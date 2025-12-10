2026 NBA Draft Big Board: Updated rankings for the top 60 prospects

The 2026 NBA Draft class has rapidly gained recognition as one of the most talented prospect pools in recent memory. From freshman phenoms like Cam Boozer, Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa, to a robust collection of productive upperclassmen, there is much for NBA fans to get excited about.

This big board attempts to rank the 60 best prospects in a vacuum, to the extent that such a feat is possible. You can seek out more team-specific analysis in our mock drafts, but on this board, the "best" prospects tend to exhibit versatility, feel and scalability — traits that should allow them to contribute within a wide range of team contexts at the next level.

1. Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

CBS Thanksgiving Classic: Arkansas v Duke | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

Height: 6'9

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Cam Boozer is the best player in college basketball as an 18-year-old freshman. It's that simple. Skeptics will nitpick over uneven finishing numbers and sparse defensive shortcomings, but Boozer is far ahead of the curve — physically, mentally, skill-wise. He can power through mismatches in the post, stretch out to the 3-point line and attack downhill, or rifle pinpoint passes on the short roll. There has been an adjustment period finishing against more athletic bigs, but Boozer's coordination, touch and physicality lead me to believe that will all come out in the wash.

It's hard to fathom a player as quick-thinking as Boozer at such a young age, not to mention with his physical tools. Boozer renders split-second passing reads and displays a keen nose for the basketball, whether it's occupying the perfect position for a rebound or snuffing out a weak-side block. Boozer has precious few weak points, and those that exist are mostly solvable. He will never match the outlier explosiveness and agility of his lottery-level piers, but Boozer plays the game instinctually and offers an incredibly high floor.

2. Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

Kansas v North Carolina | Ryan Hunt/GettyImages

Height: 6'5

Weight: 195

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

An early hamstring injury interrupted Darryn Peterson's breakout, but the No. 1 recruit in his high school class lived up to the hype immediately. Peterson is the best guard prospect in years, maybe decades. His size, twitch and dexterity is a devastating combo. Peterson gets to his spots almost effortlessly, able to switch gears, hit the turbo, and create space with picturesque footwork. He's proficient on a high volume of 3s, electric in the mid-range, and there are no problems getting two feet in the paint as needed.

Peterson has earned a range of lofty comparisons, from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Damian Lillard. Perhaps it's wise to pump the breaks a little bit, but it's hard to remember a teenage guard this well-rounded before even setting foot in the NBA. Peterson is a hellacious defender. He's not an outlier-good playmaker, but he's more than comfortable setting the table out of pick-and-rolls and manipulating the defense to the advantage of an open teammate. If he can take the next step as a processor, in addition to his bevy of scoring talents, Peterson won't take long to pop at the next level.

3. AJ Dybantsa, F, Brigham Young

Basketball Hall of Fame Series - Boston: Connecticut v BYU | Brian Fluharty/GettyImages

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

AJ Dybantsa is the consensus No. 1 pick most other years due to his outlier tools and athleticism. An immensely talented scorer with plus NBA size, Dybantsa has settled in nicely at BYU. He scores prodigiously from all three levels, with a special knack for mid-range pull-ups and coordinated downhill attacks. His abillity to mix speeds, extend advantages and deploy equal measures of touch and acrobatics at the rim, all hints at a supremely high offensive ceiling.

Dybantsa should be an excellent defender — he can cover ground as well as anyone in the draft — but the buy-in isn't really there at the moment. Too often, Dybantsa falls asleep off-ball and gets lazy in his rotations. That is totally fixable, but it will require a massive change in mindset, which is easier said than done when adjusting to the speed and physicality of NBA basketball. If Dybantsa continues to slack on defense, his odds of going No. 1 overall will slip.

4. Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina

Kansas v North Carolina | Ryan Hunt/GettyImages

Height: 6'10

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Caleb Wilson is an absolute menace for the Tar Heels. A phenomenal defender in high school, it didn't take long for Wilson's impact to translate to college. With tremendous size and agility on the wing, Wilson is a premium lurker, bursting out of the shadows to snuff out weak-side blocks or blow up passing lanes. He's also a voracious rebounder, able to establish position despite a thinner frame and simply out-jump the majority of his opponents.

