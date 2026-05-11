2026 NBA Mock Draft: Full predictions after Wizards win Draft Lottery

Our updated mock draft projections now reflect these new positions, setting the stage for a pivotal draft night that could define several franchises' futures.

The Washington Wizards won the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery on Sunday, becoming the first team with the worst record in the NBA to actually receive the No. 1 pick under the current odds structure. There's an irony to that, as the league's proposed changes to next year's lottery would intentionally penalize the worst team.

While Washington stuck at No. 1, the rest of the top four got chaotic. The Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls all jumped up to claim spots 2-4, in that order. That means the Indiana Pacers cede the No. 5 pick to the L.A. Clippers as part of the Ivica Zubac trade, while the Brooklyn Nets fall to No. 6 and the Sacramento Kings fall to No. 7. Let's update our predictions accordingly:

1. Washington Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, F, Brigham Young

AJ Dybantsa - BYU Cougars | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Washington completes a successful tank job after acquiring Anthony Davis and Trae Young at the trade deadline. The goal is to compete next season with a couple veteran stabilizers, an exciting new cornerstone in Dybantsa, and the continued development of Kyshawn George, Alex Sarr, Will Riley and the Wizards' other up-and-comers.

This is a fun fit for Dybantsa, who should benefit from a strong ecosystem on both ends. He needs to tighten the screws on defense, but Dybantsa has every physical tool you could ask for in a wing. He's also coming off of arguably the most impressive scoring campaign, especially at his size, since Kevin Durant or Zion Williamson. Dybantsa is a bendy, explosive driver who effortlessly creates and extends advantages attacking downhill. He's an improving passer off of those drives and he should keep defenses honest with his pull-up jumper.

>> Read our AJ Dybantsa scouting report

2. Utah Jazz: Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

Darryn Peterson - Kansas Jayhawks | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'10

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Utah was rewarded for probably the most egregious tank job in the NBA, which is ironic since Adam Silver is hellbent on fixing that issue in 2027 and beyond. The Jazz acquired Jaren Jackson Jr. at the deadline and now appear ready to flip the switch. Darryn Peterson slots in seamlessly with a big, versatile group of core stars.

Peterson's freshman season was frustrating due to persistent cramping issues, which limited his availability, but he was still extremely productive on a per-minute basis. He's such an effortless scorer, which manifested in a lot of catch-and-shoot 3s and mid-range buckets at Kansas. When we last saw him at full strength in high school, however, Peterson was aggressive pressuring the rim and setting up the offense. He's a phenomenal defender with positional size, and his chameleonic offensive skill set should fit beautifully in Will Hardy's quick-hitting scheme.

>> Read our Darryn Peterson scouting report

3. Memphis Grizzlies: Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

Cameron Boozer - Duke Blue Devils | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 250

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Memphis will probably give real consideration to UNC's Caleb Wilson, whose athleticism and defensive range would pair more neatly on paper with star center Zach Edey. At the end of the day, however, Cameron Boozer was a historically productive 18-year-old for a dominant Duke team. Memphis' front office is very analytics-forward and won't find many holes in Boozer's profile.

The concerns around his mobility and defensive projection are understandable, but Boozer is a smart, physical forward who held up better than he gets credit for on that end. He's also the most versatile offensive hub in the draft, blending bully-ball strength with efficient 3-point shooting, tight handles and a supercomputer brain, able to recognize opponents' breakdowns and exploit them in a split second. He will immediately elevate the Grizzlies' overall offensive product.

>> Read our Cameron Boozer scouting report

4. Chicago Bulls: Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina

Caleb Wilson - North Carolina Tar Heels | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Caleb Wilson has rightfully made it a four-player debate at the top of the draft, so Chicago can be thrilled with this outcome. New top front office exec Bryson Graham made note of his 'SLAP' philosophy — Size, Length, Athleticism and Physicality — in his introductory press conference. No prospect adheres to those tenets better than Wilson, a voracious frontcourt defender with unbelievable open-court explosiveness.

