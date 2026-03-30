2026 NBA Mock Draft after explosive Sweet 16 and Elite Eight

The second weekend of March Madness has come and gone. It was an absolute treat for hoop heads, delivering on all the hype, shock and intrigue we've come to expect at this time of year. The Final Four is set, with Illinois primed to face UConn on the east side of the bracket and a titanic battle of No. 1 seeds, Michigan versus Arizona, on the west side.

Several noteworthy NBA Draft prospects remain, including potential lottery picks Keaton Wagler, Brayden Burries, Yaxel Lendeborg and Braylon Mullins, among others. This is an abnormally deep class and yes, how these players perform in March can (and will) impact where teams value them in June. Let's dive into the updated draft landscape:

1. Brooklyn Nets: AJ Dybantsa, F, Brigham Young

AJ Dybantsa, BYU | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

AJ Dybantsa put together arguably the greatest scoring season for a freshman since Kevin Durant. It's hard to find 6-foot-9 wings with his handle, burst and dexterity. Dybantsa's gear-shift ability — his bendy, dynamic footwork and sudden explosiveness — made him virtually impossible for college defenses to shut down. He needs to ramp up the effort on defense, but Dybantsa has all the potential in the world on that end. It's a matter of buy-in. He's also a better passer than he gets credit for, although there are still instances where he plays with blinders on.

For Brooklyn, this is a chance to drag the franchise back to relevance next season. Their 2027 first-round pick belongs to Houston, so the Nets will attempt to cobble together a competitive roster on the fly. When it comes to the current core, Dybantsa is a clean fit. He's going to run rampant in transition with Nolan Traoré, while Dybantsa's consistent rim pressure and halfcourt creation should aid (and be aided by) the floor-spacing and connective talents of Michael Porter Jr. and Egor Dëmin.

>> Read our AJ Dybantsa scouting report

2. Sacramento Kings: Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

Darryn Peterson, Kansas | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

There are valid health concerns about Darryn Peterson, who missed significant time this season with an ankle injury and also left multiple games early due to chronic cramping. That said, all the public intel suggests that Peterson is an extremely hard worker, and anybody questioning his desire to compete will probably look silly by this time next year. The on-court talent remains elite. Peterson is the most complete scoring prospect in ages. He's automatic as a spot-up shooter, with the handle and burst to manipulate a defense and apply constant pressure on the rim. At least, that was the case in high school, the last time we saw him at 100 percent capacity.

Sacramento is finally starting over. Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine will all be gone as soon as the Kings find an exit ramp. It feels a bit unfair to send Peterson to such a misguided organization, where any lingering health or developmental concerns will almost certainly be exacerbated. Still, he's good enough to transcend his circumstances and lift Sacramento back to respectability. Peterson will need to prove he can get his on-ball mojo back and flesh out his playmaking profile, but he's such a malleable and skilled player — and a killer on defense, too — that it's unwise to sell any stock.

>> Read our Darryn Peterson scouting report

3. Chicago Bulls: Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

Cameron Boozer, Duke | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 250

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Cameron Boozer is not the sexiest prospect, but he's the most productive and impactful freshman of the last decade — and he's the youngest in this class. That is not normal. Boozer's lack of flashy athleticism will challenge the eye test crowd, but it's not like he isn't an impressive watch. The versatility and skill is all out in the open. Duke used Boozer all over the floor, whether he was bludeoning mismatches in the post, setting the table out of the pick-and-roll or spotting up along the perimeter. His touch, power and footwork, paired with light-speed processing and incredible accuracy as a passer, allows Boozer to handle a variety of challenges posed by the defense. Duke's shocking Elite Eight collapse should not taint Boozer's NBA outlook.

This is a fitting outcome for the Bulls, a team in need of the stability and winning pedigree Boozer figures to provide. His father Carlos, a two-time NBA All-Star, also spent four seasons in Chicago. Boozer would give the Bulls an alternate hub next to Josh Giddey, a new fulcrum upon which the halfcourt offense can hinge. Boozer elevates teammates and maximizes his touches. There are real defensive concerns, especially given Chicago's lack of proper rim protection, but pairing Boozer with athletic finishers like Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue, plus halfway decent guard play, should be a fun product.

>> Read our Cameron Boozer scouting report

4. Indiana Pacers: Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

A broken wrist suffered in practice held Caleb Wilson out of North Carolina's brief March Madness run, but he did more than enough in the regular season to secure a top-four bid. The athleticism and defensive playmaking at his size is overwhelming; Wilson flies around the court with controlled chaos, showcasing major chops as a weak-side rim protector and perimeter free safety. The offense is a bit rougher around the edges, but Wilson is an explosive finisher around the rim, with enough flashes of mid-range shooting and passing to suggest star potential. The 3s need to start falling one of these days, but Wilson is a special, special athlete. He'll make it work.

