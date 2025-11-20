2026 NBA Mock Draft: Hawks replace Trae Young at No. 1, Pacers reload

We're roughly two weeks into the college basketball campaign, and it seems we are in for a historically dominant freshman class and an extremely fun season overall. It's all ripe material for NBA Draft scouts and fans of bad NBA franchises desperate to shift their trajectory. More than most draft classes, the 2026 crop certainly promises to change at least a few fortunes.

It's still far too early to project anything with confidence, but the storylines and debates that will define the coming months are already popping up. Darryn Peterson's exuberant modernity versus Cam Boozer's throwback, analytics-friendly interior dominance sets up an interesting conversation at No. 1. Not to mention the AJ Dybantsa of it all.

We simulated the lottery via Tankathon, in keeping with tradition. Here is how our first mock draft of the proper season plays out.

1. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

Kansas v North Carolina | Ryan Hunt/GettyImages

Height: 6'5

Weight: 195

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Darryn Peterson is out for the "immediate future," per Kansas head coach Bill Self, as he deals with a lingering hamstring issue. That's never fun, and NBA front offices will surely do their due diligence on Peterson's health outlook before investing this high in the draft.

That said, the Hawks are about done with the Trae Young era, and Peterson has been the most dominant freshman in his sparse appearances. Atlanta has wing and frontcourt depth to spare, but Peterson can emerge as their offensive engine of the future — a rangy, dexterous combo guard who scores effortlessly at all three levels, defends like his head's on fire, and continues to take steps as a playmaker. There has not been a more well-rounded guard prospect since, well, a long time ago.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

2. Indiana Pacers: Cam Boozer, F, Duke

Indiana State v Duke | Lance King/GettyImages

Height: 6'9

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

The Pacers didn't expect to tank this hard, but it could prove beneficial in the end. Tyrese Haliburton will return next season, and the thought of partnering him with Cam Boozer is awfully compelling. Indiana still has the bones of a championship contender, especially in the East. No freshman is more prepared to contribute at the next level than Boozer, despite his youth.

How exactly Boozer's skill set meshes with Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and a more up-tempo Pacers offense remains to be seen, but Boozer is crushing in all the Stat Nerd categories and he's making hay of college defenses on the interior. He will need to trade a handful of post-ups for spot-ups at the next level, but Boozer's offensive IQ and skill – not to mention his sonar-like defensive anticipation — should carry him a long way.

3. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, F, Brigham Young

Delaware v BYU | Chris Gardner/GettyImages

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

AJ Dybantsa is simply too good to be the No. 3 pick, and yet... he's the No. 3 pick. An impressive showing against UConn on Sunday, in which Dybantsa scored 21 of 25 points in the second half, further cemented his stock. The explosive freshman is far ahead of the curve as a scorer, able to change speeds and absorb contact on below-rim finishes just as easily as he detonates above the rim.

Washington continues to slowly rebuild, but Dybantsa can help the Wizards take the next step. The duo of Dybantsa and Kyshawn George on the wing offers endless malleability, not to mention a five-position defender in Alex Sarr anchoring the middle. Dybantsa feeds into Washington's immense defensive potential while giving the Wiz a No. 1 scorer who can create and extend advantages at will.

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina

Kansas v North Carolina | Ryan Hunt/GettyImages

Height: 6'10

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Caleb Wilson is on a torrid stretch to begin the season in Chapel Hill. The rangy forward is finishing at an extremely high level off of cuts and drives, while his shooting development appears to be ahead of schedule. Perhaps his most impressive attributes, however, show up on defense. Wilson is bullish at the point of attack, exceedingly disruptive as a helper, and most importantly, the effort never wanes.

Few teams need a cultural reset more desperately than Memphis. Put Wilson next to Jaren Jackson Jr., and the Grizzlies might have two perennial All-Defense candidates in no time. The Grizzlies will benefit from Wilson's adapatability on that end of the floor. Offensively, he does the small things to work effectively within almost any context.

5. Brooklyn Nets: Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

Mercer v Tennessee | Johnnie Izquierdo/GettyImages

Height: 6'10

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Brooklyn can't feel good about another lottery tumble, but Nate Ament is one heck of a consolation prize. His length and fluidity on the wing presents major upside. Ament needs to add muscle and operate more forcefully at the rim, but he's making strides on that front. The 3-point shooting should come around as the season progresses, and he's already making problems for opponents with his defensive activity.

