Why Wizards rebuild is going worse than you think

The Washington Wizards are deep into a roster rebuild, for which the results are still up in the air. Even after clearing house and betting on young talent, the team still dwells in the NBA’s basement. A lack of star power, weak leadership and questionable overall direction are what will likely lock the Wizards into an extended rebuild for several more years.

Lack of star power holding back Wizards progress

Star power means everything in relation to NBA success and the Wizards simply don’t have it right now. Bradley Beal is long gone. None of the current prospects, no matter their age or upside, have shown the ability to carry this team out of the cellar. Recent lottery picks like Bilal Coulibaly and Alexandre Sarr bring potential, but it’s going to take time for them to grow into stars. This year the Wizards selected Tre Johnson No. 6 overall then acquired Will Riley (No. 21) via trade with the Utah Jazz.

Washington continues to pin their hopes on high-ceiling draftees instead of established difference-makers. This strategy plays out the same way hunting for treasure does. You may stumble across some possible hidden gems, but there are no guarantees. The front office is clearly aiming to land a franchise-changing player through the draft; however, the Oklahoma City Thunder strategy won’t work for every franchise.

No leadership or direction from the Wizards front office

A winning culture doesn’t just happen. The team’s move to trade away veterans and reset the roster has left a leadership void, both on the floor and in the locker room. Rookies and second-year players now form Washington’s core, with a young head coach on top of that in Brian Keefe. The lack of direction impacts the entire organization on and off the court. Without proven leaders setting expectations, young players can lose their way. Culture and accountability are more important than raw talent when building a roster especially when it is full of players under the age of 25.

Washington’s front office has gathered a stockpile of wings. The trend toward versatile, switchable long defenders is obvious, but only time will tell if this is the answer. Sometimes teams can have too many players of the same size and too many similar attributes and skills. The imbalance affects everything from offense to defense and makes execution harder, which can end up stalling overall player development. The Wizards lack the personnel to match up with strong frontcourts and teams that lean on more veteran lineups. With no clear direction at this time, the Wizards will continue to struggle in finding an identity.