Indiana would love a higher pick, of course, but this is a dream outcome for their Tyrese Haliburton gap year. Wilson joins a championship-caliber core, where he can benefit from lobs and transition setups from Tyrese Haliburton, while also being empowered defensively by Ivica Zubac's all-encompassing presence on the interior. Wilson probably starts in an apprenticeship behind Pascal Siakam, but the Pacers won't be able to keep him boxed into a niche role for very long. This Pacers are built to accentuate Wilson's best traits while mitigating his weaknesses.

>> Read our Caleb Wilson scouting report

5. Washington Wizards: Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

Keaton Wagler, Illinois | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Height: 6'6

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Keaton Wagler's remarkable freshman season presses onward into the Final Four. Illinois is the most dynamic, synergistic offense in the country right now, with Wagler as the head of the snake. He's incredibly skilled, with a big guard profile NBA teams fawn over. Better yet, he thinks the game at an unbelievably high level. Wagler's lack of strength and burst are real limiting factors, but he's also crafty, with countermoves on countermoves that allow him to skirt around his defender and open up driving lanes. He needs to add muscle and work on finishing at the rim, but Wagler moves with a purpose and shows a knack for drawing contact. More importantly, he's a lights-out shooter, able to scale up or down, on- or off-ball, depending on his team's needs.

Washington adds another talented guard to its backcourt. As the Wizards take on a win-now directive with Trae Young and Anthony Davis, Wagler has the look of an immediate impact player. He's sturdy enough on defense to spend time next to Young or Tre Johnson. He can run the second unit from day one, limiting turnovers and making pinpoint reads out of the pick-and-roll. He's going to establish a nice two-man tango with AD and Alex Sarr; he's going to help Washington's gaggle of athletic, play-finishing wings come by easy buckets off spot-ups and cuts. Wagler will need to prove he can handle the rugged physicality of NBA hoops, but tall, ultra-skilled, ultra-smart guards have a way of sticking in today's league.

6. Utah Jazz: Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Darius Acuff Jr. was the best offensive player in college basketball over the final month of the season. Arkansas fell short in the Sweet 16, as the Razorbacks just could not put a stopper on No. 1 Arizona. But the offense hummed with Acuff at the helm. He is a classic point guard, always in total command. Acuff's heartbeat never spikes. He patiently pokes and prods the defense into submission, able to shift gears and stay balanced in tight spaces. The handle is sharp. He delivers quick, consistent reads out of the pick-and-roll. He's probably the best pull-up shooter in the class not named Darryn Peterson. The defensive concerns are real — and vast — but Acuff put up generational numbers for a guard prospect.

Utah's front office, led by the Ainges, has a deep-rooted respect for Acuff's exact archetype. We can cycle back to Isaiah Thomas and Kyrie Irving in Boston, or even Isaiah Collier, Walter Clayton and Keyonte George now in Utah. The Jazz go after talented guards, often willing to overlook lapses in defense to prioritize quality generators on offense. Acuff can play next to other guards. He should also benefit from the elite defensive foundation Utah has built between Walker Kessler and Jaren Jackson Jr. This Jazz squad could get very fun, very fast.

>> Read our Darius Acuff Jr. scouting report

7. Dallas Mavericks: Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

Kingston Flemings, Houston | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Houston hit a wall against Illinois' defense in the Elite Eight. Kingston Flemings was emotional after the game, a nice reminder of basketball's human element. We needn't ever question whether or not the freshman cares about winning. Flemings carries a more workmanlike persona than other elite guard prospects in this class, but he was arguably the most impressive of the bunch. He operates with such poise and precision, mixing unmatched quickness and body control with a smooth pull-up jumper and sharp processing out of the pick-and-roll. Flemings can apply pressure on the rim and create advantages to jumpstart an offense like none other, exhibiting real star traits.

Better yet, he spent all season as part of a broader ecosystem of quality guards in Houston, which bodes well for his fit in Dallas. The Mavs are still going to run a lot of offense through Cooper Flagg and, of course, Kyrie Irving. That does not mean Flemings won't start or at least play serious minutes out of the gate. He's a hellacious defender, despite size limitations, and he is plenty effective spotting up along the perimeter and operating as a connector. He's a clear winning player for a Mavs team primed to take 'the leap' sooner than later.

8. Memphis Grizzlies: Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 177

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Alabama could not topple the Michigan juggernaut in the Sweet 16, but Labaron Philon dropped 35 points — almost half of Alabama's 77 — which was a fitting end to a dominant sophomore campaign. Philon's improvement over the last year is staggering. He's stronger, able to take bumps and hold the line on drives. His 3-point volume and efficiency are way up. The skinny frame and funky release will leave skeptics, but Philon always met the moment. He made seemingly every big shot; he found counters to every defensive coverage. He's such a smart, skilled and versatile guard.