There's a decent chance Ament struggles more once the schedule heats up, at least early on, but the size, three-level shot-making, and passing flashes are on full display already. He boasts one of the highest ceilings in the draft and no team is better suited to patience than Brooklyn. Ament can help set the course for the next decade of Nets basketball.

6. Sacramento Kings: Mikel Brown Jr., G., Louisville

Ohio v Louisville | Chris Carter/GettyImages

Height: 6'3

Weight: 172

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Dennis Schroder, Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook aren't exactly long-term staples in Sacramento, so Mikel Brown Jr. comes in as heir apparent to De'Aaron Fox's vacant throne. There's a good chance we see massive overhaul of Sacramento's roster in the coming months. This team needs a guiding light, a new foundational star. Brown very much has the potential to deliver.

Boasting deep range on his pull-up 3s, Brown is a handful for opposing defenses. He can stretch the floor, penetrate with a quick first step, and deliver every pass in the book. The skill level, athleticism and poise at 19 years old is mighty impressive. Defensive concerns are real, but Brown's pros outweigh the cons.

7. Dallas Mavericks: Koa Peat, F, Arizona

Embry-Riddle v Arizona | Christian Petersen/GettyImages

Height: 6'8

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Dallas could trade Anthony Davis and rebuild in earnest around Cooper Flagg next season. Koa Peat already has the feel of a 10-year NBA vet, and he'd give Flagg a talented (and immensely accomplished) young running mate in the frontcourt. The Mavs probably need backcourt help a little bit more than frontcourt reinforcements, but Peat adheres to the 'Best Player Available' strategy Dallas needs to deploy.

Peat's lack of 3-point shooting is a turn-off for some, but he's so skilled and dominant inside the arc, melding brute force on post-ups with finesse in the mid-range, that it's impossible to not come away impressed. Peat's touch bodes well for his shooting outlook at the next level and he's going to do the little things as a defender, rebounder and connective passer to help Dallas straight away.

8. Charlotte Hornets: Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama

Alabama v St. John's | Porter Binks/GettyImages

Height: 6'4

Weight: 177

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Charlotte nailed its 2025 draft class, adding three immediate starters. This organization is a couple more draft hits and some better injury luck away from really turning a corner. Labaron Philon can help, giving the Hornets a stopgap if or when LaMelo Ball gets hurt, but also an intriguing backcourt complement to LaMelo's free-wheeling transition style of play.

Philon is more of a halfcourt guard than Ball, weaving his way through the paint for floaters and finesse finishes. The pull-up shooting is coming around, too, and Philon shoots enough 3s to be confident in him as a spot-up threat at the next level. His supplementary playmaking and driving, next to a pair of high-feel, quick-hitting passers like LaMelo and Kon Knueppel, can help crank Charlotte's offense up a notch.

Read our Labaron Philon Jr. scouting report!

9. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Hannes Steinbach, F, Washington

Washington v Baylor | Scott Wachter/GettyImages

Height: 6'9

Weight: 220

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Hannes Steinbach looks like an absolute monster for the Huskies, which was entirely predictable for anyone who watched him at the u19 FIBA World Cup this summer. Steinbach is fundamentally sound and incredibly strong, able to plant his roots in the paint for rebounds or bump defenders off their spot in the post.

Steinbach is a bit of a frontcourt tweener, but he's moving well on defense early in the season and he should stand up nicely next to a stretchier rim protector like Chet Holmgren. Steinbach can give OKC more depth up front and a convincing fallback plan, should Isaiah Hartenstein leave when his three-year contract expires. The feel, physicality and skill are all easy to bank on.

10. Oklahoma City Thunder (via UTA): Elyjah Freeman, G, Auburn

Wofford v Auburn | Stew Milne/GettyImages

Height: 6'8

Weight: 185

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 19

Elyjah Freeman, the sophomore transfer from Lincoln Memorial, is rocketing up draft boards in the early going at Auburn. This team is still searching for its identity post-Johni Broome, but Freeman figures to be a big part of it. A tall, slender, dexterous guard, Freeman absolutely eviscerates defenses as a driver. He wins with his first step, effortlessly shifts gears mid-stride, and can hang infinitely in midair on finishes at the rim.