Wilson's highlight reel almost defies comprehension. He flies up the court in transition, he chases down blocks that are parsecs outside his zone, and he's a relentless downhill scorer, able to dunk everything within arm's reach of the rim. WIlson will need to up his 3-point volume and below-rim efficiency, but he's a decent processor with short roll, drive-and-kick passing chops. He is the energizer and the foundational two-way star Chicago has long needed.

>> Read our Caleb Wilson scouting report

5. Los Angeles Clippers (via IND): Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

Keaton Wagler - Illinois Fighting Illini | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'6

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

A tough break for the Pacers, whose top-four protected pick conveys to L.A. via the Ivica Zubac trade. Indiana can feel good about Zubac, but the Clippers surely feel great about this outcome. Few franchises needed an infusion of youth more desperately.

This range starts a run of talented guard prospects, but Keaton Wagler stands out for his positional size and offensive versatility. As the Clippers navigate the immediate future with Kawhi Leonard and Darius Garland, Wagler's ability to guard twos and bomb spot-up 3s — and he's maybe the best shooting prospect in the draft — could set him apart in L.A.'s calculus. He's not a flashy athlete, but Wagler is a smart, quick-trigger facilitator who finds ways to offset limited burst and strength.

>> Read our Keaton Wagler scouting report

6. Brooklyn Nets: Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

Kingston Flemings - Houston Cougars | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'9

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

This is a brutal slide for the Nets, who needed some luck, but it could be a lot worse. Kingston Flemings is sure to win over scouts, GMs and coaches with his intangibles. He's an incredibly cerebral, self-aware player, in addition to his outlier speed and twitchiness as a creator.

Flemings applies constant pressure on the rim and there's reason to believe his finishing numbers will perk up with NBA strength development and more polished footwork. He's a hard worker and a natural-born leader, and his ability to thrive next to other guards at Houston should appeal to Brooklyn, a team with several ball-handlers already in-house. Flemings guards like hell on defense and he embraces the nitty-gritty assignments on the basketball court, while also possessing legitimate primary engine upside.

>> Read our Kingston Flemings scouting report

7. Sacramento Kings: Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Darius Acuff Jr. - Arkansas Razorbacks | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

For better or worse, this is a very Kings-coded pick. Darius Acuff took the college basketball world by storm, easily the most composed and productive freshman point guard since Trae Young. He's undersized and the defensive metrics are atrocious, but his poise as a creator and his dynamism as a shot-maker suggest legitimate No. 1 upside at the next level.

Acuff was simply a cut above the competition, especially over the second half of the season. He had a counter for everything opponents threw at him. He was never sped-up, never overwhelmed. He's versatile on- or off-ball, willing to float into spot-up 3s and attack closeouts with a purpose. He has a running back's frame, able to absorb contact and hold his line on drives. He will get Sacramento into its actions and pop off for the occasional star-level shooting barrage.

>> Read our Darius Acuff Jr. scouting report

8. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): Mikel Brown Jr., G, Louisville

Mikel Brown Jr. - Louisville Cardinals | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'7

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Mikel Brown Jr. has a chance to wow scouts in the pre-draft process with his athleticism, shot-making and creativity. He's a classic open gym superstar, but he'll also shine in a more team-oriented context. Brown is the most creative pick-and-roll distributor in the class, willing to rocket skip passes cross-court or thread the needle into tight windows for the rolling big. His range and confidence as a pull-up shooter applies immediate strain on the opposing defense as soon as he crosses halfcourt.

This is not the outcome Atlanta wanted after the Derik Queen trade, but it's hard to complain. The Trae Young trade left the Hawks with a notable lack of perimeter shot creation, which the Knicks exploited in the first round. CJ McCollum won't stick around forever either. Brown can run the floor with Jalen Johnson and bury deep, trailing 3s. Or he can set up the halfcourt offense and generate advantages with his jittery handle. He needs to iron out his shot selection and improve his in-between game, but Brown's upside is arguably higher than any guard in this range.