The offense is a bit more hit or miss at this stage, but Wilson has produced incredibly efficient results as a cutter and lob threat. He dunks everything — like, to an absurd degree. His finishing numbers below the rim are cause for concern, and he's not much of a 3-point threat at the moment, but an athlete as bursty, coordinated and fluid as Wilson should figure it out one some level.

5. Mikel Brown Jr., G, Louisville

Louisville v Cincinnati | Dylan Buell/GettyImages

Height: 6'4

Weight: 172

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Mikel Brown has experienced his share of ups and downs for Louisville, which is pretty standard for a 19-year-old point guard. His archetype isn't as valued as it once was, but NBA teams can't quit point guards, and Brown has a strong PG1 case in this draft. He needs to improve his physicality and finish better at the rim, but Brown is a clear NBA-level playmaker. He can manipulate the defense with stop-start handles, hit the gas pedal in a blink, and rifle passes on the move. He also boasts incredibly deep range on his pull-up 3s.

Brown will need to stabilize in terms of efficiency — he can run a bit hot or cold, especially with his poor at-rim numbers — but the ability to stretch a defense, extend advantages and break schemes as a passer gives him one of the highest offensive ceilings is the class. If he can trim turnovers, improve shot selection and ramp up his defense a smidge, watch out.

6. Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

Houston v Oakland | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Kingston Flemings burst onto the scene at Houston and immediately captured the attention and imagination of NBA scouts. He just moves at a different speed than everyone else on the floor, able to skate downhill past defenders and get wherever he needs to on the floor. Flemings' burst, body control and footwork has made him one hell of a tough cover.

He's still evolving as an on-ball engine, but Flemings can deliver basic reads out of the pick-and-roll. He's at his best attacking closeouts, probing and spinning it to a backdoor cutter. If Flemings can speed up his decision-making without slowing down as a ball-handler, he's going to take off at the next level. Flemings is due for some 3-point regression, but the mid-range and at-rim numbers are bonkers. The next step is using all that speed and gear-shift ability to fully collapse the defense and draw fouls.

7. Hannes Steinbach, F, Washington

Washington v Baylor | Scott Wachter/GettyImages

Height: 6'9

Weight: 220

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

After a dominant summer in Germany, Hannes Steinbach arrived at Washington and picked up right where he left off. The scouting report is simple enough: Steinbach is a monster on the glass and a pristine, polished post operator. His touch and coordination around the rim consistently pops and he just has tremendous instincts, whether it's establishing position on the glass or perfectly timing a cut.

He's not much of a perimeter weapon at this stage, but Steinbach has at least explored the occasional spot-up 3. He's coordinated enough to beat a lazy closeout and score downhill. On defense, he's making strong rotations and showcasing more vertical explosiveness than initially expected. He boasts one of the highest IQs among the big man class in this draft and he's well ahead of the curve physically. Steinbach is just feels easy to bank on for a solid, decade-long career.

8. Koa Peat, F, Arizona

Arizona v Florida | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Koa Peat figures to become something of a lightning-rod prospect as the season wears on. He's incredibly productive and efficient, playing almost exclusively to his strengths as a post-up and face-up scorer on the interior. Peat can outmaneuver bigs and power drive through smaller defenders on the block. He knows how to leverage his physical tools to create and extend advantages, finishing with great touch in the mid-range or at the rim.

He also doesn't shoot 3s, almost at all, which is a red flag in the modern NBA. Your mileage will vary on how concerning that is given his touch elsewhere, as we've seen plenty of non-shooting power forward incorporate 3s more regularly at the next level (see: Collin Murray-Boyles). Peat is an advanced passer for his position and a savvy defender, if not athletic enough to be a true game-wrecker on that end. He's the most accomplished prospect in the 2026 draft behind the Boozer twins. The floor is high and he should maintain lottery interest as a result.

9. Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama

Alabama v St. John's | Porter Binks/GettyImages

Height: 6'4

Weight: 177

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Labaron Philon returned to Alabama at the last second after seriously entertaining the one-and-done path. It seems he made the right call, stepping into a featured role for the Crimson Tide and thriving. Philon is a slender, shifty point guard by nature, but he has added strength and looks far more comfortable finishing among the trees than he did a year ago. He is squeezing every ounce of impact out of a high-usage role, able to set the table, score off the catch or connect dots with his quick processing.

Philon's 3-point rate is up. He's stepping fluidly into mid-range pull-ups. His floater remains a standout skill, and it only becomes more dangerous with the uptick in rim pressure. He's limited in certain defensive matchups due to his frame, but Philon hounds the point of attack and is constantly sneaking into passing lanes to generate turnovers. He's one of the most complete, well-rounded guards in the country as a sophomore.

Read our Labaron Philon Jr. scouting report!

10. Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa

Iowa v Southeast Missouri State | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Bennett Stirtz is the best passer in the 2026 draft, full stop. Scaling up from mid-major competition at Drake to Big Ten competition as Iowa comes with its challenges, but Stirtz continues to exert total command over all aspects of the offense. He's a master manipulator in pick-and-rolls. He rockets pinpoint hit-ahead passes in transition. In general, Stirtz is step ahead of the defense, able to diagnose breakdowns and extend advantages before the opponent catches on.

He's an older prospect for the lottery range and there are valid questions about Stirtz's ability to turn the corner and pressure the rim against more athletic defenses. Still, the prodigous pull-up shooter and feather-soft touch gives him a solid baseline as a scorer. He's not an on-ball stopper defensively, but Stirtz operates well in incognito mode, lurking in shadows and generating plenty of steals.

11. Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

Mercer v Tennessee | Johnnie Izquierdo/GettyImages

Height: 6'10

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Nate Ament is the most polarizing prospect in the lottery conversation. He's a fluid athlete for his size, but also a bit too upright as a ball-handler. Ament struggles to generate separation and he's finishing almost exclusively below the rim. The foul-drawing is a pro, but otherwise the inefficiency and lack of clean looks are worrisome.

Ament makes up for some of these concerns with thrilling flashes as a defensive playmaker and strong moments as a passer. He looks to have solid off-ball instincts in general, and it's not like he can't rise up for a flashy mid-range pull-up or stretch the defense with his 3-point volume. The touch is there. He has a lot to clean up fundamentally, but Ament's movement and skill level will keep scouts rapt. There aren't too many athletes like him, so upside offsets a lower perceived floor.

12. Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Arizona State v Cal Poly | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 225

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 18

An ACL injury has delayed Jayden Quaintance's Kentucky debut, but after averaging 2.6 blocks and 1.1 steals in 29.5 minutes as a 17-year-old freshman at Arizona State, the baseline is established. Quiantance is one of the best defensive prospects in recent memory — a smothering help-side shot blocker with the lateral agility to mirror guards and switch one through five. Defensive versatility alone should keep Quaintance in the lottery conversation.

There are more questions on offense, however. Quaintance lacks the traditional size and vertical explosiveness of a rim-runner. He can do cool things as a passing hub at the elbow, but Quaintance lacks touch — more of a theoretical shooter than an actual shooter, as evidenced by his free throw struggles. He can clean up on dunks and dump-offs, hound the offensive glass, and provide enough connective tissue to get by, though. If he translates his athleticism and skill flashes into a more robust offensive repertoire, his ceiling ranks among the highest in the class.

13. Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Wake Forest v Michigan | Aaron J. Thornton/GettyImages

Height: 7'3

Weight: 240

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

After struggling to earn consistent minutes at UCLA, Aday Mara's transfer to Michigan led to a full breakout. He's a titanic rim protector, fluid if not overly quick, with razor-sharp instincts on the back line. More athletic, perimeter-oriented bigs can still challenge Mara, but he's a drop coverage monster and a hellacious rebounder, putting a pin in many a possession.