OKC loves this archetype. Big, skilled guard-wing types who pressure the rim and get after it on defense? Yes please. He wouldn't play much at all as a rookie, but OKC's depth makes it easy to take a patient development approach, especially after selecting a more ready-made contributor already in Steinbach.

11. Portland Trail Blazers: Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa

Xavier v Iowa | Matthew Holst/GettyImages

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Portland still has Scoot Henderson to consider, but this team would benefit immensely from a table-setter of the Bennett Stirtz variety. It's fair to fade older guards, but Stirtz is the exception to the rule — a supremely controlled, precise operator whose impact touches all areas of the game.

Stirtz is playing almost every minute for Iowa, like he did at Drake last season, and the production is not waning. Can it hold up against proper Big Ten competition? Time will tell, but Stirtz does everything for this Iowa offense. He's a machine-like scorer in the mid-range, he's boundlessly creative playmaking out of the pick-and-roll. The hit-ahead passes in transition, the artsy finishes inside. Stirtz does it all, plus he's a voracious off-ball defender, making up for on-ball limitations by consistently generating turnovers with his quick hands.

12. Chicago Bulls: Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Arizona State v West Virginia | Mitchell Layton/GettyImages

Height: 6'9

Weight: 225

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 18

Chicago needs to start thinking about life beyond Nikola Vučević at center. Jayden Quaintance still hasn't appeared in a game for Kentucky as he recovers from a torn ACL and it's unclear what exactly we can expect to see from him this season. After averaging 7.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 29.5 minutes as a 17-year-old freshman at Arizona State, however, most NBA scouts should be fairly confident in their Quaintance stock.

This Bulls team is built to get out in transition and beat teams with speed and dynamism. Quaintance isn't much of a shooter, which could compress the floor around Josh Giddey, but he's a funky, multi-faceted scorer inside the arc. He's also plenty athletic in the open court. He gives the Bulls a lob threat, which is a new flavor for them, and he's one of the most innately talented defenders in recent draft history. Billy Donovan would love him.

13. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL): Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

Lehigh v Houston | Kenneth Richmond/GettyImages

Height: 6'3

Weight: 175

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Kingston Flemings might be the preeminent early-season breakout in draft circles, and while it's important to maintain perspective and avoid overreacting, the Houston freshman has done very little to dissuade enthusiasm. He poured 22 points on Auburn this past Sunday and is averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 assists on 69.2 percent shooting through four games.

Obviously, shooting regression is inevitable, but Flemings' approach is airtight. He's a bubbly ball-handler and pull-up shot-maker, operating without a hitch as the lead guard for the No. 1 team in the country. Flemings is making advanced reads as a passer and he's keeping turnovers to a minimum. Memphis, meanwhile, needs to think about life after Ja Morant.

Read our Kingston Flemings scouting report!

14. Boston Celtics: Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Bad Boy Mower Series - New York: Michigan v St. John's | Ishika Samant/GettyImages

Height: 7'3

Weight: 240

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Skepticism was a natural emotion toward Aday Mara (read our Aday Mara scouting report) coming into the season after he struggled to earn consistent minutes at UCLA. But so far at Michigan, Mara appears to be putting the pieces together, so to speak. He's a towering rim protector and a proficient post scorer, yes. But there's much more to his game that flies under the radar.

Boston's frontcourt is a huge point of weakness. The by-committee approach with Neemias Queta, Luka Garza and Xavier Tillman Sr. has worked as well as it can, but the Celtics need to replace Kristaps Porzingis' lost rim protection and establish a real anchor point for the defense. Mara can oblige, while opening up fun two-man dance routines for Joe Mazzulla to experiment with on offense. Mara's skill and court vision at 7-foot-3 is really special.

For more FanSided content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!

15. Miami Heat: Neoklis Avdalas, F, Virginia Tech

Height: 6'8

Weight: 198

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Neoklis Avdalas broke out with 34 points against Providence in his second college game. The jumbo playmaker from Greece was on draft radars last season, but he's primed to take the next step as the unquestioned leader of this Hokies squad. Avdalas isn't without his question marks, particularly when it comes to shooting efficiency, but his ability to create and extend advantages, paired with a smooth mid-range game and elite passing chops for his size, make Avdalas an extremely appealing archetype. An archetype the Heat clearly appreciate.