>> Read our Mikel Brown Jr. scouting report

9. Dallas Mavericks: Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

Brayden Burries - Arizona Wildcats | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Dallas' first selection under the Masai Ujiri-Mike Schmitz front office is Brayden Burries, a high-character, versatile combo guard with the perfect skill set to contribute alongside Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving. The Mavs almost certainly plan to contend next season, or at least to take a meaningful step in that direction. Burries drove a lot of winning at Arizona.

Burries is an older freshman with questions tied to his smaller frame and limited playmaking numbers, but he's an efficient spot-up shooter, a strong-bodied slasher and a hellacious defender, more than willing to embrace the toughest assignments on a nightly basis.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

Nate Ament - Tennessee Volunteers | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 207

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Nate Ament was up and down as a freshman at Tennessee, but the old adage — [X] does not grow on trees — applies. He's a big wing with a sweet-looking jumper and plenty of range on defense. Milwaukee, potentially pivoting away from Giannis Antetokounmpo and without ownership of their future picks, could come into draft night swinging for the fences.

This pick also aligns with what Jon Horst traditionally values in a prospect. He's a tools and upside guy, not necessarily a 'proof in the pudding' guy. Ament needs to add muscle, take better shots, and figure out how to finish off his drives to the rim. But he draws plenty of contact, the 3s will fall more than they did in college, and with Ament's high release point on his jump shot, there are flashes of stardom for those willing to see them.

11. Golden State Warriors: Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Aday Mara - Michigan Wolverines | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Height: 7'3

Wingspan: 7'7

Weight: 240

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Aday Mara was brilliant during Michigan's championship run, which solidified him as a lottery prospect. Golden State has wanted a viable center next to Draymond Green for years now. Mara has a bit of Andrew Bogut to him — big screens, vision over the top, and a knack for dropping short roll passes or facilitating from the elbow.

His blend of size and feel, paired with truly elite instincts as a rim protector, will help scouts overlook occasional lapses in physicality. He's a liability in quicker matchups and he's going to get into foul trouble on occasion, but there's legitimate All-Defense upside here, and Steve Kerr should have a field day with Mara's skill set offensively.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg - Michigan Wolverines | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'3

Weight: 240

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

If Aday Mara was Michigan's best NBA prospect, Yaxel Lendeborg was hands-down their best player. He's older than most lottery picks — Lendeborg will turn 24 as a rookie — but he has made unbelieveable progress over the years, consistently adding new layers to an already-dynamic skill set. Lendeborg should step in and contribute right away. OKC obviously has win-now aspirations.

If there's a hole in this Thunder rotation, it's probably the absence of big, versatile wing types in the second unit. Lendeborg can guard all over the floor and enhance OKC's airtight defensive indentiy. On the other end, he has become a prolific spot-up shooter and an efficient, strong-bodied finisher in the paint, with enough dribble-pass-shoot utility to check the right boxes for GM Sam Presti.

>> Read our Yaxel Lendeborg scouting report

13. Miami Heat: Karim López, F, Mexico

Karim Lopez - New Zealand Breakers | Jamie Sabau/GettyImages

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 220

Class: International

Draft Age: 19

Karim López is on track to become the first Mexican-born first round draft pick, which is a great story in and of itself. But he can climb all the way to the lottery with a strong pre-draft process. He has been as productive and impactful as any player to come out of the NBL Next Stars program, in which he spent two seasons with the New Zealand Breakers.

Miami has its share of smaller, matchup-dependent guards, so adding size on the wing is a smart next step. López made strides as a 3-point shooter this season and he's a talented slasher, with a rough-and-tumble frame and the power to mow over mismatches in the paint. López will need to prove his versatility (and awareness) as a defender in the NBA, but Miami is a great spot for that sort of development.

14. Charlotte Hornets: Hannes Steinbach, F, Washington

Hannes Steinbach - Washington Huskies | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 220

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Hannes Steinbach was productive overseas and he was productive at Washington, albeit stuck outside the national spotlight on a bad team. That shouldn't impact his NBA stock much. Steinbach checks a lot of boxes for this Hornets front office as a smart connective decision-maker and a hellacious, high-effort rebounder.