The real standout stuff has come on offense, though. Mara won't space the floor, but he can set monster screens and finish everything once he establishes favorite position in the paint. He's a slick short roll passer and a bonafide playmaking hub on the elbow, patiently picking apart the opposing defense from his unique vantage point. There may be stamina concerns with Mara as he makes the NBA leap, but most NBA teams would kill for a shot-blocker, finish and connector of his caliber. All signs point to Mara becoming a dependable, high-level role player.

Read our Aday Mara scouting report!

14. Cameron Carr, G, Baylor

St. John's v Baylor - 2025 Players Era Tournament | Ian Maule/GettyImages

Height: 6'5

Weight: 175

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

After two lost seasons at Tennessee, Cameron Carr arrived at Baylor and blossomed into a star. There aren't too many holes to poke in his repertoire at this point. He's a long, agile wing who blows s**t up on defense, fluidly attacks closeouts and shoots 3s at a high volume with peak efficiency. He's not an on-ball generator, but Carr isn't a bad passer. He makes the right plays in the flow of the offense, stays engaged off-ball, and he emerged as a quality all-around play finisher.

Carr's opportunities were scarce prior to arriving at Baylor, but it's hard to imagine why. He's such a natural scorer, with a buttery pull-up jumper and a high release point and impressive acrobatic flourishes at the rim. He scores in bunches and does a lot of the little things. If he can add strength and become a bit more airtight on defense, he has the foundation of a longtime NBA contributor.

15. Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

CBS Thanksgiving Classic: Arkansas v Duke | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

Height: 6'2

Weight: 180

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Darius Acuff Jr. faces the standard challenges of small guards in the modern NBA, but there's reason to believe Acuff can buck the trend and carve out a productive career. He's clearly the best guard on Arkansas' roster right now, something of a classic John Calipari point guard — bursty drives, prolific pull-up shooting, creative playmaking. Acuff has some genuine star traits if things break right, and he's silencing a ton of doubts with his play style.

Acuff is built like a mini tank and uses his physicality to embrace contact on drives. He mixes speeds expertly as a ball-handler, with crisp footwork that allows him to create space for his pull-ups. He's bombing 3s at a high clip, with a healthy assist-to-turnover ratio that speaks to his improved poise. He's mostly mitigating past bad habits and emerging as one of the most prolific freshmen in the country.

16. Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

Men's Championship Game: Gonzaga v Michigan - 2025 Players Era Tournament | Zach Del Bello/Players Era/GettyImages

Height: 6'9

Weight: 230

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Yaxel Lendeborg quickly made the adjustment to Michigan's supersized lineup and established himself as one of the best players in college basketball after his transfer from UAB. Although older than a lot of his peers on this list, Lendeborg's skill set is so vast, so well-rounded, that's is hard to doubt it translating to the next level. He can beat you in so many ways, whether it's post-ups, spot-ups, drives or as a kinetic game-wrecker on defense.

Lendeborg has cranked up his 3-point volume without sacrificing efficiency, confidently launching from multiple steps behind the arc. That has opened up more driving lanes and backdoor cuts. His finger is always on the pulse of the offense. He renders split-second passing reads on the move; he can punish defensive miscues with brawn or brain. He's absurdly productive in the paint. He's a plus rebounder. His defensive versatility has been tested more than ever in Michigan's three-big setup, and he's passing the test with flying colors. A special college player with all the trappings of an instant impact NBA player.

17. Thomas Haugh, F, Florida

Florida v Duke | Jacob Kupferman/GettyImages

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 22

Thomas Haugh has ascended into a featured role for the Gators after his spectacular March Madness run in early 2025. The junior checks so many boxes that NBA teams covet in a role player. He's long, athletic and fluid, with fine-tuned connective instincts. Haugh plays an efficient and decisive brand of basketball. He's not an on-ball engine, but he's a slick passer, a purposeful off-ball mover, and a productive finisher.