All signs point to the Grizzlies moving on from Ja Morant in the months ahead. Even if he sticks around, it shouldn't impinge on Philon's development much. He can spot up, connect and make the right plays in a secondary role. Prop him up as the primary guard, however, and Philon's slippery handles and the feather-soft touch on floaters will give Memphis fans a vision of the future. He competes on defense. He's arguably the most well-rounded of the lottery-level point guards, which is notable in such a deep class.

9. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): Mikel Brown Jr., G, Louisville

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Mikel Brown Jr. couldn't get through his freshman season fully healthy, but the star flashes were on full display when the Louisville point guard was available. Shaky efficiency and occasionally erratic decision-making meant Brown had his share of stinkers, but his best performances can go up against the best performances of any prospect in the draft. Brown has excellent positional size and athleticism, paired with nuclear shooting ability and a bold creative streak with the basketball. Brown's skill set should allow him to function as a primary or secondary weapon. He's going to stretch and stress a defense, with the first step, physicality and craft to attack downhill and draw loads of fouls.

Atlanta finally bit the bullet and dealt Trae Young at the deadline. CJ McCollum is an upcoming free agent. The Hawks need a point guard, ideally one who can shoot and coexist with Jalen Johnson in an up-tempo offense. Check. Brown and Dyson Daniels are, in many ways, a perfect contrast in the backcourt. Brown is no slouch on defense either, even if he gets his reputation on the other end. A lanky, athletic frame allows Brown to toggle between either guard spot and jump passing lanes on the regular. This is more than a consolation prize for Atlanta after the Derik Queen trade.

10. Milwaukee Bucks: Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

Brayden Burries, Arizona | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Brayden Burries continues to make so many winning plays for Arizona, arguably the best team in the country. He will turn 21 as a rookie, so he's older than most freshmen, but Burries' skill set is such that teams won't worry too much about the developmental arc. He's a clear day-one contributor with his aggressive, swarming defense. He's also a 39.5 percent 3-point shooter on healthy volume, with more juice as an on-ball weapon than he probably gets credit for in his current role. Burries has real strength and craft as a driver, able to mix speeds, put a defender on his back and finish through contact at the rim.

Milwaukee is stuck in no man's land until Giannis Antetokounmpo renders a concrete decision on his future. In either scenario — a continued bid for contention or a full-on rebuild — Burries should help. He's probably not the star engine other guards in this class threaten to become, but high-feel, two-way, winning players are too frequently overlooked in the lottery, often to the detriment of teams swinging for the fences more ambitiously. Burries is chameleonic in his approach, with a hard-nosed attitude and an NBA-ready frame that should help Milwaukee get back on the right track eventually.

11. Golden State Warriors: Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 230

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Yaxel Lendeborg has spent six years in college, half of 'em in juco. After two excellent, prospect-caliber seasons at UAB, he arrived at Michigan as a grad transfer. The rest is history. Lendeborg has been the best player on arguably the best team in college basketball: a full-blown star who profiles more as the do-it-all role player type in the NBA. Lendeborg's 23 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists against Alabama in the Sweet 16 will be a defining performance of this draft cycle. He is talking the talk, perhaps a little too much, but that all slides when you can also walk the walk.

Golden State has shown an interest in older, high-feel prospects of late. There aren't many success stories for lottery picks as old as Lendeborg, but he could've been a first-round pick last year. He has grown each and every season, gradually adding layers to his robust skill set. Lendeborg is a versatile, switch-everything defender who can moonlight as a help-side rim protector. He's shooting 73.8 percent at the rim and 37.4 percent on a high volume of 3s. He's a sharp connective passer, with the face-up chops to punish slower or weaker defenders. Golden State can count on Lendeborg helping in a serious way right out of the gate, while hopefully learning a thing or two from Draymond Green on the latter's way out the door.

12. Portland Trail Blazers: Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

Nate Ament, Tennessee | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Weight: 207

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Nate Ament is easily the most baffling prospect in the 2026 draft. You can ask a dozen scouts for their thoughts on his NBA future and probably get a dozen different projections. On the surface, it's hard to fade any 6-foot-10 wing with Ament's fluidity, high shooting release and touch. He also competes hard on defense, able to suffocate the point of attack or play free safety on the wing. That said, he shoots sub-40 percent on layups, struggles to create separation on drives, and is shooting only 34.1 percent on 3s, on modest volume.

