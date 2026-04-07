2026 NBA Mock Draft after dust settles on March Madness

Michigan ran the gauntlet and thoroughly outclassed UConn in the championship game, despite being unable to hit the side of a barn from 3-point range. With March Madness in the rearview mirror, NBA front offices will now spend the next few months crunching numbers and investigating their favorite prospects.

There are a lot of consequential stay-or-go decisions to be made in the weeks ahead. In the NIL era, there's more incentive than ever for underclassmen to return to school absent strong first round guarantees. There was one non-senior or international prospect in the 2025 draft's second round. As such, you won't find any freshmen or sophomores in the second round of our projections. Our lottery spin leaves the Atlanta Hawks on the clock at No. 1....

1. Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): AJ Dybantsa, F, Brigham Young

AJ Dybantsa, BYU | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

AJ Dybantsa put together the single greatest freshman scoring season since Kevin Durant. Multiple seismic injuries held BYU back from contention, but Dybantsa put up his numbers efficiently and in a way that drove winning. His size, explosiveness and dexterity as a slasher is really unheard of. Dybantsa is so skilled with his footwork and finishing. The passing is better than he gets credit for. He will need to prove he can defend in the NBA, but he's not without the tools to do so.

Atlanta comes out the ultimate winner from last summer's Derik Queen trade, adding a new franchise cornerstone next to Jalen Johnson on the wing. There would not be a more devastating transition duo in basketball. The sheer athleticism, rim pressure and creativity stemming from Atlanta's two 6-foot-9 engines is enough to start imagining lofty heights for this team. The Hawks aren't too far from contention as is. If the Hawks can find a defensive anchor in the middle and perhaps another shooter or two for the second unit, Dybantsa is probably in the playoffs next season — potentially with home-court advantage.

>> Read our AJ Dybantsa scouting report

2. Washington Wizards: Darryn Peterson, G, Kansas

Darryn Peterson, Kansas | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'10

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Washington should strongly consider Cam Boozer, especially given their clear-eyed desire to compete next season with Trae Young and Anthony Davis. That said, Darryn Peterson still has more suction as a top-2 pick, even after a trying season at Kansas. It's not like Peterson can't help a team win either. He's a combo guard with wing proportions — a gifted on- and off-ball operator, melding knockdown movement shooting with elite ball-handling craft and — when healthy — burst

The Wizards would need to balance Peterson's develop with Young's tendency to suck up oxygen, but their combined shooting gravity and creation skills should prove potent, especially with AD setting screens and rumbling toward the rim (or the mid-range, as is often the case). Tre Johnson should come across plenty of open looks, while acrobatic finishers in the Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly vein should also benefit from multiple high-level creators. Peterson will need to prove his playmaking chops after a wonky year in Lawrence, but the high school tape is compelling.

>> Read our Darryn Peterson scouting report

3. Milwaukee Bucks: Cameron Boozer, F, Duke

Cameron Boozer, Duke | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 250

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

The last couple weeks have made it clear that Giannis Antetokounmpo will not finish his career in a Bucks uniform. Who are we kidding at this point? If the inevitable blockbuster trade happens this offseason, which feels likely, Milwaukee could not ask for a better pivot point than Cameron Boozer. The Bucks essentially luck into a new franchise power forward — a rough-and-tumble, slo-mo scorer who flashed unbelievable versatility and processing skills for an 18-year-old.

Boozer does not get much love from the 'eye test' crowd, at least among the vaunted top three or four of this class. But his analytics profile sparkles; he was efficient in virtually every play type, whether he was the pick-and-roll ball-handler, the roll man, a post-up big or a spot-up shooter. There's little Boozer doesn't do well. His lack of vertical athleticism could inhibit his finishing at the next level, but he knows how to leverage his strength and he's a beast on the offensive glass. So long as Boozer holds up defensively, he has all the makings of a future star.

>> Read our Cameron Boozer scouting report

4. Indiana Pacers: Caleb Wilson, F, North Carolina

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Indiana gets the best of both worlds, acquiring Ivica Zubac at the deadline and keeping their top-4 protected pick. Caleb Wilson joins Zubac and Pascal Siakam in a talented frontcourt, with Tyrese Haliburton's return bumping the Pacers back into the upper stratosphere of the Eastern Conference — at least on paper. It's hard to imagine a better environment for Wilson's development, too. The chance to play off of Haliburton, with Siakam as a mentor, sounds like a dream.

