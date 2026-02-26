Why the Cleveland Cavaliers could be a sleeping giant in the playoffs

American Family

The Eastern Conference is seemingly wide open this year. Yes, the Detroit Pistons are on track to win 60-plus games and should be the conference favorites for now. Regardless, their lack of secondary scoring, 3-point shooting, and experience, could hurt them come playoff time. What level of play the Boston Celtics will get out of Jayson Tatum upon his (likely) return looms over the team. The New York Knicks' poor defense, seemingly lackluster chemistry, and predictable offense are all pressing questions.

One team that often gets overlooked is the Cleveland Cavaliers. I get it, they flamed out in the second round after winning 64 games last season, and started the season shockingly slow. However, this isn't the same Cavs team as in the past. James Harden gives the Cavs' backcourt a new element of size while upgrading their shot creation and playmaking.

Since landing Harden, the Cavs have looked like a different team, posting a 6-2 record (including quality wins over the Knicks and Denver Nuggets) with a plus-8.8 net rating. Keep in mind that one of these losses was without Harden, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley. If you remove that game, the Cavs have a plus-10.7 net rating.

I'm not saying they should be the favorites in the East, but the Cavs can no longer be counted out -- especially in such an open conference. And while Harden recently suffered a thumb injury, he plans to play through this ailment.

The Cavs' trade deadline moves changed the trajectory of their season

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

One of the biggest problems that has led to three straight early exits for the Cavs is having two small guards. With Harden (who is listed at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds) in place of Darius Garland (6-foot-1, 192 pounds), the Cavs' defense has one less weak point to hunt. Of course, Harden isn't a perfect defender, but he's stockier and better on the ball than Garland is. With matchup hunting being more prevalent in the playoffs, this is a significant upgrade.

Furthermore, Harden is simply a better player than Garland at this point. Offensively, Harden's scoring gravity demands more pressure, which frees up open shots for his teammates, and he is a better lob passer as well. Notably, Harden is averaging 6.5 points and 1.2 assists more than Garland this season, and despite this thumb injury, he's more durable.

Listen, if you don't trust Harden in the playoffs, I get it. Frankly, this is probably my biggest holdup with the Cavs -- there's simply no denying that his playoff track record leaves a lot to be desired.

Nevertheless, if the Cavs can simply get high-level playmaking out of Harden, they could have what it takes to win any playoff series.

Mitchell is clearly a No. 1-level option. If you're doubting Mitchell, remember it's his teams that have disappointed in the playoffs, not him. For his career, Mitchell is averaging 28.3 points in the playoffs, which is 3.2 points more than his regular season average.

Plus, even if Harden takes a step back in the playoffs as a scorer, he could still be a positive playmaker opening up shots for Mobley and Jarrett Allen. If you think of Mobley as the second option and Harden as the third option, it's a lot easier to talk yourself into the Cavs.

The early results have shown that Harden is elevating Allen, who is averaging 20.4 points since his arrival. And as a side note, this center duo poses a challenging matchup for many contending teams, given their elite rim protection.

Beyond Harden, the Cavs' trade deadline additions of Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder are massive. Ellis gives the Cavs a high-quality point of attack defender, which is another element they've lacked in the past, while Schroder provides some much-needed extra playmaking off the bench.

While they've fallen to fourth in the East, let's not forget that the Cavs were widely considered a top-two team in the conference before the season.

If you don't trust the Cavs based on their track record, I get it. Regardless, it's worth noting that, in addition to the roster changes they made, injuries to Garland and Allen impacted the past two playoffs. Between star power, two-way balance, and depth, the Cavs check all the boxes of a championship-level team.

So sleep on at them at your own risk; they might just force you to wake up once the playoffs roll around.