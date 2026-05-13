Wizards are open to trading the No. 1 pick and these deals would make it worth it

Several teams could make competitive offers for the top selection that would benefit both sides, including the Bulls, Jazz and Nets.

The Washington Wizards are reportedly open to trading the No. 1 overall pick in a deep draft class.

Despite landing the No. 1 pick in a hyped-up draft class, the Washington Wizards are reportedly interested in trading down. Shortly after the lottery, Jake Fischer reported that the Wizards "will at least consider" trading down, and Marc Spears backed this up, noting that Washington is open to listening to offers for the top pick.

At the surface level, this willingness to trade out of the pick seems puzzling. AJ Dybantsa seems to be the most likely No. 1 pick, and he checks all the boxes of a superstar wing. However, it's not a one-man class; if the Wizards' front office has a higher grade on Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, or even Caleb Wilson, I understand the logic of a trade-down to some extent.

But what could the Wizards get in return for the No. 1 pick?

Please note that these are speculative trade ideas not actual rumors or reports.

The Jazz get their guy



The Utah Jazz will be most commonly mentioned as the team that wants to trade up with the Wizards. Owner Ryan Smith helped fund Dybantsa's lucrative NIL deal at BYU. Furthermore, Dybantsa went to high school in Utah. Danny and Austin Ainge also went to BYU and have an affinity for versatile wings. As such, it's safe to say that the Jazz would be delighted by the chance to trade up and draft AJ.

Pinpointing the value of a trade deal is tricky. After all, it's a one-spot difference in a class where the No. 1 pick isn't an absolute consensus choice. Maybe the value of this package is off one way or another. Nevertheless, swapping young wings makes some level of sense for both sides.

Ace Bailey and Will Riley both had comparable rookie seasons, with Ace being slightly more productive. Bailey (last year's No. 5 pick) is undeniably still a more attractive trade asset, though, given his upside and prestige. Drafting Dybantsa would make Bailey expendable to some extent for the Jazz, but it would be nice to still have another solid young wing to pair with AJ.

Getting a better young wing and your choice of Peterson or Boozer seems ideal for the Wizards. For what it's worth, Bailey also preferred to play in Washington leading up to last year's draft.

Again, it's hard to nail a trade up from No. 2 to No. 1, but this feels within the right ballpark to me. Without a doubt, speculation about the Jazz trading up will persist over the next month or so.

The Bulls make a big splash



New Chicago Bulls president of basketball operations Bryson Graham made headlines discussing his SLAP philosophy during his introductory press conference, noting that his preferred archetype possesses size, length, athleticism, and physicality. Caleb Wilson, the presumptive No. 4 pick, checks these boxes. However, so does Dybantsa, and he has more superstar upside.

If Graham wants to make a big splash, trading up for Dybantsa could be perfect on all accounts. Trading an unprotected first-round pick could be seen as risky given the Bulls are in the midst of a rebuild, but for Dybantsa, that could very well prove to be a worthwhile gamble.

From the Wizards' perspective, presumably landing Wilson at No. 4 would be a nice addition to their young core, and he'd be a perfect long-term fit alongside Alex Sarr. Getting the 15th pick in this loaded draft class shouldn't be glossed over either. On top of everything else, the Bulls' 2029 first-round pick could end up paying dividends for the Wizards.

The Nets shock the world



Okay, I'll admit this trade is unconventional, and it might not work for either team. To be clear, I think trading back into another spot in the top-four is more likely. However, I think this deal is worth discussing at the very least.

Amid the need for a new contract, Anthony Davis could be on the move again. Trading him and the No. 1 pick might be the second most unexpected trade involving Davis.

The Nets get a true franchise star (likely Dybantsa) by landing the No. 1 pick, and they take a swing on Davis as they need to be more competitive without their first-round pick next year. It's a bold move, there's no doubt, but it could pay off for the Nets.

On the other hand, Washington still gets a high-end young player (likely a guard) to complement their established young core. Furthermore, Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton fit their timeline better than an aging Davis. It's also worth noting that MPJ and Trae Young are close friends.

Throw in the long-term investment of last year's lottery pick, Egor Dёmin, and some future draft capital, and it's understandable why the Wizards would at least consider a deal like this if they want to trade down.

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