Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors: Which teams are in and out right now?

It has been almost a month since Giannis Antetokounmpo last appeared in a game for the Milwaukee Bucks. The team cites a bone bruise as the reason for his extended absence, yet Giannis is bullish on the fact that he's primed and ready to rumble. Say what you will about Giannis, but playing through pain has never been a problem.

Antetokounmpo is one of the most competitive superstars in all of sports. He wants to be on the floor, trying to win games; it's virtually all he talks about. This is a clear tank effort from Milwaukee. It's also an effort to preserve Giannis for offseason trade talks. If he returns and gets more hurt, it leaves the Bucks in an impossible position.

Are the Bucks going to trade Giannis this summer?

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

It's hard to imagine this ending any other way. The Bucks rejected overtures for Giannis at the trade deadline, with both sides hoping to rally the troops and find a path back to contention. But now, there's a palpable tension between what Giannis wants (to compete) and what the Bucks want (to maintain flexibility long term).

If Giannis were a guaranteed Buck for the next five years, he'd probably get his way and find himself back on the floor, even if it's too late for Milwaukee to mount a playoff push. Since Milwaukee is not-so-secretly ready to move on for the right price, however, keeping Giannis on the shelf and preserving his knees is the sensible, if somewhat controversial decision. He's aging into his mid-30s with plenty of recent wear and tear, so the Bucks understand the risks.

There's a reason the Bucks listened to offers at the deadline. Now that the relationship has deteriorated and Milwaukee's roster situation feels more dire than ever, anything short of miraculous lottery luck will probably motivate not only the Bucks, but Giannis himself to force change. There is no point of wasting the last prime years of a generational talent, especially for a team as asset-poor as Milwaukee is.

So yes, Giannis is probably on a new team when the 2026-27 NBA season comes around.

Which teams are in the mix?

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Sam Amick points to the "core four" from the Giannis trade talks at the deadline: Miami, Minnesota, Golden State and New York. All still have the incentive to trade for Antetokounmpo, a perennial MVP candidate with the needle-moving talent to transform fringe contenders into bonafide title favorites.

Miami is always in the mix when superstars become available, even if Pat Riley has limited ammo once negotiations — pardon the pun — heat up. The Warriors are desperately seeking another star, other than now-injured Jimmy Butler, to keep Golden State competitive in Stephen Curry's twilight years. The Wolves want to get Anthony Edwards a proper running mate. The Knicks are the Knicks; we know from past reports that Giannis has a serious personal interest in the New York City lifestyle.

Speaking of which, we cannot discount Brooklyn either. The Nets are loaded with future picks to trade, but owe a 2027 first-round pick swap to Houston. That means this Nets tank effort will be short-lived, as we know Sean Marks is always on the prowl for the "right" superstar to bring Brooklyn back to contention.

The Nets would satisfy Giannis' desire to be in New York and can mount one of the more compelling offers, should Brooklyn push all its chips in. The only challenge would then be building out a functional roster around him.

Amick also mentions other hypotheticals. What if Houston gets bounced early? The Rockets have the asset to realistically pair Giannis and KD. What if Orlando flames out after their all-in Desmond Bane trade? The Magic are light on picks to trade, but can offer ready-made stars in Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner. The Spurs could look to level up around Wemby. The Lakers will be looking to replace LeBron soon enough. Boston swapping a Jay — either Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum — for Giannis has also been floated. Antetokounmpo recently heaped praise on Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics' winning culture, too.

At the end of the day, here's my view of the field as it lays. This factors in assets, market appeal and the leverage Giannis may attempt to exert over his eventual destination:

Golden State Warriors Brooklyn Nets New York Knicks Miami Heat Minnesota Timberwolves Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs Los Angeles Lakers Boston Celtics Orlando Magic

Golden State has almost all its picks and enough intriguing young talent to put a compelling package on the table. The Nets are asset-rich and driven to turn things around, even if Giannis might not embrace such a union right away. Brooklyn has the financial flexibility and market appeal to flesh out the roster in a hurry. Giannis would be the first of many additions, no doubt.

New York, Miami and Minnesota will struggle to compete from an asset standpoint, as their pick cupboards are dry by comparison. Still, all are ready-made contenders more or less. Giannis probably embraces New York or Miami as markets, while Minnesota gives him the chance to play the rest of his career next to a potential future MVP in Anthony Edwards.

The rest are more hypothetical for a reason. The Lakers are in a glamorous market with a history of luring stars out west; Houston and San Antonio both have the asset capital. At the end of the day, however, there is a more tangible connection with the teams ranked above them.

Who's out of the Giannis sweepstakes?

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Despite Amick's report connecting Boston to Giannis, it's hard to see it. NBA insider Chris Haynes went on SiriusXM to essentially debunk the report, saying he has heard nothing to that effect. It's also worth noting just how vastly the situation in Boston has changed over the past year.

"I haven't heard Boston in the mix as far as being a team that he might be interested in"@ChrisBHaynes on the reported interest by the Celtics in Giannis Antetokounmpo with @talkhoops



Hear Deals and Dunks weekdays from 1-2 PM ET https://t.co/uGOfTU9PUj pic.twitter.com/ahDs6ufaLd — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) April 8, 2026

Brad Stevens is a smart exec and he knows just how good Giannis is. Trading Brown in particular for Giannis would've been easy a year ago. Now, after a fringe MVP campaign and a top-two finish in the East, Brown has improved his reputation in Boston — and league-wide. Plus, he was already a Finals MVP, lest we forget.

Trading Brown for Giannis is one thing, but Tatum is almost certainly off the table. There's just no way that happens, even if Giannis is a top-three player in the world. Tatum is top-fiveish when he's healthy. The Celtics aren't into that level of risk. The Celtics will probably look to improve the roster along the margins now that both Jays are healthy. The window for a Giannis blockbuster has passed.

It's worth noting that the Sixers were tangentially connected to Giannis at the deadline, if only by way of Milwaukee's rumored interest in VJ Edgecombe. If Edgecombe was untouchable at the deadline, he's only more untouchable now. Joel Embiid's season-ending appendectomy shifts more emphasis to the Tyrese Maxey-VJ Edgecombe timeline in Philly, rather than the Joel Embiid-Paul George timeline. The Sixers are playing the long game, so we can rule them out.

The Spurs basically said 'no thanks' to pairing Wemby and Kevin Durant last summer. San Antonio's sudden vault into the title conversation has maybe changed their calculus a little bit, but clearing out the asset chamber to partner Wemby with an aging Giannis does not align with San Antonio's decades-long track record. It feels like the Spurs can build a more sustainable contender.

So, of the hypotheticals Amick mentioned, fade San Antonio the most. Orlando, too, since the Magic just aren't outbidding the real contenders here. Houston could be desperate and can bid competitively, but trading youth for a couple years of KD and Giannis feels, shall we say, misguided, if not potentially catastrophic. Maybe you can argue for the sheer upside of Giannis and KD in tandem and the short-term window it creates, but knocking off OKC and San Antonio in this economy won't be easy.

Orlando, Houston and San Antonio are all bad bets, in addition to Boston and Philadelphia, if the latter was even a possibility to begin with. Giannis is a bit too high-profile for real sleepers to enter the fray. Unless the Wizards or Pacers want to really get feisty with their high draft picks, none of these rebuilding teams are going to sell the farm for Giannis, especially if he does not guarantee an extension. That is the leverage Giannis wields — and will almost certainly weaponize.