16. Milwaukee Bucks: Thomas Haugh, F, Florida

North Florida v Florida | James Gilbert/GettyImages

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 22

Thomas Haugh appears ready to step into a more central role at Florida this season. The Gators aren't off to the greatest of starts, but Haugh is doing his thing as a nimble, versatile forward who can hit 3s, finish creatively at the rim, and make the occasional eye-popping pass. Milwaukee could use a bit more frontcourt depth behind Giannis and Myles Turner. Haugh figures to quickly surpass Kyle Kuzma on the organizational priority list.

Read our Thomas Haugh scouting report!

17. Charlotte Hornets (via PHX): Tounde Yessoufou, F, Baylor

Height: 6'6

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Tounde Yessoufou brings the competitiveness and intangibles this new Hornets front office prioritizes. He's a tank-like athlete on the wing, offering improved ball skills and immense defensive potential. He still needs to improve his 3-point shooting and prove that he's more than a straight-line driver and mismatch merchant, but Yessoufou's physicality and athleticism sets his ceiling high. He should benefit from the playmaking apparatus around him in Charlotte.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Chris Cenac Jr., C, Houston

Lehigh v Houston | Kenneth Richmond/GettyImages

Height: 6'10

Weight: 233

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Chris Cenac Jr. is off to a wildly inconsistent start at Houston, but the talent is readily apparent. There aren't too many bigs who move like him and step so effortlessly into perimeter shots, even if the efficiency is lacking. Cenac can set screens, catch lobs and do the standard big man things when he buys in. The shot-blocking will be there all season. OKC won't take four rookies into next season, but if the Thunder make and keep this pick, Cenac is a tantalizing developmental project they can keep on the back burner.

19. Golden State Warriors: Cayden Boozer, G, Duke

Height: 6'4

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Cayden Boozer's minutes are limited so far in a deep Duke backcourt, but the IQ is off the charts for an 18-year-old. Boozer offers NBA pedigree and advanced playmaking chops, along with a solid frame for the point guard position. He'll need to prove he can hang as a scorer, but so long as the 3s are falling and the Duke offensive machine is lubricated in Boozer's time on the floor, his stock will gradually rise. All of Golden State's best picks in recent years thrive on the basis of feel and adaptability, as Boozer should.

20. Minnesota Timberwolves: Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Southern v Arkansas | Wesley Hitt/GettyImages

Height: 6'4

Weight: 181

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

There's just something about John Calipari point guards and Darius Acuff is scorching nets out of the gate. Minnesota very clearly needs to field its Mike Conley replacement and there's no evident organizational faith in Rob Dillingham, ironically. Acuff isn't without size-related limitations, but his bullish rim finishing stands in contrast to the string-bean Dillingham. Acuff can take a bump and glide past ill-equipped defenders. If the 3s fall consistently, he's going to put up monster numbers all season.

21. Toronto Raptors: Braylon Mullins, G, UConn

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Braylon Mullins is still out with an ankle injury to begin the season, but he offers a skill set NBA scouts covet. The freshman is a truly prolific 3-point shooter, both in terms of volume and efficiency, but he's not a specialist. Mullins can get downhill against closeouts and get up for a dunk when the runway presents itself. He should be a sound positional defender, too. Toronto can get a lot of mileage out of a shooter and a connector of Mullins' caliber.

22. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Dame Sarr, F, Duke

Inaugural Dick Vitale Invitational: Texas v Duke | Jacob Kupferman/GettyImages

Height: 6'8

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

A 19-point outburst against Army gave us a nice taste of what Dame Sarr can do with an expanded platform. He's going to face an uphill battle for consistent minutes and usage, even as a starter, due to the blend of talent and experience on Duke's roster. Even so, Sarr's athleticism, transition scoring and defensive playmaking will captivate scouts. He'd fit this new version of the Hawks roster quite well, whether Trae Young sticks around or not.

23. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Cameron Carr, G, Baylor

Height: 6'5

Weight: 175

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Baylor transfer guard Cameron Carr is blitzing teams out of the gate. The dude just glides, an ability he uses to tremendous effect on defense. He's soaring for help blocks, sprinting out of nowhere to intercept passing lanes, and milking turnovers into transition offense. He's also bombing deep 3s with gorgeous mechanics and finishing efficiently off of backdoor cuts. The Spurs need to boost their wing depth and Carr is already one of the sharpest risers of the draft cycle, with the potential to elevate his profile even further as competition heats up.