Steinbach is built like a tank and he has mastered the art of rebounding on a fundamental level. He's also quite skilled on offense, with flashes of 3-point shooting to complement face-up drives and bully-ball post-ups. There are questions about Steinbach's ability to protect the rim, but fold him into a frontcourt rotation with Ryan Kalkbrenner and Moussa Diabaté, and he's bound for success.

15. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Jayden Quaintance - Kentucky Wildcats | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Wingspan: 7'5

Weight: 255

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 18

Jayden Quaintance probably has the widest potential draft range of any projected first-round pick. He missed all but four games as a sophomore after a torn ACL cut his freshman campaign in half. Still, he's younger than most freshmen now, with the sort of defensive potential that will have Chicago's front office salivating. Quaintance, Caleb Wilson, Matas Buzelis, Noa Essengue — that's a lot of length, athleticism and grit. Again, this is what Bryson Graham preached in his introductory presser.

When healthy, Quaintance can defend at all three levels, with flexible hips, long arms and massive hands. He gets off the ground quickly and exhibits preternatural instincts as a rim protector. He's less polished on the other end, but he's mobile enough to create some fun, funky possibilities as Wilson's long-term running mate in the frontcourt.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL): Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama

Labaron Philon Jr. - Alabama Crimson Tide | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 175

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

There are so many great guards available; multiple will probably slip further than they should given the current NBA landscape. Labaron Philon can give Memphis its Ja Morant replacement after landing Boozer at No. 3. Philon's sophomore season was a proper breakthrough. He was excellent as a freshman, already a fringe first-rounder, but he took everything up a notch in year two.

The criticisms of Philon's game are common in these parts. He's a skinny guard with an unconventional jump shot. There are questions about how well his defensive versatility will translate to the NBA and how cleanly he can create his own looks. That said, Philon was quite prolific in the mid-range this season. He also upped his 3-point volume and added critical lower-body strength to help withstand contact on drives to the cup. His touch, IQ and scalability are all traits Memphis should covet.

17. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Dailyn Swain, F, Texas

Dailyn Swain - Texas Longhorns | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 225

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 20

Dailyn Swain is a classic OKC pick — a big, athletic wing with silky-smooth handles, live-dribble passing chops and elite efficiency as an isolation scorer. He needs to improve his shooting, but Chip Engelland is the most reputed shooting coach in basketball. If Swain can meld his rim pressure and interior finishing with even a league-average jumper, there's real star upside here.

Even if Swain's offensive development never takes off, he's a rangy and committed defender who can find a home in the Thunder's ecosystem. He could end up higher or lower depending on pre-draft workouts, but Swain in OKC feels a lot like destiny.

18. Charlotte Hornets (via ORL): Morez Johnson Jr., F, Michigan

Morez Johnson Jr. - Michigan Wolverines | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 250

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Charlotte doubles down on frontcourt depth and optionality, adding the most underrated member of Michigan's championship-winning frontcourt. Morez Johnson Jr. played third fiddle to Mara and Lendeborg, but he was often just as essential. He's an elite rebounder, a malleable defensive anchor at the four or five spot, and an efficient low-usage complement on offense.

The Hornets' draft strategy last season wasn't hard to decipher: add smart, two-way players with 'winning' traits. Johnson and Steinbach fit their current path. Charlotte addresses its weakness on the glass and then some, while adding a high-energy, tone-setting defender who can also spot up for 3s, finish at the rim and settle into a productive niche alongside Charlotte's high-powered offensive stars.

19. Toronto Raptors: Cameron Carr, G, Baylor

Cameron Carr - Baylor Bears | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 175

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

After two seasons glued to the bench at Tennessee, Cameron Carr exploded onto the scene at Baylor. A former five-star recruit, it's not like Carr came out of nowhere, but his sudden and sharp rise was certainly a pleasant surprise. There's so much for Toronto, a team obsessed with tools, to like here. This pick is perfectly an ideal middle ground between their preoccupations and their immediate team needs.