Portland has bet on these rangy, versatile mystery boxes in the past. Ament's struggles at the rim, where his lack of burst and vertical pop is on frequent display, are offset somewhat by a high free throw rate. He still gets downhill and absorbs contact a lot better than you'd think at first glance. He's a solid rebounder. The shot-making flashes are tantalizing, and his 79.1 percent free throw clip is reason enough to buy the shooting touch long term. If Ament can add muscle, get a bit craftier around the basket and really max out as a shooter, he has a massive ceiling. The fit in Portland, with excellent guard play and a screen-setting monster in Donovan Clingan, is pretty great, too.

13. Miami Heat: Thomas Haugh, F, Florida

Thomas Haugh, Florida | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Florida's title defense ended far earlier than anybody expected with a second-round loss to Iowa. Still, Thomas Haugh's junior season was a resounding success, and it puts him firmly in the lottery conversation for teams looking to add a proven winner. Haugh is not a significant on-ball engine; he's not going to take over games. But he will fit in, offering a malleable blend of explosive vertical athleticism, slick downhill tacks, sharp connective passes and of course, a steady diet of spot-up 3s.

This is a classic Heat pick — a slightly older prospect who has experienced substantial success at the college level and whose IQ is calibrated to Erik Spoelstra's abnormally high-minded wavelength. Haugh is an excellent defender, both anticipatory and physical at the point of attack. On the other end, he gives the Heat some extra size and shooting on the wing, with enough pop to clean up on backdoor cuts or punish closeouts with violent rim attacks.

14. Charlotte Hornets: Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Bennett Stirtz's magical college career came to an unceremonious end in the Elite Eight, as Iowa simply could not muster enough help against a high-powered Illinois offense. He still dropped 24 points and three assists on his way out the door. Stirtz also played all 160 minutes of Iowa's four NCAA Tournament games; he recorded one foul and three turnovers total. Stirtz's poise and feel stands out, especially when he was the beating heart of everything the Hawkeyes did. He was also their bail-out shot-maker, with a deadly stepback up his sleeve.

Charlotte made a conscious effort to draft winners last season: tough, high-IQ players who are unselfish in their approach and beneficial to the culture, on and off the floor. Stirtz is made of the right stuff for an ascendent Hornets squad. We are past the point of LaMelo Ball trade rumors — he's not going anywhere — but Stirtz can still fit into Charlotte's backcourt, whether he's a sixth man or one day LaMelo's running mate. Iowa kept Stirtz on the ball a lot, but he's a capable spot-up shooter with the rapid-fire processing skills to thrive as a connector.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Dailyn Swain, F, Texas

Dailyn Swain, Texas | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Weight: 200

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 20

Dailyn Swain and the No. 11-seed Longhorns made it all the way to the Sweet 16, almost knocking off No. 2-seed Purdue. It was not a particularly explosive tournament run for Dailyn Swain, but he emerged as one of the best wings in college basketball this season after following Sean Miller from Xavier to Texas. His NBA stock remains complicated, largely due to concerns about his jump shot, but at the end of the day, it's hard to ignore Swain's intersection of size, athleticism and ball-handling.

This is the perfect marriage of prospect and draft philosophy. OKC wants multi-faceted players who can dribble, pass, shoot and defend. Swain's 3-point shooting improved this season, albeit on low volume. His touch at the rim and at the free throw line (81.5 percent) gives hope that the perimeter shot-making will come around in time. Inside the arc, he's a menace — able to stack countermoves, get low to the floor and explode through gaps in the defense, like a wide receiver dusting his primary coverage off the line of scrimmage. The handles at his size are not normal, and Swain displays plenty of creativity on his finishes at the rim. He can set the offense and deliver sharp passes on the move. The defensive activity is constant. This truly is a hand-in-glove fit for both parties.

16. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL): Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 225

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 18

Jayden Quaintance appeared in four games for Kentucky this season, his comeback bid undermined by continued swelling from an ACL tear he suffered a year ago. NBA teams will want a full medical analysis before investing in Quaintance, as centers with bad knees don't boast the greatest track record. That said, Quaintance is younger than most current freshmen. Last year, as a 17-year-old at Arizona State, he averaged 3.6 blocks and 1.5 steals per 40 minutes. That was before the ACL injury cut his season in half. Quaintance still profiles as an elite rim protector, with uncommon length and mobility. He has baseball mitts for hands; he's stronger and bouncier than he looks. He could end up as the best defender in this class by a mile.

So, that's the gamble Memphis takes with its second first-round pick. The Grizzlies won't be contending for a while and can afford to operate patiently with Quaintance. He probably begins his career behind Zach Edey in the rotation, but he's mobile enough to potentially share the frontcourt with Edey down the road, especially if Memphis' 7-foot-4 bruiser can continue to stretch out past the 3-point line offensively. Quaintance's offensive development is behind the curve, in large part due to the injuries, but he's a serviceable lob threat with enough flashes of face-up creation and mid-range shooting to believe something more is coming.