Wilson's dominant freshman campaign at UNC was derailed by a couple late-season injuries, but he cemented his top-4 claim. There's a nonzero chance he vaults even higher with a strong pre-draft process. Wilson's boundless athleticism and activity level screams future All-Defense candidacy. He covers so much ground, with long arms and an insatiable competitive appetite. He's a bit rougher around the edges offensively, but he's an unstoppable force attacking the rim, with more shooting upside and playmaking IQ than he gets credit for.

>> Read our Caleb Wilson scouting report

5. Brooklyn Nets: Darius Acuff Jr., G, Arkansas

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Darius Acuff Jr. was basically The Human Torch over the final two months of the college basketball season. He put together the best point guard season in a while, made all the more impressive by the fact that he's a 19-year-old freshman. There are obvious hangups: most notably Acuff's horrendous defense, although one must also weigh his extreme offensive workload. Small guards are an acquired taste nowadays, but Acuff has taken on an undeniable quality. He just looks the part and never wavers.

Brooklyn leaned heavy on the point guards in last year's draft, but none of them were so well-rounded and dynamic as Acuff. He's a legitimate engine to lead this next era of Nets basketball. Acuff's poise, at his age, defies convention. He never plays sped up or out of control, perfectly weaponizing his unique strength and coordination as a ball-handler. He's a prolific setup artist, but also a versatile scorer who can adjust his role and approach based on the personnel around him. The Nets get a potential star guard with the aura of a franchise leader.

>> Read our Darius Acuff Jr. scouting report

6. Utah Jazz: Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

Kingston Flemings, Houston | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'9

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Utah has lots of size on its roster, with Walker Kessler, Jaren Jackson Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Ace Bailey all expected to play a major role next season. Kingston Flemings would join Keyonte George, Brice Sensabaugh and Isaiah Collier in a deep and talented backcourt. Utah is inching toward contention and Flemings has the right mental makeup to help a team take that leap. His poise and leadership qualities at Houston this season, under the no-nonsense direction of Kelvin Sampson, was endlessly impressive.

Flemings will need to prove his finishing chops against NBA rim protection, but he was an efficient three-level scorer all season long for the Cougars. He's a twitchy ball-handler with a nuclear first step, able to penetrate the defense and get wherever he wants with the rock. He's a sharp pick-and-roll guard, able to process the floor and deliver pinpoint passes while moving at top speeds. George has looked solid in the point guard capacity and Collier is an excellent table-setter, but Flemings in the next-tier generator needed to kick Utah into a higher competitive gear.

7. Sacramento Kings: Mikel Brown Jr., G, Louisville

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 6'7

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Mikel Brown Jr. took his lumps at Louisville this season, but the numbers paint him as a special shooter, with the athleticism and ball-handling craft to attack the rim, manipulate the defense and draw fouls like a star. He will need to iron out the warts in his approach and trade a few home run swings for simple contact, but when Brown is on, he's arguably the most electric guard in the entire class.

Sacramento has finally reached the point of a full-on rebuild, as there's simply no way the Kings can carry Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine into next season. As the winds of change bellow, Brown is the sort of upside play and potential franchise lodestar the Kings should covet. He puts so much pressure on a defense, yet he's scalable enough to thrive off-ball as a stretchy shooter when needed. Brown can give Sacramento some much-needed direction.

8. Dallas Mavericks: Keaton Wagler, G, Illinois

Keaton Wagler, Illinois | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'6

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Keaton Wagler won't fall much further than this after leading Illinois to the Final Four, an appropriate end to a sensational freshman season. Wagler began the year as an unheralded recruit with virtually zero expectations, but he quickly became the engine of college basketball's best offense. Wagler will need to answer concerns about his frame and physicality, especially when it comes to finishing at the rim and defending the point of attack. That said, 6-foot-6 guards with his feel and shot-making talent do not grow on trees.

Dallas stumbles into pretty much the ideal prospect: a combo guard who can lead the offense with poise or space off-ball and attack closeouts, able to fit harmoniously next to Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving. The Mavs have the infrastructure to mask Wagler's weaknesses, especially on defense, while really benefitting from the extra juice he provides offensively. Dallas won't stay bad for long with Flagg on his current trajectory. Wagler is ready to help tomorrow.