Carr is a long, stretchy and extremely bouncy defender, able to fly in from the weak-side for blocks. He pounces on lazy passes. But he's also a nuclear shooter, and while the NBA is leaning more into physicality across the board, you can't win without getting up your share of 3s. Carr can jack up the Raptors' 3-point rate, create gravity off-ball, and give Scottie Barnes an easy outlet in transition. This is a fun, fun fit.

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Amari Allen, F, Alabama

Amari Allen - Alabama Crimson Tide | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Amari Allen was an unheralded recruit turned potential one-and-done prospect for Alabama. He provides the size, physicality and variety NBA teams desire in a modern wing prospect. Allen's below-the-rim athleticism is a point of concern for some, but his bowling-ball strength and impressive dribble cadences hint at legitimate upside beyond his role player trappings.

San Antonio has overloaded on premium backcourt talent, so adding a bit of muscle on the wing makes sense. Allen bury spot-up 3s, attack closeouts and connect dots with his passing. He's also a steady presence on the glass, with real pickpocket skills on defense. He does a little bit of everything and should help sooner than later on a Spurs team with championship aspirations.

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Ebuka Okorie, G, Stanford

Ebuka Okorie - Stanford Cardinal | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Height: 6'2

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 197

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Detroit loves a bruising physicality at all positions, but their grueling seven-game series against Orlando illuminated a desperate need for more shot creation next to and behind Cade Cunningham. Enter Ebuka Okorie, who was as productive as any freshman guard in this class. He's smaller in stature and he wasn't a high-volume facilitator, but Okorie's a lightning bolt on the court. He will tilt the defense and generate advantages in a way Detroit's second unit currently cannot.

Okorie scored at high volume (and efficiently) with an exceptionally low turnover rate, so there are positive feel indicators, even without a high assist number. He gets into the teeth of a defense at will, with real gravity as a pull-up shooter to complement his explosive downhill speed and shifty, stop-start handles. There's a ton of upside here for a pick in the 20s, and Okorie should help Detroit sooner than later.

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Allen Graves, F, Santa Clara

Allen Graves - Santa Clara Broncos | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 225

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Let's assume Daryl Morey survives another Sixers postseason collapse. If there's one thing he does well, it's draft — and he will be crunching the numbers, which could point to a prospect with sterling metrics like Allen Graves. He came off the bench at Santa Clara, but he was tied with Caleb Wilson for the second-highest BPM (12.7) among freshmen. He creates havoc on defense, crashes the boards, and drills spot-up 3s. That is precisely what the Sixers need in a power forward right now.

Graves will get dinged for limited athleticism and a lack of high-level experience, as Santa Clara's strength of schedule was quite poor. He also played an extremely streamlined role on offense. All the same, Graves shows unbelievable agility and instincts as a helper on defense and he can do the little things to help these Sixers where it counts.

23. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

Henri Veesaar - North Carolina Tar Heels | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Height: 7'0

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 225

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 22

Henri Veesaar appears committed to the NBA, despite lucrative NIL offers at his disposal. He should benefit from the exodus of Motiejus Krivas, Patrick Ngongba and other top center prospects, as there's always a need for size up front. Atlanta could use another center to mix into the rotation behind Onyeka Okongwu; Veesaar is a super polished interior scorer and a sound drop coverage anchor.

He won't block a ton of shots, but Veesaar walls off the paint and collects rebounds. On the other end, he will pummel mismatches on the block, deliver slick dimes on the short roll and occasionally stretch out to the 3-point line, which can help the spacing-challenged Hawks.

24. New York Knicks: Meleek Thomas, G, Arkansas

Meleek Thomas - Arkansas Razorbacks | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

In terms of draft stock, Meleek Thomas probably didn't benefit from sharing the floor with Darius Acuff, who sucked up a lot of oxygen and most of the spotlight at Arkansas. He was still impactful, though, and he's a strong candidate to light up the Combine and ace pre-draft workouts, where his athleticism and on-ball skills will shine brighter.