17. Charlotte Hornets (via PHX): Koa Peat, F, Arizona

Koa Peat, Arizona | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Koa Peat has done nothing but win since high school, and he's doing more of the same in college. He put up back-to-back 20 point games over the weekend to punch Arizona's Final Four ticket, really meeting the moment. Peat's NBA projection is complicated, as he's a burly power forward who doesn't really protect the rim or shoot 3s. Even so, the nexus of physicality and feel is appealing, and Peat consistently delivers winning plays for the Wildcats. He is going to accept his role and thrive within it, however it looks at the next level.

Charlotte could use some extra muscle at the four spot, preferably replacing Miles Bridges with someone a bit more well-rounded over time. Peat needs to start stepping out behind the 3-point line, but he hits enough tough, contested mid-range jumpers to believe in his touch. The face-up scoring is real. Peat can operate as a hub of sorts in the post or at the elbow; he also frequently delivers the blunt force necessary to punish mismatches. An excellent cutter and connective passer, Peat toggles nicely between getting his own and doing the dirty work for Arizona. The Hornets, again, are looking for winners. Competitors. Peat checks all the right intangible boxes and he occupies a position of need, too.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Aday Mara, Michigan | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Height: 7'3

Weight: 240

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Aday Mara spent two years in the doghouse at UCLA before breaking through in a big way with Michigan this season. He has been awesome during the Wolverines' tournament run, including 16 points, five assists and four blocks against Saint Louis in the second round. It's not hard to explain Mara's NBA appeal. You don't find many 7-foot-3 centers with the mobility, instincts and skill necessary to stick at the next level. Mara is the best rim protector in the draft, an unscalable wall in the paint. There are valid concerns about Mara's ability to guard out in space, and he can still run into foul trouble against more forceful centers. Watching him lock on opponents like a heat-seeking missile and wipe shot attempts off the glass, however, is quite the spectacle.

Oklahoma City should welcome 2025 first-round pick Thomas Sorber back into the mix next season, but there's no harm in beefing up the frontcourt even more. Mara could develop into a dominant anchor for a Thunder defense that flies around the perimeter and makes even getting to the rim a challenge. Mara is not the malleable, inside-out weapon OKC typically prefers, but his offensive skill set should meld nicely with the Thunder's collection of high-octane perimeter scorers. Mara is a phenomenal processor and passer on the elbow or in the post. He's a consistent finisher at the rim, despite a high center of gravity and occasional turnover problems. OKC can get plenty of mileage out of Mara in two-man, DHO actions with Jared McCain and the like. He's going to connect dots, finish off plays and hammer the glass. This is a phenomenal outcome for both parties.

19. Toronto Raptors: Motiejus Krivas, C, Arizona

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Height: 7'2

Weight: 260

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Motiejus Krivas continues to dominate the interior for Arizona. He's not the flashiest player on the Wildcats roster, but oftentimes he feels like the most important. The junior is so damn impactful. Opponents simply do not challenge Krivas at the rim. He blocks plenty of shots, but that's a small fraction of the story. He stonewalls post-ups and drives; you can't go through Krivas and he's typically much too large to score around. On the other end, he sets hard screens, rolls with a purpose, and displays promising touch around the basket.

Toronto probably regrets the Jakob Poeltl investment. Krivas offers a similar archetype, but he's younger and more athletic, with a much, much higher offensive ceiling. Krivas is 4-of-13 from 3-point range this season, which is a virtually meaningless sample size. But he's also shooting 78.5 percent on free throws. There is reason to believe he can become a pick-and-pop weapon in time. If Krivas can pair his unique size and physicality on the interior with a legitimate 3-point shot, he will quickly start to drive winning in the Donovan Clingan mold.

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Hannes Steinbach, F, Washington

Hannes Steinbach, Washington | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Weight: 220

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Washington never really made a run at the NCAA Tournament, but Hannes Steinbach's freshman season lived up to every expectation. He was also sensational for Germany in the U19 World Cup last summer. Steinbach does not necessarily align with all the tenets of a "modern forward," as he's not a huge shot-blocker or 3-point shooter. It's just hard to envision him not becoming a very dependable NBA player, though. The man is built from stone, with tree-trunk legs and the agility to fully weaponize his unique lower-body strength. It shows up most clearly on the boards; Steinbach is the best rebounder in the class.

San Antonio adds a bit of muscle next to Victor Wembanyama in the frontcourt. Steinbach couldn't ask for a better running mate. Wemby can cover Steinbach on the back end defensively. The latter still moves his feet and impacts plenty of shots with size and strength, even if he's not swatting them into the crowd. Wemby is already a phenomenal rebounder. Add Steinbach to the mix, and San Antonio is going to destroy teams on the offensive glass. Steinbach hit 34 percent of his 3s at low volume this season, so he's not a complete non-shooter. His touch is good enough to project improvement in the NBA. He's also a forceful straight-line driver attacking closeouts and a real handful in the post. Steinbach will do the dirty work for a Spurs team that could use the size and physicality at the four spot. He makes a great team even more bulletproof.