24. New York Knicks: Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

Basketball Hall of Fame Series: Rivalry Game - Los Angeles: Arizona v UCLA | Harry How/GettyImages

Height: 6'4

Weight: 200

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

A slow start has Brayden Burries' stock cooling, but we shan't overreact to four games from a freshman. He built up quite the résumé as a shot-making combo guard in high school. Burries has good size and strength for his position. When he commits to getting all the way to the rim, the results tend to be positive. Shooting inconsistency will be a sticking point for scouts, but Burries looks confident getting to his spots and flowing into pull-up jumpers. The results will follow eventually.

25. Cleveland Cavaliers: Patrick Ngongba II, C, Duke

Height: 6'11

Weight: 250

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Patrick Ngongba's minutes have already more doubled compared to last season. Duke trusts him to anchor the frontcourt and Ngongba can do so effectively, on both ends. He's a strong-bodied rim protector. On offense, Ngongba sets hearty screens, finishes with power and touch at the rim, and flings special passes out of post-ups or when stationed at the elbow. Cleveland's frontcourt thins out quickly once you get past Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Ngongba provides depth and optionality for Kenny Atkinson.

26. Los Angeles Lakers: Alex Condon, C, Florida

North Florida v Florida | James Gilbert/GettyImages

Height: 6'11

Weight: 230

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Is Alex Condon taking the leap? It feels that way on the surface. Florida is running a lot more offense though him, to mostly solid results. Condon is a fluid mover, able to attack closeouts and manever fairly tight spaces as a face-up scorer. He can also get up for lobs. The turnover numbers are a concern, as Condon needs to handle pressure and physicality more effectively, but his skill level, athleticism and shot-blocking instincts ought to appeal to a Lakers team searching for Luka Dončić's long-term pick-and-roll partner.

27. Oklahoma City Thunder (via HOU): Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

Height: 6'9

Weight: 230

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Again, there's no way OKC takes four rookies on guaranteed contracts, but Yaxel Lendeborg is a stylistic fit late in the first round. The grad transfer is bumping up against the depth of Michigan's frontcourt, as both Aday Mara and Morez Johnson demand touches and minutes. But Lendeborg is a beast, offering versatility as a rim-runner, connector and an occasional self-creator. He's an excellent passer in the frontcourt and should plug seamlessly into OKC's dynamic, constantly evolving rotation.

28. Denver Nuggets: Zuby Ejiofor, C, St. John's

Alabama v St. John's | Evan Bernstein/GettyImages

Height: 6'9

Weight: 240

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Zuby Ejiofor has seen his minutes decrease but his production skyrocket to begin the season. The St. John's big man isn't a natural five and there remain concerns over his volume and consistency as a shooter, but methinks impact and eye test win out here. Ejiofor is built like a tank and impressively mobile, generating havoc on defense and dominating the interior as a scorer. His leap in playmaking should particularly excite the Nuggets, who can envision Ejiofor as a nontraditional backup to Nikola Jokić.

29. Detroit Pistons: Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

Height: 6'1

Weight: 175

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Tahaad Pettiford is ice-cold to start the season, but don't panic. The dude will be just fine. Pettiford's lack of size will continue to embolden skeptics, but he's a springy athlete with major shot-making juice at all three levels. The floater is so smooth. He can pull-up from several steps behind the 3-point line. He whips up some incredible passes and is unafraid to challenge shot-blockers at the rim. Detroit can view the bubbly southpaw as both a complement and a backup to Cade Cunningham.

30. Washington Wizards (via OKC): Karim López, F, Mexico

Height: 6'8

Weight: 220

Class: International

Draft Age: 19

Karim López is having somewhat of a letdown second season in the NBL, but it's early in the pre-draft process and his archetype should keep scouts on the hook. He's burying 3s at a healthy clip and he's a fluid straight-line driver. The defense, however, is really rough right now. He's slacking as a helper and he looks slow out in space. Maybe its the lingering ill-effects of a back injury, but López will need a patient team like Washington — a front office that tends to appreciate lanky, interchangeable wing types.