>> Read our Keaton Wagler scouting report

9. Memphis Grizzlies: Labaron Philon Jr., G, Alabama

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 175

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Labaron Philon's sophomore breakout was buried a bit in this impossibly deep guard class, but it's hard to improve more in the span of a single summer than the Alabama product. Philon went from a shaky shooter with real concerns about his ability to pressure the rim and handle NBA physicality to a bonafide do-it-all engine for the Tide. His 3-point volume and efficiency skyrocketed; he added critical lower-body strength to better hold his line on drives. He reached a whole new level.

As Memphis looks beyond the Ja Morant era, it's not hard to envision Philon taking the baton and thriving. His slithery, slippery pick-and-roll orchestration should pair nicely with Zach Edey, who can clear out space like none other as a screen-setter. Philon's jumper is still a bit funky, with a concerningly low release point, but touch was never an issue. Now volume isn't either. He competes on defense and thrived both as a secondary weapon and a lead guard across two years in college. He's a worthy lottery pick.

10. Chicago Bulls: Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

Brayden Burries, Arizona | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Chicago finally cleaned house in the front office, the first and most critical step toward the sort of sweeping change this organization so desperately needs. Whether or not Billy Donovan sticks around, the Bulls need a hard reset. This draft gives them a chance to find a foundational talent, even toward the back of the lottery. Brayden Burries drove winning all season for one of the best teams in recent memory. He's an older freshman — he'll play most of his rookie season at 21 years old — but the skill set clearly translates.

Burries is an active defender and an efficient three-level scorer. In addition to proficient spot-up shooting, he has the strength and craft to manipulate his defender and attack the rim, where he finishes with aplomb. He doesn't turn the ball over and he's comfortable in a chameleonic role. Some might ding him as a smaller non-point guard, but Burries has too many winning intangibles. Chicago needs to restock its guard room and Burries can help the Bulls install a more competitive culture.

11. Golden State Warriors: Braylon Mullins, G, Connecticut

Braylon Mullins, UConn | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'6

Wingspan: --

Weight: 180

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

A magical postseason run saw Braylon Mullins bury several consequential crunch-time 3s for UConn, including a 40-foot swish up against the buzzer to advance past Duke in the Elite Eight. This has been an up-and-down freshman season for Mullins, but his skill set is so specific and so coveted. Mullins is a classic movement shooter in the Klay Thompson or Duncan Robinson vein, always in motion and confident popping a shot mid-sprint. The volume and difficulty of Mullins' attempts is more meaningful than any small-sample variance in his success rate.

No prospect fits the Steve Kerr Warriors' ethos more clearly than Mullins. This might be a stretch based on the résumé Mullins compiled at UConn, but it does not take much imagination to envision his path to success in Golden State. Mullins will need to add muscle and start finishing better inside the arc, but he plays with his head on the swivel and is more than capable of attacking closeouts or curling off a DHO before delivering a pinpoint pass on the move. He also competes like hell on defense, his stringbean frame be damned. Mullins is the type of rookie Kerr and the Warriors can get something out of.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'3

Weight: 240

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Yaxel Lendeborg is much older than your typical lottery pick, but he's been on NBA radars for a couple years now and the productivity this season reached undeniable levels — especially considering how dominant Michigan was, front to back. Lendeborg is a rangy, interchangeable defensive cog with a consistent motor on the glass. Offensively, he has steadily improved his volume and efficiency over the years, both at the rim and from 3-point range.

He will transition to more of a supporting role at the next level, but the point of taking an older, more established prospect like this is immediate results. Oklahoma City has its sights set on the championship for the foreseeable future. Not many prospects can break through on that depth chart, but Lendeborg's dribble-pass-shoot skill set and remarkable defensive versatility at the four spot should play well in the Thunder ecosystem.

>> Read our Yaxel Lendeborg scouting report

13. Miami Heat: Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

Nate Ament, Tennessee | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 207

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Nate Ament is a controversial figure in draft circles. The natural talent is immense. There are stretches where he makes everything look easy, with a high release point on his jumper, feather-soft touch and commendable physicality as a driver. That said, Ament can also struggle to separate and finish against better defenders. He just does not have the burst or the functional strength to actually create and extend advantages on a regular basis.

