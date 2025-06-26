2025 NBA Draft Live Grades: Breaking down every second round pick

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday was not short on surprises. While we didn't get the blockbuster trades many pundits floated, such as Jaylen Brown or Derrick White, there was plenty of movement across the board, including more than a few unexpected picks throughout the second half of the evening.

We need not look further than Portland selecting China's Hansen Yang, a projected second-round pick, 16th overall. Or what about Brooklyn taking four subpar shooting point guards with their five picks? Then there was New Orleans, trading away an unprotected 2026 first-round pick — one of the best assets in basketball — to move up from No. 23 to No. 13 to select Derik Queen, a player with similar conditioning concerns to Zion Williamson, whose on-court fit is questionable as well.

Odds are there won't be as much excitement in tonight's second round, as most of the high-profile names are off the board, but there will still be plenty of trade movement. We've already seen the Lakers trade up from No. 55 to No. 45 with Chicago, while the Suns dealt second-round picks to acquire Minnesota's selection at No. 31.

As the second round unfolds, here are live breakdowns and grades for all 29 picks. You can also check out the FanSided big board to see the best available prospects and a full top 100 ranking. Our grades for last night's first round can be found here.

FanSided's NBA Draft Central has you covered from every angle with the latest mock drafts, rankings, detailed notes on every top prospect and more.

NBA Draft live grades for all 29 second round picks

31. Phoenix Suns — TBD

Stay tuned for updated picks and grades as the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft unfolds.