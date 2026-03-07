NBA Draft scouting report: Caleb Wilson wants to destroy you

Caleb Wilson arrived at North Carolina as a five-star recruit, hoping to lead a turnaround after the Tar Heels' abysmal 2024-25 campaign. There were initial concerns over how Wilson might fare in the Hubert Davis ecosystem; Drake Powell landed in Chapel Hill the year prior as a high-profile recruit known for his athleticism and two-way contributions, both of which were promptly squandered. Scouts feared a similar fate for Wilson, but those qualms were swiftly laid to rest.

It did not take long for Wilson to establish himself as the consensus best prospect in this class outside the vaunted top three of Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa. He is a force of nature on both ends, blending double-plus athleticism with an unceasing motor and tantalizing flashes of skill. So often, the fourth pick in a perceived three-player draft would be viewed as a depressing consolation prize. Not this year: Even with after a season-ending thumb injury, Wilson's perception in draft circles is already solidified.

Who is Caleb Wilson?

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Position: Power Forward

School: North Carolina

Height: 6-foot-10

Weight: 215 lbs.

Draft Age, Class: 19, Freshman

Offensive Role: Off-Ball Finisher

Defensive Role: Help-Side Rim Protector

Wilson is the basketball equivalent of a heat-seeking missile. He competes so hard — he chases down blocks and explodes into passing lanes with bloodthirsty intent. There is no doubt that Wilson will succeed on the defensive end at the next level. He's toolsy to the extreme, with the sort of competitive edge that makes it difficult to imagine failure in the NBA. He needs some refinement, to be clear, but teams looking for a tone-setter with All-NBA upside should gladly roll the dice on Wilson's development.

Caleb Wilson's offensive strengths

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Trampoline bounce — the man dunks everything

Easy lob target

Soft touch on mid-range and floaters

Physical and potentially explosive on drives

Gets to the free-throw line

Hammers the offensive glass, put-back machine

Good flashes as short-roll/connective passer

Potential triple-threat playmaker

Wilson leads the ACC with 67 dunks. If he has momentum and room to take off, it's hard to keep him from yamming it. He can lurk in the dunker's spot and get up for lobs. He's a productive pick-and-roll target for the right point guard.

More than a dunker, however, Wilson has a knack for difficult shots in the mid-range. He's a 71.3 percent free throw shooter and the touch is soft. That bodes well for his 3-point progression, despite a troubling 25.9 percent success rate at UNC. The Tar Heels run offense through Wilson; he's productive on post-ups, finishing 61.2 percent of his attempts. He can face up, attack slow-footed bigs going downhill and really abuse mismatches.

Wilson's not the sharpest processor yet, but he's a willing and able passer. Whether it's on the short roll, with his back to the basket, or turning the corner on a drive, Wilson delivers basic but necessary passes. He established a nice connection this year with UNC center Henri Veesaar in give-and-go actions. If he can improve his handle and draw closeouts, Wilson can become a legitimate focal point offensively. His 61.6 percent free throw rate is a positive star indicator.

Caleb Wilson's defensive strengths

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Range and versatility

Help-side shot blocker

Ceaseless motor

Elite rebounder

Free safety skills

Wilson has arguably the highest defensive ceiling in the draft; there is not much he can't do at 6-foot-10, with a reported 7-foot wingspan. UNC relied on Wilson for so much: He cleans up messes on the back end as a helper, he can switch on the perimeter and mirror ball-handlers at the point of attack and he blows up so, so many passing lanes. Very few players with Wilson's pedigree compete this hard. He makes it his personal mission to muck up the opposing game plan and make life hell on the stars he is tasked with guarding.

He's excellent on the offensive glass, but Wilson really crashes the boards on defense. Even when he doesn't establish position, Wilson can typically out-leap his competition. He can grab and go in transition, too, a two-way benefit. If he can fine-tune his approach even a little bit, there's no reason Wilson can't become a perennial All-Defense candidate.

Where Caleb Wilson needs to improve

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Finishing below the rim

Offensive decision-making

Off-ball awareness on defense

While Wilson's incredibly high volume of dunks buoys his efficiency at the rim (61 percent), the layup package is a work in progress. Despite all his length and burst, Wilson can struggle to generate clean looks for himself. When he gets sped up under pressure and forces something up in the paint, it can get pretty ugly. Again, there are good touch indicators and Wilson looks confident out to the 3-point line, so this is not a crippling concern. But he does need to handle rim protection better when the competition levels up.