At the end of the day, Ament's size, foul-drawing and positive shooting projection — paired with active hands and rangy athleticism on defense — is going to put him in the lottery conversation. Few NBA teams are better at mitigating weaknesses than Miami. The Heat just know how to use their guys. Ament will get thrown into the weight room and play under a coach in Erik Spoelstra who will put him in favorable spots offensively. This is a calculated swing for the Heat and a tremendous outcome for Ament.

14. Memphis Grizzlies (via ORL): Dailyn Swain, F, Texas

Dailyn Swain, Texas | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 225

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 20

Dailyn Swain is a prime sleeper in the 2026 draft class, with a chance to really wow teams in scrimmage and workout settings, should he choose to commit. Swain's size, athleticism and ball-handling craft is a rare blend. He's so bendy and explosive, able to shift gears and dart through cracks in the defense to apply pressure on the rim. He can pass on the move. He's a great finisher at the rim. The defense is equally impressive, as Swain smothers the point of attack and pounces on mistakes.

Memphis pairs Swain and Cedric Coward as their long-term wings, a pair of long, energetic two-way players with the size and ball skills that define the modern era. Swain still needs to improve his 3-point shooting — it's his one major drawback — but he displays enough touch to believe the shot will come around eventually. If it does, there's no reason Swain can't achieve a top-five outcome in this draft. He's a hidden gem and Memphis is better than most teams at uncovering those.

15. Chicago Bulls (via POR): Aday Mara, C, Michigan

Aday Mara, Michigan | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 7'3

Wingspan: 7'7

Weight: 240

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

An awesome NCAA Tournament run cemented Aday Mara as the best true center in the 2026 class. He's not without his warts — occasional foul trouble and turnover issues tied to a high center of gravity and inconsistent physicality. And yet, you don't find many 7-foot-3 centers who move as fluidly as Mara. Who pass like him. Who defend like him. There is considerable upside here.

Chciago desperately needs size and a defensive anchor in the frontcourt. Mara is the ideal outcome. He can kickstart transition offense with his outlet passing, especially valuable for a team hoping to build around Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue. If Billy Donovan sticks around, there are few better coaches for Mara to come up under. This wouldn't be a half-bad start to Chicago's forthcoming rebuild under new (and probably better) management.

16. Charlotte Hornets: Thomas Haugh, F, Florida

Thomas Haugh, Florida | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'0

Weight: 215

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 22

Charlotte has a clear need at power forward and Thomas Haugh fits this new front office's M.O. as a proven winner with a scalable two-way skill set. Haugh won't get lauded for his upside, but he's a bursty run-jump athlete who can bomb 3s, attack closeouts, cut with a purpose, and provide the Hornets with a vertical finisher at the rim.

Haugh gets after it on the defensive end, too. He was essential to Florida's title run a year ago and he held up nicely in a featured role this season. Don't be shocked if Haugh ends up playing a solid 20-plus minutes a night as Charlotte takes the next competitive step in a wide open East.

17. Charlotte Hornets (via PHX): Bennett Stirtz, G, Iowa

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Wingspan: 6'6

Weight: 190

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Charlotte keeps on the train of high-feel proven winners with Bennett Stirtz, who played all 140 minutes of Iowa's Elite Eight run with three total turnovers. His command of the game as the Hawkeyes' bell cow creator was unbelieveable. Stirtz's brain fires on all cylinders, all the time — and he's a talented shot-maker, too. His step-back 3 became a signature. Paired with LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller, there's every reason to believe Stirtz can scale back, take more spot-up 3s and play the role of a connector.

There are questions about Stirtz as an older guard with real limitations on defense. He has quick hands and solid positional size, but he's not a great lateral mover, nor particularly strong. That means he can get caught on screens and torched by twitchier ball-handlers in isolation. Assuming Charlotte can hide him well enough, however, Stirtz's IQ would play beautifully in this explosive Hornets offense that still needs to generate more easy looks.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via PHI): Amari Allen, F, Alabama

Amari Allen, Alabama | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Amari Allen fits the classic OKC mold as a dribble-pass-shoot wing with size and defensive versatlity. He flew under the radar all season, but Allen checks so many boxes. Solid touch and volume from 3-point range, a low turnover rate, the ability to mix speeds and extend advantages as a driver. He rebounds well for his position. He creates events on defense.