At worst, Thomas is a combo guard with size who buried a lot of 3s at a 40 percent clip. He can attack closeouts with shifty handles and he displays finesse at the rim. Thomas was also an extremely active defender on the perimeter. The Knicks could use some more scoring juice in the backcourt, and Thomas projects as a perfect complement to Jalen Brunson — much like he was to Acuff.

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Chris Cenac Jr., C, Houston

Chris Cenac Jr. - Houston Cougars | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Wingspan: 7'5

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Chris Cenac Jr. isn't the run-jump lob threat you'd imagine next to Luka Dončić in the frontcourt, but these playoffs have made it clear that JJ Redick won't abide Deandre Ayton's nonchalance much longer. Cenac has defensive shortcomings of his own, but to his credit, he showed up for a rigorous Houston program and put in the work.

Cenac was a stout rebounder and he has the sort of length and mobility to project well on defense long term. He's not a great interior scorer at the moment, but Cenac shoots an easy jumper. Dončić can set him up for easy looks out of the pick-and-pop. If Cenac can cut out bad, contested shots and operate more forcefully at the rim over time, there's potential for L.A. to find its center of the future here.

26. Denver Nuggets: Christian Anderson Jr., G, Texas Tech

Christian Anderson Jr. - Texas Tech Red Raiders | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'5

Weight: 178

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Christian Anderson Jr. lit up the box score frequently as a sophomore, with a mix of shot-making versatility and playmaking precision that should help NBA teams overlook his smaller stature. The Nuggets could really use an upgrade in the backup point guard spot — someone to organize the second unit offense and play off of Nikola Jokić as needed.

Anderson has real Jamal Murray-lite vibes. He's a prolific movement shooter who should feast out of DHOs and other two-man actions with Jokić. He is also the most polished pick-and-roll guard in the class, able to probe the soft middle of a defense with unflappable poise. NBA teams will target Anderson on the other end, and there are questions about his ability to pressure the rim and finish against professional shot-blocking, but Denver is a dream fit.

27. Boston Celtics: Tarris Reed Jr., C, Connecticut

Tarris Reed Jr. - UConn Huskies | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'4

Weight: 265

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

No player helped himself more in the NCAA Tournament than Tarris Reed Jr., who led UConn to its third national championship appearance in four years. The Huskies fell short, but Reed did a lot to capture NBA attention. With so much center depth falling out of this class due to the allure of NIL, there's a wide-open lane to the first round.

Boston has several needs to address after a disappointing first round exit in the playoffs, but beefing up their frontline is a top priority. Reed comes from a winning program that runs NBA-caliber sets. He's a smart, malleable offensive weapon, with bulldozer strength and balletic footwork. Reed can strong-arm his way to points in the post, facilitate with precision on the short roll — oh, and he's a monster rebounder with a sky-high block rate. He has all the fundamental big man attributes Boston should prioritize.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa

Bennett Stirtz - Iowa Hawkeyes | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 190

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Color me unsurprised if the talented senior point guard falls further than he should in a class chock full of talented underclassmen at an already undervalued position. This is a dream outcome for Minnesota, a contending team with a glaring need in the backcourt. Mike Conley is on his last legs and now Donte DiVincenzo will miss next season with a torn Achilles. Anthony Edwards needs someone to help carry the load.

Stirtz is as smart and fundamentally sound a point guard as you will find out of the college ranks. He's also an absolute workhorse; he played all 160 minutes of Iowa's four NCAA Tournament games, committing a grand total of three turnovers. Stirtz keeps his finger on the pulse. He rarely makes mistakes, but he can also pop off for 3-point flurries, regularly weaponizing a killer stepback. Stirtz can stabilize and elevate Minnesota from the jump.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS): Tounde Yessoufou, F, Baylor

Tounde Yessoufou - Baylor Bears | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'9

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Tounde Yessoufou will keep the door open for a second year in school, but freshmen as productive as him, and with long-established one-and-done pedigree like him, tend to stick in the NBA. Yessoufou has questions to answer when it comes to his offensive decision-making and overall pro readiness, but he's a hulking athlete with a ton of plus intangibles. Cleveland's wing rotation is basically nonexistent, so there's a real lane for Yessoufou to step in and earn a role early on.