Wilson's general decision-making is also a mixed bag. He can pass, but he can still telegraph too much or get loose with his handle (or his deliveries) in traffic. Some of the mid-range attempts you might find on Wilson's highlight reel are categorically bad shots. He is still at his best in a more streamlined, off-ball finishing role. Ask him to do too much, and Wilson can look stretched a little thin. There's room for progress, but there will be a learning curve.

He doesn't get much criticism on defense, but like a lot of 19-year-old forwards, Wilson is still figuring stuff out. He can overextend himself at times, or fall asleep ball-watching. The instincts aren't as sharp as other elite defensive prospects. He just competes so damn hard and covers so much ground that it often does not matter. But Wilson needs a patient hand and the right infrastructure.

NBA player comparisons for Caleb Wilson

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jaden McDaniels

Jaden McDaniels fits into a similar box as long, defensive-minded wing or forward types who are at their best when keeping it simple. McDaniels has slowly expanded his offensive profile over time, hitting 43.9 percent of his 3s this season after shooting in the low-to-mid 30s in prior years. Both McDaniels and Wilson can handle a variety of defensive assignments, protect the rim as a helper and generally flash their athleticism out in transition, on backdoor cuts and even occasionally as a face-up scorer in the mid-range.

Alex Sarr

Alex Sarr has a couple inches on Wilson and is more of a four/five than a four/three, but their strengths and weaknesses are somewhat parallel. Sarr has perimeter skill, but he just does not create efficient looks for himself naturally. He's much more impactful when he's doing the small things and focusing on spoon-fed buckets at the rim, which was a critical development in his sophomore NBA season.

John Collins

You can easily use John Collins' development as a roadmap for Caleb Wilson, even if the aims are higher. Collins is an uber-athlete who dunks everything within arm's reach of the rim. But he has slowly become a knockdown shooter, especially from the corner, who can decisively attack closeouts and hit the occasional floater. Collins does the standard power forward things; he screens, cuts with a purpose and finishes with a brazen intentionality on the interior. Wilson is a far superior defensive prospect, but if he can mirror Collins' offensive evolution, it should yield positive results.

Best NBA fits for Caleb Wilson

Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis couldn't ask for a better frontcourt partner for Zach Edey. It just makes sense to pair Wilson with a credible rim protector who can empower him to roam and create chaos on the perimeter. Plus, the combined rebounding prowess of Edey and Wilson is an instant matchup advantage. Whether the Grizzlies keep Ja Morant or not, Memphis has a structured offense with a steady diet of post-ups which should help Wilson play to his strengths.

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento desperately needs a culture guy, and Wilson is a culture guy through and through. Want to establish a better work ethic, a sense of competitive edge that is presently lacking? Wilson is probably the right pick. He can also help the Kings with rim protection and defensive range in a frontcourt that desperately needs it. Yes, Sacramento is in a transitional phase right now, but few teams should put greater emphasis on intangibles.

Indiana Pacers

On the other hand, if Wilson can step right into an up-tempo offense, with an elite setup man at the controls, it should aid his development (and his early production) tremendously. Every high lotto pick should want to play next to Tyrese Haliburton. Wilson is built to win games sooner than later, even as he gets up to speed.

Caleb Wilson's NBA Draft projection

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Expected draft range: 4-6

Wilson in the consensus No. 4 prospect at this point. That could change depending on which team actually lands at No. 4 in the lottery — those with established frontcourt depth charts, such as Utah or Atlanta, could lean elsewhere — but it's hard to envision Wilson falling much further. His skill set won't clash with many teams, no matter the setup — especially if he can improve his 3-point shooting in the offseason. Teams will look at Wilson's dominant interior presence, the defensive playmaking and voracious rebounding, all packaged in a great teammate, and find the 19-year-old irresistible once the crème de la crème is off the board.

Why teams like him

Again, Wilson is impossible not to love. He puts in max effort on every possession. He's a highlight-reel finisher with a lofty defensive ceiling. Wilson can sell tickets and help a team win out of the gate. He will need to workshop his perimeter game, of course, but Wilson's baseline is higher than most and he'd be a potential No. 1 pick in a lot of years. Teams won't overthink it too much.