Some NBA scouts probably want to see Allen return to Alabama and shoulder a heavier workload. There are questions about his limited explosiveness. In OKC, however, Allen will come across plenty of open looks and favorable matchups, able to lean on his skill and feel to connect the necessary dots while competing like hell in the context of basketball's most fearsome defensive unit.

19. Toronto Raptors: Motiejus Krivas, C, Arizona

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 7'2

Wingspan: 7'7

Weight: 260

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Toronto has so much length and athleticism on the roster, but Jakob Poeltl's effectiveness as the interior enforcer is beginning to wane. Enter Motiejus Krivas, among the most suffocating paint protectors in college basketball this season. Opponents simply opt against challenging Krivas at the rim most of the time. He's light enough on his feet, with a gaping reach and immovable frame. His timing and instincts as a shot-blocker — or mainly just a deterrent — are elite.

The Raptors could use a proper anchor to empower the likes of Scottie Barnes and Collin Murray-Boyles as roamers and switchy perimeter stoppers. Meanwhile, Krivas has enough touch at the rim and the free throw line (78 percent) to believe he can develop into a legitimate pick-and-pop threat on offense, which is especially valuable for a Raptors team that can, at times, suffer from compressed spacing.

20. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Koa Peat, F, Arizona

Koa Peat, Arizona | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Wingspan: 6'11

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Koa Peat comes from a football lineage and it shows up on the court, as he plays with a thudding physicality that can overwhelm opponents — especially in the college realm. How that all translates to the NBA will be fascinating to monitor. Peat is a true four who doesn't really block shots or create events on defense. He also shot a combined 7-for-20 from 3-point on the season, which is disturbingly low volume, made worse by his poor 62.3 percent free throw shooting.

Spurs fans might see worrisome shades of Jeremy Sochan here, but Peat has legitimate skill as a mid-range shooter and slasher. There are indicators of touch on tape. He shows impressive footwork and blunt-force capacity on drives. He can bully smaller defenders in the post. He's a savvy cutter and connector. There is a lot to like here, and Peat has done nothing but win throughout high school and into college. It's hard to imagine a better frontcourt partner than Victor Wembanyama to help Peat maximize his unique set of skills.

21. Detroit Pistons (via MIN): Cameron Carr, G, Baylor

Cameron Carr, Baylor | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 175

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Despite Baylor's overall poor season, it was a banner year for Cameron Carr, the former top recruit who spent two years buried on Tennessee's bench before transferring to Waco. His blend of high-volume shooting (37.4 percent on 6.1 3PA) and shot-blocking (3.9 BLK%) on the wing ought to capture the attention of NBA scouts. He's a skinny 6-foot-5 two-guard, but a rumored plus-nine wingspan and elite vertical athleticism makes Carr quite the disruptive force as a defensive roamer.

Detroit can always use more shooters around Cade Cunningham. Carr is going to run off of screens, pull up with a hair-trigger in DHOs, and apply constant pressure on defense with his sheer fearlessness beyond the arc. NBA teams would love if it were a bit more of a playmaker and a bit more of a self-creator, but Carr will plug seamlessly into an off-ball role next to a heliocentric star in Cunningham's mold.

22. Atlanta Hawks (via CLE): Patrick Ngongba II, C, Duke

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Wingspan: 7'4

Weight: 250

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

An injury limited Patrick Ngongba in the NCAA Tournament, but he made critical strides for Duke as a sophomore. His skill set is increasingly valued at the five spot. Not only does Ngongba have the strength and touch to finish proficiently at the rim, but he's a whiz-kid passer on the block. His ability to map the court and locate cutters is special.

Atlanta could really use a proper defensive anchor in the frontcourt, with a bit more size and presence than Onyeka Okongwu. Ngongba figures to hammer the class, sling a few outlet passes, and fit well in this athletic, up-tempo Hawks offense, potentially striking up a productive two-man tango with both Jalen Johnson and, in the case of this mock, AJ Dybantsa. DHOs, sharp passes on the short roll — Ngongba will fit in beautifully.

23. Philadelphia 76ers (via HOU): Hannes Steinbach, F, Washington

Hannes Steinbach, Washington | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 220

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Hannes Steinbach was stuck on a bad Washington team, but the German forward did more than enough to solidify his first-round bid. The Sixers are in constant need of better rebounding at the forward spots. Steinbach is possibly the best rebounder in the draft, able to plant his feet and wall off space in the paint. He's immovable on box-outs.