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Morez Johnson Jr., F, Michigan

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 255

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Morez Johnson continues to boost his stock alongside the rest of Michigan's Final Four-bound roster. The sophomore transfer has enjoyed a proper breakout this season. There just aren't many 250-pound forwards as agile on the perimeter. Johnson can switch everything and provide stout on-ball defense, with long arms and excellent anticipation skills (5.0 BLK%), to boot. Michigan has an unbelieveable defensive infrastructure, which helps, but Johnson does plenty of heavy-lifitng. The offensive profile is less exciting, but Johnson led his conference in field goal percentage. He's a tank-like rim finisher with enough touch indicators (36.4 percent on a low volume of 3s, 77.7 percent on free throws) to believe he can space the floor at the next level, at least in due time.

This addresses a clear-as-day need for the Sixers, who are always looking for more muscle in the frontcourt next to Joel Embiid. Philadelphia can deploy Johnson as a small-ball five in certain looks, but there's also a chance he's starting at the four within a year or two. He rebounds, he creates events on defense, he's tough as nails. There just isn't enough of that on Philadelphia's roster right now. If he can become a more dependable shooter and finisher than Dominick Barlow, which feels like a given, Johnson will be playing critical minutes out of the gate for a team with (perhaps foolish) championship aspirations.

22. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Patrick Ngongba II, C, Duke

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Weight: 250

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

A foot injury left Patrick Ngongba on a scooter a week before the NCAA Tournament. He was able to rush back for the second round and give Duke a handful of solid minutes under a heavy restriction in March Madness, but NBA teams will be looking more at the holistic body of work. Ngongba made significant strides as a sophomore, elevating his output across the board. He's a sturdy rim protector and interior scorer, with broad shoulders and long arms, but there's more to his game than post-ups, dunks and blocks. Ngongba is also a special big man passer, able to process quickly on the short roll or sling darts out of the post. He started to experiment with 3s this season, too, which is promising.

Atlanta could use frontcourt reinforcements behind (or in front of) Onyeka Okongwu. The Hawks need size and forcefulness in the middle of their defense, which Ngongba can provide. His screen-setting and connective passing should also be fun next to a dynamic young guard like Mikel Brown Jr., not to mention Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Atlanta's pre-established core. He does the small things that all great role-playing centers do, but Ngongba's IQ and frame give him that special sauce to potentially become more than a standard five man.

23. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Braylon Mullins, G, Connecticut

Braylon Mullins, UConn | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Height: 6'6

Weight: 196

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

This has been a wonky freshman season for Braylon Mullins, but he fits the identity of this UConn team perfectly and on Sunday night, with a trip to the Final Four on the line, the freshman had his moment. He came up with a critical steal at midcourt with 10 seconds on the clock and proceeded to hit this game-winning triple to advance past No. 1-seed Duke.

Someone had to do it. pic.twitter.com/rA4oJQU750 — Not Dan Hurley (@NotDanHurley) March 30, 2026

That play aptly sums up the appeal for Detroit, a team always on the lookout for more shooters to pepper around Cade Cunningham. As the saying goes, you can have too much of a good thing, and it's fair to wonder if Mullins becomes a bit redundant on a roster with Duncan Robinson. That said, it's not unwise to build a bridge between the present and the future. Mullins can learn a few tricks and give Detroit the opportunity to keep a deadeye movement shooter on the court at all times. He will need to add strength, particularly for defensive purposes, but Mullins is a real athlete. His hands fly around on defense and he can beat closeouts with a quick one- or two-dribble closeout. The shooting is real. That alone is a solid NBA foundation, especially in Detroit.

24. Denver Nuggets: Christian Anderson Jr., G, Texas Tech

Christian Anderson Jr., Texas Tech | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Height: 6'2

Weight: 165

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Injuries undermined Texas Tech down the stretch, but Christian Anderson Jr. led the Big 12 in minutes (38.4) and assists (7.4), with an impressive 2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio. He was a stabilizing force all season, setting the table with precision while also burying opponents under a deluge of 3s. Anderson is one of the most dynamic shot-makers in the draft and he's a brilliant facilitator out of the pick-and-roll. There's a lot to like here. In a deep guard class, however, nitpicking is inevitable. Anderson's slender, undersized frame and lack of rim pressure or foul-drawing could lead him to slip into Denver's range.