Haugh loves to play up-tempo, using his athleticism to its full effect in transition. He's crafty at the rim, able to elevate when there's a lane, but also highly adept at scoop layups and funky, finesse finishes. Though not an elite defensive playmaker, Haugh understands his assignments and covers a ton of ground. He's the sort of versatile, high-energy defender who can plug into virtually any scheme. If he gets more consistent from deep, NBA scouts will find little to nitpick.

Read our Thomas Haugh scouting report!

18. Karim López, F, Mexico

NBL Rd 9 - Brisbane Bullets v New Zealand Breakers | Chris Hyde/GettyImages

Height: 6'8

Weight: 220

Class: International

Draft Age: 19

Karim López has really found his 3-point stroke this season for the New Zealand Breakers in Australia's NBL, crystalizing as an efficient spot-up scorer and transition threat in a highly competitive pro league. He takes contact well on drives to the rim and has expanded his ball-handling repertoire a bit, able to beat errant closeouts and render smart decisions on the move.

The shooting, slashing and general off-ball instincts all point in a favorable direction for López. The primary holdup right now is his defense. López has the athleticism to muck things up and handle various matchups, and there are certain challenges to being a teenager in the NBL's rough-and-tumble environment. But he falls asleep far too often and is losing the physicality battle more than he should.

19. Álvaro Folgueiras, F, Iowa

Iowa v Western Illinois | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 215

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Álvaro Folgueiras makes the most of his minutes on the floor and has handled the move from Robert Morris to Iowa seamlessly. So often, feel the is the most underrated trait when evaluating a prospect. Folgueiras is not a sensational athlete, but he's mobile enough for the four spot — and boasts some incredibly sticky hands on defense. His IQ and instincts are what shine through the most, though.

Folguerias has mastered the art of low-usage, off-ball scoring. He's a lights-out shooter, an active cutter, a savvy short roll or drive-and-kick passer. Though not an explosive vertical leaper, Folgueiras finds creative ways to score below the rim, able to put English on his layups and subtly manipulate his defender with arrhythmic movement.

20. Nikolas Khamenia, F, Duke

Western Carolina v Duke | Lance King/GettyImages

Height: 6'8

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Nikolas Khamenia is easily overlooked on a deep Duke team, but the freshman merits your attention. Operating in the tradition of Kon Knueppel, Khamenia supplies the Blue Devils with a healthy dose of spot-up 3s, slo-mo drives and fruitful connective passes. He's a limited athlete, for which the most severe penalties manifest on defense, but Khamenia plays hard and possesses a high basketball IQ.

Khamenia profiles as a ready-made NBA role player at a young age. Skeptics will want to see his responsibilities increase before making the investment, but Khamenia is constantly surveying the floor and he has scored efficiently at every level. Sure, the volume is low, but Khamenia can mix speeds as a driver and understands how to use his frame to carve out below-the-rim buckets. The passing really pops. There's a strong foundation here.

21. Cayden Boozer, G, Duke

Niagara v Duke | Lance King/GettyImages

Height: 6'4

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Cayden Boozer has such advanced IQ and instincts for one of the youngest players in the draft. His reps are limited at Duke, but the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer does his part to elevate teammates. He's probably the truest "point guard" in the class from a traditional point of view. Boozer expertly sets the table out of pick-and-rolls. He doesn't get sped up. He doesn't force the issue. He consistently makes the right plays to grease the wheels offensively and set up those around him for success.

Low scoring volume is a knock against Boozer, but he's a capable shooter — both off the catch and off the dribble. He has a nifty floater, as well as the strength to absorb contact at the rim. He has a great frame for his age and should hold up on both ends in multi-guard lineups, essential versatility that expands the pool of potential suitors at the next level. Boozer defends well, mitigates turnovers, and does all the small things to set an offense in motion.