There's more than enough offensive anxd defensive skill to excite Sixers fans, too. Steinbach needs to up his 3-point volume, but he displays awesome touch around the rim. He's engaged as an off-ball mover and connector, with the strength and footwork to dish out real damage as a face-up scorer, too. Steinbach made things happen on the defensive end, too (3.9 BLK%, 1.8 STL%), despite preseason questions about whether his athletic profile would translate.

24. New York Knicks: Karim López, F, Mexico

Karim Lopez, New Zealand Breakers | Jamie Sabau/GettyImages

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'1

Weight: 220

Class: International

Draft Age: 19

Karim López put together one of the best seasons to date for any prospect in the NBL Next Stars program. He's now on track to become the first Mexico-born player selected in the first round. The Knicks have gone international with several picks in recent years, so why not continue the trend? López offers a lot of traits New York should value as a big wing slasher.

López needs to refine his in-between game — a viable pull-up jumper would do so much for him — but he's already a bowling ball driving the lane, able to mix speeds and distribute force in really compelling ways. The Knicks could use a bit more rim pressure and intentionality from their wings on the offensive end. López projects as a viable shooter long term and he's a solid defender, with plenty of room for refinement at the next level.

25. Denver Nuggets: Christian Anderson Jr., G, Texas Tech

Christian Anderson Jr., Texas Tech | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Wingspan: 6'5

Weight: 178

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Christian Anderson faces a difficult stay-or-go decision, but the Texas Tech sophomore has put enough on tape — even in a loaded guard class — to receive a commitment somewhere in the first round. It's hard to find a more dynamic shooter in college basketball last season. That was also the Red Raiders' primary engine, leading the Big 12 in assists and displaying great poise and vision as a pick-and-roll facilitator, is the cherry on top.

Denver could use another ball-handler with the second unit. Critics will point to Anderson's lightweight frame and general lack of rim pressure, but Denver is well-equipped to mitigate those concerns. Anderson will benefit a ton from playing with Nikola Jokić on a regular basis, whether it's his screen-setting and interior finishing, or the ability to set up clean looks beyond the arc. The Nuggets won't need Anderson to reinvent the wheel.

26. Los Angeles Lakers: Jayden Quaintance, C, Kentucky

Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Wingspan: 7'5

Weight: 255

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 18

Jayden Quaintance missed half of his freshman season with a torn ACL and then attempted to return this year, only for swelling and other issues to sideline him for all but four games. He's still 18 years old, the second-youngest player in this mock draft. But he's also behind the curve offensively, with major injury concerns that NBA teams will need to fully vet.

Quaintance should consider another year in school, but if he does declare, the Lakers could be willing to bet on the upside. He's a god-tier rim protector prospect, with endless arms and massive hands, which he tends to use to full effect. It's rare for find a player as young as Quaintance with his defensive acumen. He should also benefit from the easy setups Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves can provide on the other end.

27. Boston Celtics: Morez Johnson Jr., F, Michigan

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Wingspan: 7'2

Weight: 250

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Morez Johnson Jr. was sensational in March Madness, capping his tournament run with a 12-point, 10-rebound performance in Michigan's championship win over UConn. The sophomore transfer exceeded all reasonable expectations this season, finding ways to stand out in a loaded frontcourt full of upperclassmen. Johnson excels in the dirty work department, willing to muck it up on defense, hammer the glass and fill a niche role to the best of his ability on offense.

Boston has an appetite for hard-nosed competitors like Johnson. It helps that he's so versatile on defense. Johnson has the strength and rim protection chops to play small-ball five. He's light on his feet, more than comfortable switching along the perimeter and guarding the point of attack. On the other end, he finishes with force at the rim (72.9 percent) and hits 3s (34.0 percent) at low volume, but with other positive indicators (75.9 percent on free throws).

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Ebuka Okorie, G, Stanford

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Height: 6'2

Wingspan: --

Weight: 197

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Ebuka Okorie dropped 34 points in Stanford's season-ending NIT loss, a perfect encapsulation of his freshman campaign. While Okorie received less national attention than other guards at the top of this class, his production rivals all of them. Okorie creates advantages so effortlessly, with the best first step in college hoops and incredible live-dribble creativity.