That's all good and well for the Nuggets, who could use a proper orchestrator for the second unit. Anderson can lead the bench mob or play next to Jamal Murray in the backcourt. Denver is well-equipped to mitigate the ill-effects of Anderson's lackluster rim numbers. Nikola Jokić is a tide raising all boats. He will set massive screens to clear out space for Anderson's pull-up jumpers or off-ball relocations; Jokić can work DHOs and develop a dangerous, multi-layered two-man dance routine at the top of the key. That's the beauty of Anderson and this fit. He can be Denver's point guard. He can be a spot-up shooter and connector. He can tango with Jokić. That malleability, that IQ and selflessness, should help him hack it at the next level.

25. Los Angeles Lakers: Karim López, F, Mexico

Height: 6'8

Weight: 220

Class: International

Draft Age: 19

Karim López put together one of the more impressive seasons to date in the NBL Next Stars program, playing with the New Zealand Breakers. He is expected to become the first Mexican-born first-round pick in NBA history, an awesome story in and of itself. López checks a lot of boxes on the wing, with positional size, slick drives, and ample evidence of defensive playmaking ability, even if his awareness can lag on that end of the floor.

López's shooting came around this season, which sets up one of the more impressive slashing repertoires in the draft. The Lakers, absent an ideal center option in this spot, bet on López developing into a productive long-term complement to Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves. He can punish closeouts by mixing speeds, attacking the lane with long, coordinated strides. López is a great finisher on the interior. He needs more of an in-between arsenal to reach his ceiling, but the touch indicators are mostly positive. Consistent rebounding and defensive activity round out a solid wing profile. This may not address the clearest need for L.A., but López is a talent worthy of investment.

26. New York Knicks: Joshua Jefferson, F, Iowa State

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Weight: 220

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

An injury early in Iowa State's first-round matchup left Joshua Jefferson sidelined for the majority of March Madness, which is a bummer after such a revelatory senior campaign. Still, he has done more than enough to garner first round consideration. The Knicks are taking on a more offensive slant under Mike Brown. Jefferson is the type of player every coach wants on his team — a true Swiss Army Knife who just does a little bit of everything well. Skeptics will call him a jack of all trades and a master of none, but really, Jefferson is damn close to a master of all.

That's not to say he's a future superstar or anything, but NBA role players need to do multiple things well to stay on the floor nowadays, especially when the playoffs role around. Jefferson can give New York switchable defense. He can operate as a passing hub and face-up scorer at the elbow. His 3-point shooting dramatically improved this season, capping four years of steady growth in that department. He's not overly quick or explosive, but Jefferson moves with a purpose. His strength and change-of-pace ability keeps defenders off-balance. He's a hard man to hold down and he has a knack for lifting up those around him. Bet on Jefferson stepping in day one and carving out a role.

27. Boston Celtics: Amari Allen, F, Alabama

Amari Allen, Alabama | David Leong-Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Amari Allen is the poster child for what NBA teams are looking for from their wing prospects in the modern era. A bit of a late bloomer, Allen really picked up steam over the second half of the campaign. He's a physical 6-foot-7 wing who rebounds like hell, defends a few positions, keeps a lid on turnovers, and shoots enough to keep a defense honest, which sets up his drives. Allen is able to mix speeds as a ball-handler and use his frame to carve out space around the rim. There aren't a ton of massive holes to poke. He can stand to shoot a bit more consistently, defend with a bit more menace, but Allen checks boxes. NBA front offices want to check boxes.

Boston somehow managed to stick right at the top of the Eastern Conference without Jayson Tatum, who is now back in the mix after a historically swift Achilles recovery. Joe Mazzulla is the best coach in basketball. He knows exactly how to position his players for success. Allen can step in and learn a lot from both Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Boston wants big, multifaceted playmaking hubs. Guys who can render quick decisions, punish lapses in the defense and do enough of the dirty work on the other end. Allen is a great project to take on.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Tyler Tanner, G, Vanderbilt

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'0

Weight: 173

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Tyler Tanner will get paid handsomely if he returns to school, and there could be benefits to tackling a much weaker guard class in 2027. That said, he did more than enough to get on first round radars as a sophomore, even if an impossibly deep class at his position and even at 6-foot even, 173 pounds, both of which feel like generous listings, honestly. Everything about today's game tells us to fade the tiny guard who doesn't offer strength at the point of attack or much presence on the glass. And yet, Tanner plays several inches taller than his actual height. The athleticism, the effort and anticipation on defense: it's all special.

Minnesota was burned by another small guard recently in Rob Dillingham, but Tanner clears him by a mile defensively. The dude is everything, all the time. Tanner will time up blocks from the weak side and jump on lazy passes. Offensively, he applies constant rim pressure and dunks more — finishes better — than practically every other guard in the first round mix. Tanner's 3-point shooting came around as a sophomore, too. He doesn't need much time to load and fire; he has mastered the no-dip 3, able to alter his mechanics based on how much space is available to shoot. Tanner's brain works at double time and literally every metric paints him as a stone-cold winner. A real impact player. Sometimes you get prospects who break the mold and challenge preconceptions. Tanner is that dude.

