA athlete, built like a tank and explosive as a leaper. Yessoufou also plays extremely hard, with all the intangibles a young, rebuilding team like Washington should covet. The work ethic is well-documented, and that should increase faith in Yessoufou’s ability to address weaknesses and maximize his NBA outcome.

Washington has done an excellent job of stockpiling length and athleticism; Kingston Flemings, in this hypothetical, gives them a franchise point guard waiting in the wings behind Trae Young. Yessoufou can come in and play into his strengths in a complementary role. He’s slowly developing his handle to a more workable level, while the 3-point shooting has come around, too. He’s a bursty, hard-nosed driver. He cleans up on backdoor cuts, lobs, offensive boards and the like. The decision-making is hit or miss, but Yessoufou generally understands his role on the court. This is a tremendous upside play with the final pick in the first round.

Order Team Player Position School 31 Memphis Grizzlies (via IND) Henri Veesaar C North Carolina 32 New York Knicks (via WAS) Flory Bidunga C Kansas 33 Boston Celtics (via NOP) Cayden Boozer G Duke 34 Sacramento Kings Tyler Tanner G Vanderbilt 35 Los Angeles Clippers Zuby Ejiofor C St. John’s 36 Brooklyn Nets Braden Smith G Purdue 37 Sacramento Kings (via CHA) JoJo Tugler F Houston 38 Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL) Sergio De Larrea G Spain 39 San Antonio Spurs (via UTA) Darrion Williams F NC State 40 San Antonio Spurs (via POR) Richie Saunders F Brigham Young 41 Boston Celtics (via MIL) Miles Byrd F San Diego State 42 Brooklyn Nets (via ATL) Bruce Thornton G Ohio State 43 Portland Trail Blazers (via MEM) Elyjah Freeman F Auburn 44 Washington Wizards (via CHI) Daniel Jacobsen C Purdue 45 Charlotte Hornets (via GSW) Johann Grünloh C Virginia 46 Cleveland Cavaliers JT Toppin F Texas Tech 47 Houston Rockets (via PHI) Blue Cain G Georgia 48 San Antonio Spurs (via MIA) Andrej Stojaković G Illinois 49 Orlando Magic Anthony Robinson II G Missouri 50 Toronto Raptors Milan Momcilovic F Iowa State 51 Washington Wizards (via PHX) Dash Daniels G Australia 52 Atlanta Hawks (via BOS) Milos Uzan G Houston 53 Washington Wizards (via MIN) Juke Harris F Wake Forest 54 Houston Rockets Tahaad Pettiford G Auburn 55 Toronto Raptors (via LAL) Baba Miller F Cincinnati 56 Phoenix Suns (via DEN) Jeremy Fears Jr. G Michigan State 57 New York Knicks Alex Condon C Florida 58 Minnesota Timberwolves (via SAS) Kylan Boswell G Illinois 59 New York Knicks (via DET) Dillon Mitchell F St. John’s 60 Washington Wizards (via OKC) Karter Knox F Arkansas