He didn't light up the assist column, but Okorie doesn't turn the ball over and he's capable of making simple, functional point guard reads, with flashes of something greater. Minnesota really needs another ball-handler in the rotation — someone who can ease the burden of creation on Anthony Edwards. There's no doubt Okorie can apply pressure and set the offensive wheels in motion. If he can defend well enough to stick on an NBA floor, he's an electric sixth man type at least.

29. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAS): Tarris Reed Jr., C, Connecticut

Tarris Reed Jr., UConn | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Wingspan: 7'4

Weight: 265

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Tarris Reed Jr., front to back, was probably the best player in March Madness this year. UConn fell short in the end, but nobody improved their NBA stock more over the last three weeks. Reed vacuums up rebounds on both ends. He's a smart rim protector, with a gaping wingspan and too much strength to ever get moved off his spot. On the other end, he's proficient as a screen-setter and roll man, but he will also attack defenders with balletic, slo-mo footwork in the post and capitalize on lapses by threading the needle as a passer.

Cleveland doesn't really have a dependable third big behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Reed probably won't ever share the floor with Allen, and he will need to overcome the persistent foul trouble that plagued him as a senior. Even so, the skill package is too compelling to get bogged down by a few warts. He's another great dance partner for James Harden and Donovan Mitchell in the pick-and-roll.

30. Dallas Mavericks (via OKC): Isaiah Evans, F, Duke

Isaiah Evans, Duke | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'6

Wingspan: 6'10

Weight: 180

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Dallas affirms its commitment to Cooper Flagg by selecting his former Duke teammate Isaiah Evans, a versatile off-ball shooter who gradually expanded his offensive profile as a sophomore. Evans' movement shooting is the primary selling point, but he's a real athlete on the wing, with enough burst to beat closeouts and apply pressure on the rim.

Evans will need to bulk up, but he has the length and coordination to defend multiple positions successfully. He isn't a huge assist man, but he plays selflessly within a team context and doesn't turn the ball over much. If he can add muscle and continue to establish himself as a well-rounded, three-level scorer, Evans could become a longtime staple next to Flagg on the wing. Learning from Klay Thompson for a year certainly can't hurt.

Order Team Player Position School 31 New York Knicks (via WAS) Joshua Jefferson F Iowa State 32 Memphis Grizzlies (via IND) Zuby Ejiofor C St. John's 33 Brooklyn Nets Henri Veesaar C North Carolina 34 Sacramento Kings Alex Karaban F Connecticut 35 San Antonio Spurs (via UTA) Milan Momcilovic F Iowa State 36 Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL) Braden Smith G Purdue 37 Chicago Bulls (via NOP) Alex Condon C Florida 38 Los Angeles Clippers (via MEM) Rueben Chinyelu C Florida 39 Houston Rockets (via CHI) Sergio De Larrea G Spain 40 Boston Celtics (via MIL) Dash Daniels G Australia 41 Miami Heat (via GSW) Joseph Tugler F Houston 42 Brooklyn Nets (via LAC) Zvonimir Ivisic C Illinois 43 San Antonio Spurs (via POR) Richie Saunders F Brigham Young 44 San Antonio Spurs (via MIA) Baba Miller F Cincinnati 45 Orlando Magic Ryan Conwell G Louisville 46 Sacramento Kings (via CHA) Maliq Brown C Duke 47 Dallas Mavericks (via PHX) Momo Faye C Senegal 48 Phoenix Suns (via PHI) Jaden Bradley G Arizona 49 Toronto Raptors Emanuel Sharp G Houston 50 Denver Nuggets (via ATL) Tomislav Ivisic C Illinois 51 Washington Wizards (via MIN) Kylan Boswell G Illinois 52 Houston Rockets Michael Ruzic F Croatia 53 Los Angeles Clippers (via CLE) Bruce Thornton G Ohio State 54 Chicago Bulls (via DEN) JT Toppin F Texas Tech 55 New York Knicks Trevon Brazile C Arkansas 56 Golden State Warriors (via LAL) Nate Bittle C Oregon 57 Atlanta Hawks (via BOS) Tamin Lipsey G Iowa State 58 New Orleans Pelicans (via DET) Darrion Williams F North Carolina State 59 Minnesota Timberwolves (via SAS) Donovan Dent G UCLA 60 Washington Wizards (via OKC) Keyshawn Hall F Auburn