>> Read our Tyler Tanner scouting report

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS): Cameron Carr, G, Baylor

Cameron Carr, Baylor | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Weight: 175

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

After two lost years at Tennessee, former five-star recruit Cameron Carr transferred to Baylor and immediately blossomed into a nuclear off-ball scorer. The Bears weren't very competitive and Carr isn't without his limitations. He's not going to create his own offense very consistently; he's more of a flash playmaker on defense, rather than a lockdown stopper at the point of attack. At the end of the day, however, it's rare to find athletes like Carr on the wing, much less athletes who can shoot the lights out on high-difficulty attempts, warping a defense in the process.

Cleveland will look to continue building around its four-man core of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and now James Harden. Carr figures to provide a fun wrinkle with the second unit. He's especially attuned to Harden's wavelength. The Cavs' new veteran point guard has adopted a real setup man's mentality. All he does is massage the middle of a defense, locate fissures, and spray passes to the open shooter. Carr will get open, drag the defense out of rotation in the process, and convert on tough, movement 3s without hesitation. He can also cut backdoor and finish vertically, often with emphasis. The shot-blocking for a wing pops, too. Carr creates events and could elevate an already-excellent Cavs offense to the next level.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Meleek Thomas, G, Arkansas

Meleek Thomas, Arkansas | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

It became easy to lose Meleek Thomas in the shadow of Darius Acuff Jr. at Arkansas, but the Hogs' other freshman guard put together an incredible season in his own right. John Calipari has nothing but praise for Thomas' work ethic and in-game approach. We can take a coach's words with a grain of salt, but there's a reason Cal has so many success stories in the NBA. He finds guys with the right blend of athleticism, skill and character. Thomas didn't show much playmaking as a freshman, but he's a 41.6 percent 3-point shooter on high volume, with great positional size, twitch and explosiveness as a ball-handler and a low turnover rate.

Dallas ought to play to Thomas' strengths as an off-guard, allowing him to finish off of setups from Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving and projected lottery pick Kingston Flemings. Thomas has the jitterbug qualities to develop into more of a ball-handler and creator over time, but Dallas doesn't need that out of the gate. He can focus on drilling spot-up jumpers, making the right plays, and playing hard on defense, all of which he did at an incredibly high level for the Razorbacks.

Order Team Player Position School 31 Memphis Grizzlies (via IND) Chris Cenac Jr. C Houston 32 Brooklyn Nets Henri Veesaar C North Carolina 33 New York Knicks (via WAS) Zuby Ejiofor C St. John's 34 Sacramento Kings Juke Harris F Wake Forest 35 San Antonio Spurs (via UTA) Isaiah Evans F Duke 36 Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL) Alijah Arenas G Southern California 37 Los Angeles Clippers (via MEM) Tarris Reed Jr. C Connecticut 38 Chicago Bulls (via NOP) Braden Smith G Purdue 39 Houston Rockets (via CHI) Pryce Sandfort F Nebraska 40 Boston Celtics (via MIL) Billy Richmond III F Arkansas 41 Miami Heat (via GSW) Alex Condon C Florida 42 San Antonio Spurs (via POR) Milan Momcilovic F Iowa State 43 Brooklyn Nets (via LAC) Flory Bidunga C Kansas 44 Orlando Magic Alex Karaban F Connecticut 45 Sacramento Kings (via CHA) Joseph Tugler F Houston 46 San Antonio Spurs (via MIA) Ryan Conwell G Louisville 47 Phoenix Suns (via PHI) Jeremy Fears Jr. G Michigan State 48 Dallas Mavericks (via PHX) JT Toppin F Texas Tech 49 Toronto Raptors Dash Daniels G Australia 50 Denver Nuggets (via ATL) David Mirkovic F Illinois 51 Houston Rockets Sergio De Larrea G Spain 52 Washington Wizards (via MIN) Rueben Chinyelu C Florida 53 Los Angeles Clippers (via CLE) Jaden Bradley G Arizona 54 Chicago Bulls (via DEN) Richie Saunders F Brigham Young 55 Golden State Warriors (via LAL) Maliq Brown C Duke 56 New York Knicks Bruce Thornton G Ohio State 57 Atlanta Hawks (via BOS) Emanuel Sharp G Houston 58 New Orleans Pelicans (via DET) Tucker DeVries F Indiana 59 Minnesota Timberwolves (via SAS) Baba Miller F Cincinnati 60 Washington Wizards (via OKC) Keyshawn Hall F Auburn