Yessoufou put up a lot of points as a freshmam. How efficiently and translatably he did so was often put under the microscope, but he's a bursty athlete with a chiseled frame, so there's real upside to his slashing — especially if he can balance it with more consistent 3-point shooting. Yessoufou has a stiff handle and he's a real box of chocolate as a passer, but the baseline tools are there. He also competes hard on defense and is a top-10th percentile athlete, which is half the battle.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Koa Peat, F, Arizona

Koa Peat - Arizona Wildcats | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

There appears to be a wide range of opinions on Koa Peat, a prospect who won all throughout high school and then led the charge for a dominant Arizona team. He's the basketball equivalent of a linebacker, willing to throw his weight around on both ends and apply constant force on the opposition. But he's also a power forward who doesn't shoot 3s, defend particularly well in space, or possess the length to deter shots at the rim. There are questions about how exactly his skill set translates to the NBA.

This feels like a Masai Ujiri pick for Dallas in that Peat is a special, if unconventional athlete. He will muck things up with effort and physicality alone on defense, while he's enough of a mid-range scorer and mid-post facilitator to unlock some value on offense. It can't hurt to bring him in alongside college teammate Brayden Burries, so there's baked-in chemistry.

Order Team Player Position School 31 New York Knicks (via WAS) Zuby Ejiofor C St. John's 32 Memphis Grizzlies (via IND) Tyler Tanner G Vanderbilt 33 Brooklyn Nets Isaiah Evans F Duke 34 Sacramento Kings Alex Karaban F Connecticut 35 San Antonio Spurs (via UTA) Joshua Jefferson F Iowa State 36 Los Angeles Clippers (via MEM) Rueben Chinyelu C Florida 37 Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL) Milan Momcilovic F Iowa State 38 Chicago Bulls (via NOP) Jaden Bradley G Arizona 39 Houston Rockets (via CHI) Sergio de Larrea G Spain 40 Boston Celtics (via MIL) Ugonna Onyenso C Virginia 41 Miami Heat (via GSW) Braden Smith G Purdue 42 San Antonio Spurs (via POR) Richie Saunders F Brigham Young 43 Brooklyn Nets (via LAC) Trevon Brazile C Arkansas 44 San Antonio Spurs (via MIA) Izaiyah Nelson C South Florida 45 Sacramento Kings (via CHA) Nick Martinelli F Northwestern 46 Orlando Magic Ryan Conwell G Louisville 47 Phoenix Suns (via PHI) Quadir Copeland G North Carolina State 48 Dallas Mavericks (via PHX) Tobi Lawal F Virginia Tech 49 Denver Nuggets (via ATL) Rafael Castro F George Washington 50 Toronto Raptors Nate Bittle C Oregon 51 Washington Wizards (via MIN) Baba Miller F Cincinnati 52 Los Angeles Clippers (via CLE) Keyshawn Hall F Auburn 53 Houston Rockets Ja'Kobi Gillespie G Tennessee 54 Golden State Warriors (via LAL) Malik Reneau F Miami FL 55 New York Knicks Otega Oweh G Kentucky 56 Chicago Bulls (via DEN) Trey Kaufman-Renn F Purdue 57 Atlanta Hawks (via BOS) Tyler Nickel F Vanderbilt 58 New Orleans Pelicans (via DET) Peter Suder G Miami OH 59 Minnesota Timberwolves (via SAS) Tamin Lipsey G Iowa State 60 Washington WIzards (via OKC) Milos Uzan G Houston

More NBA Draft news and analysis: