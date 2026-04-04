NBA Draft scouting report: Keaton Wagler is a lottery prospect for the modern age

Keaton Wagler is the great surprise of the 2026 NBA Draft cycle — a no-name recruit turned projected lottery pick, with the mental makeup and skill package to potentially achieve stardom at the next level.

He will need to add muscle and overcome certain athletic limitations, but big guards with Wagler's shooting touch and basketball IQ are a rare breed, and one increasingly valued in today's league.

Who is Keaton Wagler?

Keaton Wagler, Illinois Fighting Illini | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Position: Point guard

School: Illinois

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 185 lbs.

Draft Age, Class: 19, freshman

Offensive Role: Combo guard

Defensive Role: Off-ball guard

Wagler was unranked on many recruiting sites and 150th at 247 Sports, dealt a four-star designation. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood only saw him play once at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in Kansas — a two-point performance that Underwood later raved about, citing all of Wagler's winning intangibles.

It didn't take long for Wagler to pop at Illinois, though. He quickly became the engine driving the Illini's success, with elite shot-making and clever playmaking packaged in an appealing (if welterweight) 6-foot-6 frame.

Keaton Wagler's offensive strengths

Keaton Wagler, Illinois Fighting Illini | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Feel and quick decision-making

Shooting versatility

Role flexibility

Size and vision as facilitator

Dexterity and physicality on drives

Low turnover rate

Feel is an increasingly valued commodity in the NBA Draft. Wagler has it in spades. While he lacks the athleticism of your typical "high upside" lottery pick, Wagler's brain operates at warp speed. He's able to dissect opposing defenses with surgical precision. He has the skill and vision to counter a variety of coverages and offset whatever physical limitations may exist.

Wagler's is a bendy, herky-jerky ball-handler, able to get low and mix up speed or direction to create a favorable angle and find daylight on drives. While he's not overly quick attacking the rim, Wagler decisively capitalizes on those advantages. He's not too efficient at the rim, but Wagler gets to the free throw line almost six times per game. Separation is hard to come by with Wagler's lack of burst or strength, yet he embraces contact and frequently puts his defender in a compromised position.

The passing is razor-sharp. Wagler doesn't turn the ball over (12.4 TO%), able to survey the court from a higher vantage point than most lead guards. Ask him to function in more of an off-ball and connective role, and Wagler will unleash quick-trigger 3s, attack closeouts with a purpose, and promote ball movement. He can grease the wheels or drive the car, it doesn't particularly matter. Wagler finds ways to elevate the collective and play winning basketball.

Wagler's shot-making is equally absurd. He's shooting 40.7 percent on 3s at high volume, comfortable well behind the NBA line. Wagler can pull up, uncork a stepback, or run full-bore off a screen into a catch-and-shoot. The variety of his 3s is equally impressive as his success rate. That should allow Wagler to continue providing substantial value, even if he's not the lead ball-handler as a rookie.

Keaton Wagler's defensive strengths

Keaton Wagler, Illinois | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Positional size and rebounding

Quick hands and sharp instincts

Competes hard and embraces contact

Wagler's size sets him apart from other guards in the high-to-mid lottery range. He's not somebody teams really pick on. He will still run into his share of challenges at the next level, but most of that is strength-based. If Wagler can beef up his frame, even marginally, that should help him stick at the point of attack.

The defensive playmaking metrics aren't great, but they aren't terrible either (1.7 BLK%, 1.3 STL%). Wagler plays smart and hard. When he can stick at the point of attack, he's going to challenge shots or pounce on errant passes.

He crashes the glass and kickstarts transition offense with grab-and-go takes, too.

Where Keaton Wagler needs to improve

Keaton Wagler, Illinois | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Core strength and burst

Finishing at the rim

On-ball defense

Wagler needs to add muscle in the NBA, plain and simple. It will help on both ends of the floor. He's way too easy to lose on a screen or drive through the chest of on defense right now. Offensively, it will help him translate his physicality and foul-drawing into a more well-rounded scoring repertoire. He'll get to the line even more. He'll carve out space and power through deterrants at the rim.

For all his craft as a ball-handler, Wagler struggles to generate separation. That can lead to tough mid-range jumpers (which he's very capable of making). It can also lead to stifled drives. He's shooting sub-40 percent on layups, which is the one giant red flag on an otherwise glimmering profile of green. If Wagler is a total pushover within ten feet of the basket, it will make sustaining his current scoring repertoire far more difficult in the NBA — especially if he's not getting the whistle he gets in college.

The added athleticism of NBA defenses will also cloud more passing lanes and force Wagler into tough spots navigating traffic. He can't get bottled up and thrown around. He needs to be able to hold the line, get a step on his defender and finish with regularity at the rim. If he can pull off the necessary physical development, the weaknesses will be few and far between.

NBA player comparisons for Keaton Wagler

LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball is a long, spindly guard who really struggled to get all the way to the rim and finish early in his career. He's also a nuclear shooter, with endless range and confidence, comfortable on pull-up jumpers out of the pick-and-roll or spot-up jumpers off of movement. His ability to toggle between on-ball creation and quick-hitting secondary actions is something Wagler can hopefully emulate at the next level.

Ty Jerome

Ty Jerome similarly struggled to penetrate and score at the rim in college, but his size, shot-making and IQ has led to what is shaping up to be a long and fruitful NBA career. He has put together some nutty shooting performances since returning from injury for Memphis. Jerome's size and athletic limitations — plus the skill and IQ necessary to overcome them — are great bellwethers for Wagler.

Kasparas Jakucionis

How about another recent Illinois product? Wagler put together a more complete freshman season in Champaign, but the similarities here are gobsmacking. Jakucionis has the strength advantage on Wagler, but he's another high-feel, sweet-shooting guard dependent on craft and perimeter scoring to offset a troubling lack of rim pressure. Wagler gets downhill more and at least gets to the free throw line, but this is a logical lower-end outcome for Wagler.

Best NBA fits for Keaton Wagler

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks

It's hard to imagine a better long-term running mate for Keaton Wagler than Cooper Flagg. He also has the size to share the backcourt with Kyrie Irving for a couple years, should Dallas maintain its all-in mindset for 2026-27. Wagler and Flagg can tag team creation duties, with Wagler hopefully picking up a few off-ball pointers from Klay Thompson along the way. Dallas has the defensive infrastructure (and lob targets) with Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford to really maximize Wagler's skill set.

Milwaukee Bucks

A better running mate in the short term is probably Giannis Antetokounmpo, assuming the Bucks opt to keep their foot on the gas pedal and compete next season. Milwaukee has something in Ryan Rollins, but the backcourt is otherwise pretty bland. Rollins' athleticism and defense should complement Wagler nicely, plus the Bucks would have great positional size in the backcourt. Wagler's shooting and pick-and-roll chops paired with Giannis is enough to make a scout dizzy.

Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Johnson and Keaton Wagler would do serious damage together. Wagler can help amend for the sins of the Trae Young era; he's far more willing to weaponize his range and aggression as a shooter away from the basketball, with Johnson's constant rim pressure and transition takes serving as an important catalyst for the Atlanta offense. CJ McCollum is another reasonable comp for Wagler; he can at least fill that void for the Hawks moving forward.

Keaton Wagler's NBA Draft projection

Keaton Wagler, Illinois | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Expected draft range: 5-10

At this point, it's hard to imagine Wagler falling outside the top 10. He's one of two freshman to average 17 points, four rebounds and four assists this season, joining Wooden Award favorite and projected top-three pick, Cameron Boozer. His well-documented limitations — chiefly concerns about his frame and physical development — will prevent Wagler from cracking that coveted top four, but even in a deep class with tons of explosive guards, do not be shocked if Wagler is the first non-Darryn Peterson guard off the board.

Why teams like him

Wagler is an acquired taste, but more and more front offices are starting to acquire the taste. Elite shooters are valued, now more than ever. Positional size and versatility is a huge plus. Teams want players who can scale up or down and fit within different personnel groups. Guards lean on craft and IQ, rather than pure explosiveness, are also in vogue. Front offices now realize feel is arguably the most important attribute when projecting NBA upside. Great physical tools will only get you so far in the modern game. Wagler seems like a great teammate, too, unselfish is all the right ways. He will have massive fans in the pre-draft cycle.