22. Elyjah Freeman, G, Auburn

Merrimack v Auburn | Stew Milne/GettyImages

Height: 6'8

Weight: 185

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 19

Elyjah Freeman dominated his lone season at D-II Lincoln Memorial before making the jump to Auburn. He's among the most electric athletes in college basketball — a walking highlight reel generating real, winning impact on the floor. There are concerns, of course. Low 3-point volume. A thin frame. Some defensive lapses. But the traits are special, and point to immense untapped potential.

Freeman gets into the paint at will, weaponizing an elite first step in tandem with outlier dexterity and change-of-pace ability. The dude can hang indefinitely for tough finishes, displaying a level of touch — in addition to passable free throw numbers — that give hope for his long-term progression as a shooter. The defense is very much a work in progress, but Freeman flies around and generates plenty of stocks. If his shooting catches up to his tools and unique movement skill, the sky's the limit.

23. Patrick Ngongba II, C, Duke

UCF v Duke | Jacob Kupferman/GettyImages

Height: 6'11

Weight: 250

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Patrick Ngongba has leveled up as a sophomore, as expected. He does not occupy a particularly groundbreaking archetype, but there is still immense value in a massive center who excels in the small areas. Ngongba is a forceful screen-setter and at-rim finisher. He establishes good position on the glass. He consistently locks down the paint in drop coverage. Ngongba just feels like a solid, day-one role player at the next level.

Ngongba doesn't stretch the floor offensively and he's fairly streamlined as a scorer — dunks, putbacks, so forth — but there is a special, standout trait that elevates Ngongba above the crowd. The dude is a phenomenal passer, with a great sense for locating cutters. He times passes well out of double teams and he's comfortable standing tall at the elbow and directing traffic. That's a skill that could prove even more valuable with NBA athletes and NBA spacing.

24. Dailyn Swain, F, Texas

Rider v Texas | Scott Wachter/GettyImages

Height: 6'7

Weight: 200

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 20

Dailyn Swain moves like an NBA athlete on the floor. He's an explosive, fluid downhill athlete, able to attack out of pick-and-rolls, blow by closeouts, or scorch the opposing defense out in transition. He's a crafty finisher at the rim. His passing has become a real asset, too. He makes sharp reads and helps keep the ball popping, able to exploit the advantages his constant rim pressure creates.

There's an incredibly tantalizing framework here. A bursty, high-IQ wing capable of racking up paint touches, but not reliant on excessive usage. Swain needs to up his 3-point volume to reach his ceiling and command the respect of NBA defenses, but his touch at the rim is a positive indicator. He's also an adept pickpocket, lurking in passing lanes or just stymieing ball-handlers with his long frame and suffocating activity level.

25. Chris Cenac Jr., C, Houston

The Preview CBB Exhibition 2025 | Jack Gorman/GettyImages

Height: 6'10

Weight: 233

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Chris Cenac Jr. has cultivated significant boom-or-bust appeal at Houston. His blend of size, fluidity and athleticism is uncommon, and puts his ceiling much higher than others in his projected draft range. Cenac has flashed the ability to defend multiple positions, hammer the glass and score at all three levels. He's a confident face-up scorer. His shot-making variety outstrips the majority of bigs in this class.

That said, the highs are high and the lows are, well, low. Cenac can cover ample ground on defense, but laggy processing hinders his impact. He can produce on lobs and backdoor cuts, but he's extremely comfortable on the perimeter — often to a fault. If he continues to hit a healthy volume of 3s, that's a huge boon for his stock. But Cenac settles for too many contested long 2s and boasts a worryingly low assist rate.

26. Tounde Yessoufou, F, Baylor

Creighton v Baylor - 2025 Players Era Tournament | Ian Maule/GettyImages

Height: 6'6

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Tounde Yessoufou will win over NBA scouts with his incredible frame and motor. Ox-like strength and a hard competitive edge set Yessoufou apart; he battles at the point of attack on defense, flies around for steals, and puts his full athletic repertoire on display in transition, where he can win a foot race and finish with power at the rim. Yessoufou has shown enough flashes as a straight-line driver and connective passer to believe there's at least a solid two-way foundation.

That said, Yessoufou's handle is a bit stiff and he's averaging more turnovers than assists. The finishing, especially in the halfcourt, can fluctuate wildly. Yessoufou can muscle through contact and exploit mismatches on the block, but his layup package needs work — he sometimes lacks the touch and coordination needed to capitalize on his athletic gifts. He's also extremely inconsistent from 3-point range, making Yessoufou more of a work in progress.

27. Paul McNeil Jr., G, NC State

Southwest Maui Invitational - Day One | Mitchell Layton/GettyImages

Height: 6'5

Weight: 180

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Paul McNeil Jr. will draw natural comparisons to Malik Monk, Buddy Hield and other premier NBA shot-makers. NC State rarely leans on McNeil for playmaking, but his exceedingly low turnover numbers are a positive indicator of feel, even if it's also at least partially a function of his role. McNeil leans into his strengths all the way and has emerged as one of the most explosive guards in the ACC.

McNeil gets up a hearty volume of 3s and coverts at an impressive clip given the variety (and at times, difficultly) of his attempts. McNeil can fly around screens, work out of DHOs, or occasionally isolate and create space with his step-back. He's equally electric in the mid-range. Don't expect the most robust, all-around contributions, but McNeil has advanced off-ball scoring instincts and a jumper that should translate to the NBA.

28. Meleek Thomas, G, Arkansas

Samford v Arkansas | Wesley Hitt/GettyImages

Height: 6'4

Weight: 181

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Meleek Thomas operates with ineffable skill and creativity on offense. Is he a super advanced decision-maker? Not necessarily. He tends to settle for tough shots more often than he should. But Thomas also keeps turnovers to a minimum and displays real ingenuity as a passer. That is, when he wants to. The shot-making is pretty nutty. Thomas is a slender, slippery ball-handler, able to snake his way through cracks in a defense and create angles with stop-start movement.

He attempts a ton of 3s and can hit a variety of different shots at varying degrees of difficulty, which is a positive. Thomas picks pockets at a decent clip defensively, but his on-ball defense is, for lack of a better term, underwhelming. He needs to add strength and improve his effort on that side of the ball. Thomas can domineer possessions and fade out of games when he's not dictating them, but the baseline skill and shot-making is extremely compelling.

29. Braylon Mullins, G, UConn

UConn v Illinois | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Braylon Mullins missed time to begin the season, but made an immediate and positive impression upon his return. The UConn guard checks a lot of boxes for the modern NBA role player. He's a knockdown shooter, a high-feel connective passer and a legitimate athlete, able to attack closeouts or fly up the court in transition.

Mullins shoots an incredible volume of 3s and figures to sustain value on that front alone. He's not much of an on-ball generator, but he has an innate sense for when to cut, relocate and pass in the flow of an offense. He needs to add strength to aid his rim finishing and on-ball defense, but Mullins has active hands as a defender and he's bursty enough to beat closeouts and apply rim pressure on occasion.

30. Neoklis Avdalas, F, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech v South Carolina | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Weight: 198

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Neoklis Avdalas passed on a 2025 NBA Draft bid in favor of a season at Virginia Tech. As of now, it feels like that decision might pay off. Avdalas is part of a highly valued prospect lineage — that of the jumbo playmaking guard/wing type. He's slings creative passes from a high vantage point and looks totally comfortable running the Hokies' offense. Able to mix speeds, get low and create space for his mid-range pull-ups, Avdalas offers a clearer path to sustained on-ball utility at the next level than Nets rookie Egor Dëmin, who feels like an inevitable point of comparison.

That said, Avdalas is historically an inefficient 3-point shooter going back to his days in Greece pro ball. He also struggles to turn the corner and get all the way to the rim. A lack of explosiveness and strength will inhibit Avdalas' interior scoring. It's hard to fully trust a ball-dominant player who can't consistently put two feet in the paint and collapse a defense. Avdalas' lack of defensive playmaking is also a point of concern.