Darius Acuff Jr. NBA Draft Projection: How high can Arkansas phenom rise?

The belle of the ball in March Madness right now is Arkansas Razorbacks freshman Darius Acuff Jr., who's in the midst of the most impressive point guard campaign in recent memory. The Hogs will face No. 1 seed Arizona on Thursday night in the Sweet 16. It will be Acuff's greatest challenge yet — and a chance to cement his name in college hoops lore.

Plenty of NBA scouts will be watching, too, eager to see what Acuff does in his first real test of the NCAA Tournament. Acuff has been red-hot for months now, but these will be the brightest lights — and the best defense — he has faced in college. How he performs could play a part in determining where he lands in June's NBA Draft.

Darius Acuff Jr. emerging as future NBA Draft lottery pick

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas Razorbacks | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

There was a point early in the season where it felt like Acuff might not even declare for the 2026 NBA Draft. Despite being the No. 5-ranked recruit in his class, per 247 Sports, many viewed Acuff as a longer-term project — a smaller guard with efficiency concerns who might fade in a deep class of talented freshmen. Lo and behold, aside from Cameron Boozer and maybe AJ Dybantsa, Acuff has been the best freshman in the class, and doing it under a white-hot spotlight at Arkansas and the latest guard prodigy from the John Calipari pipeline.

He's on an all-time heater through the SEC Tournament (which Arkansas won) and the first weekend of March Madness:

Darius Acuff Jr.'s five postseason games:



37 PTS | 5 AST | 11-21 FG | 5-9 3FG

24 PTS | 7 AST | 7-21 FG | 2-7 3FG

30 PTS | 11 AST | 9-20 FG | 5-8 3FG

24 PTS | 7 AST | 9-19 FG | 2-5 3FG

36 PTS | 6 AST | 11-22 FG | 3-6 3FG



30.2 PPG | 7.2 APG | 45.6 FG% | 48.6 3FG% pic.twitter.com/eietKNXpEw — Razorback Communications (@RazorbackComms) March 22, 2026

He is not without his flaws, but Acuff's constant poise and elite efficiency as a 19-year-old, high-usage guard is unbelieveable. He does not get sped up or out of sorts. He has an answer to virtually everything college defenses throw his way. His skill set is malleable based on the demands of the moment. Acuff is deadly working out of the pick-and-roll, but he can also float off-ball, come off screens, and function as a spacer or connector. That versatility should prove even more valuable in the NBA.

Acuff's defense as a small guard will turn some scouts off, but the debate raging nowadays is whether or not Acuff is a top-five pick. Some would even argue he should be No. 1 with a bullet. That feels extreme — it is extreme — but Acuff's productivity has at least opened up the possibility of him as not only a lottery pick, not only a top-10 pick, but potentially even a top-five pick.

You can read more about Acuff's strengths and weaknesses in FanSided's scouting report.

How March Madness can elevate Acuff's draft stock

Darius Acuff Jr. and DJ Wagner, Arkansas Razorbacks | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Acuff did plenty to impress scouts in wins over Hawai'i and High Point, but neither team really had the bodies on defense to meaningfully disrupt Acuff. The High Point game in particular was a barn-burner, with Acuff essentially trading buckets against the Panthers' own high-scoring guard Rob Martin, who dropped 30 points with minimal resistance.

The Arizona game is different. This is a chance for Acuff to pull an upset against one of the top seeds and a national championship favorite. Arizona has two excellent defensive guards in senior Jaden Bradley, the Big 12 Player of the Year, and freshman Brayden Burries, a potential lottery pick in his own right. Both will get their chance to slow down Acuff, while Motiejus Krivas lurks in the paint as one of college hoops' top rim protectors.

Arkansas ranks fifth in offensive efficiency this season, per KenPom, with Acuff as the engine. Arizona ranks third in defensive efficiency. This matchup presents a fascinating contrast in play styles and personnel. The Razorbacks struggle to generate stops, but their up-tempo pace and incredible athleticism across all five positions could give the Wildcats a real run for their money.

Win or lose, Acuff will have a chance to boost his stock considerably. If Arkansas wins, however, and assuming it's because of another great Acuff performance, that will be the most convincing bit of evidence yet that he's worth all this hype.

Key moments from Acuff's NCAA Tournament performance

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas Razorbacks | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Acuff has put together two immaculate performances in March Madness to date, albeit against weaker competition:

Opponent MIN PTS REB AST TOV FG 3P (13) Hawai'i 34 24 3 7 3 7-14 2-5 (12) High Point 36 36 1 6 2 11-22 3-6

The whole package was on display against High Point in particular. The Panthers like to turn the ball over and run teams into the ground, a complicated strategy against a Razorbacks team with so much athleticism and a point guard who rarely coughs it up. The result was still a shootout, as the Razorbacks tend to overextend and underperform on defense. But Acuff handled waves of pressure, completely unphased. Absent real size or length, there was little High Point could do to stop him.

Acuff is an electric shot-maker, with deep range and incredible balance on pull-ups. He can navigate traffic with a low handle, using his strong frame to absorb contact and stick ill-equipped defenders on his hip. Patience oozes out of Acuff on the floor. He can get to practically any shot, anywhere on the court, but he doesn't press. He massages the defense until a lane opens up or a sliver of space appears, and then he pounces.

The freshman carried a 40.7 percent usage rate against High Point, with a 32 percent assist rate and an eight percent turnover rate. It can't get much more impressive. In addition to his scoring, Acuff is regularly delivering advanced passes on the move and manipulating the defense to set up teammates. Arkansas ran High Point in the ground eventually, weaponzing their absurd athleticism on the fast break as Acuff pulled the strings and threw up the lobs. Hawai'i met a very similar fate.

Where Acuff could land in the NBA Draft

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas Razorbacks | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Acuff has practically locked up a top-10 pick at this point. As for how far he rises, that could depend on what happens tomorrow — and over the next few months as the Combine and pre-draft workouts transpire.

Publication Projected draft spot FanSided 6 ESPN 7 No Ceilings 8 Bleacher Report 5 The Athletic 7 CBS Sports 8

Right now, the top four of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson — the order is up to you — feels fairly concrete. There's not to say an overzealous front office can't or won't fall in love with Acuff the person and the player, but he would need to clear an incredibly high bar in order to do so. One that does not seem achieveable based on the reality laid out before us.

Starting around the No. 5 pick, however, the board should open up. There are other talent point guards in the mix, such as Houston's Kingston Flemings or Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr., but none of them have produced as prolifically and consistently as Acuff. Their skill sets may be more well-rounded (i.e. they defend) or easier to project, but Acuff's legitimate defensive concerns simply wilt under the sheer brilliance of his offensive skill set. It's not like he's a bad athlete or a lazy competitor either. It's not out of the question that Acuff will improve on defense at the next level once he's carrying a lesser offensive burden.

It will depend on which teams land where and how the rest of the summer plays out, but a top-five selection is no longer outside the realm of possibility for Acuff. He has been that undeniable.