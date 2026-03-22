Darius Acuff Jr.’s March Madness surge shows what Kentucky basketball lost

The Arkansas Razorbacks are back in the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row under the guidance of head coach John Calipari. The Hall of Famer has quickly turned the program around with savvy moves on the transfer portal and, of course, with his trademark recruiting chops. Top prospects will continue to seek out the Hogs because of Cal. And really only because Cal is coach (with a healthy NIL package at his command, too).

Case and point: freshman point guard Darius Acuff Jr., the phenom taking college basketball by storm. He led Arkansas to the SEC championship and now he's dancing into the Sweet 16 behind another monster performance, dropping 36 points and six assists on 50 percent shooting against High Point in the Round of 32. He's currently on the heater to end all heaters:

Darius Acuff Jr.'s five postseason games:



37 PTS | 5 AST | 11-21 FG | 5-9 3FG

24 PTS | 7 AST | 7-21 FG | 2-7 3FG

30 PTS | 11 AST | 9-20 FG | 5-8 3FG

24 PTS | 7 AST | 9-19 FG | 2-5 3FG

36 PTS | 6 AST | 11-22 FG | 3-6 3FG



30.2 PPG | 7.2 APG | 45.6 FG% | 48.6 3FG% pic.twitter.com/eietKNXpEw — Razorback Communications (@RazorbackComms) March 22, 2026

Why the Darius Acuff explosion stings so much for Kentucky

John Calipari (Arkansas Razorbacks), Mark Pope (Kentucky Wildcats) | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Arkansas rebuilt its program overnight under John Calipari. While waning postseason success was the root cause of his breakup in Lexington, it's clear Calipari can still put a competitive team on the floor. The Razorbacks probably won't cross the finish line in this tournament — their defense will be exploited by better opponents — but Arkansas' blend of high-level guard play and athletic finishers is quite potent.

As for Kentucky, Mark Pope and company will attempt to punch their own Sweet 16 tonight on Sunday afternoon as heavy underdogs against Iowa State. A win would mark their second straight advancement to the Sweet 16, so it's not like Pope is entirely behind the curve accomplishments-wise. But after barely scraping by Santa Clara in the first round in controversial fashion, the state of the Wildcats program feels tenuous in a way it never did under Coach Cal.

Cal's superpower was always his ability to attract and develop elite young talent. Acuff was the fifth-ranked recruit in his class, a five-star point guard. He was joined by fellow five-star guard Meleek Thomas, ranked 13th-ranked nationally. Calipari also pulled directly from Kentucky's former roster with DJ Wagner (not to mention Zvonimir Ivisic last year).

What has Kentucky's budget bought them since Calipari left?

Meanwhile, Kentucky's top recruit this season was four-star Jasper Johnson, ranked 24th nationally. He has barely played. Malachi Moreno, another four-star recruit ranked 27th nationally, has occupied a much larger role and could stick around for a couple years. He's a real win for the program, but he's not nearly the sort of foundational talent Acuff (or even Thomas) would have represented in Lexington.

Kentucky went after both Acuff and Thomas at one point. Had Calipari remained there, they'd almost certainly be wearing blue and white right now. Same for sophomore wings Karter Knox, brother of former Kentucky star Kevin Knox, and Billy Richmond III, both future NBA players.

Now, in fairness, Pope was dealt a tough hand this season. His top transfer addition, Jayden Quaintance, began the campaign as a projected top-five pick in many circles. The 18-year-old has only played four games due to injury, which is beyond Pope's control. He's not a bad coach either, but FanSided's Chris Landers put it best:

"And so far, Kentucky is getting what it paid for: good, but not great, a No. 7 seed that barely survives to see the second round. Maybe that wouldn't sting so much, maybe certain segments of this fan base would be willing to cut Pope a bit more slack, if the ceiling he and his program appear to be so acutely lacking weren't so evident down in Fayetteville, where Calipari has brought a ton of premier talent to Arkansas."

The scale at which BYU has improved, both competitively and in terms of talent accumulation, in the two years since Pope left is another glaring red flag. Pope reportedly made a run at UAB (and now Michigan) standout Yaxel Lendeborg on the transfer portal last offseason, but he decided to head north to the Big Ten instead. If Kentucky is going to be consistently outstripped for top talent both in high school recruitment and on the portal, it's hard to envision how the Wildcats make good on their first post-Calipari hire.

Kentucky fans were eager to cut bait with Cal; he's not a perfect coach. But I'm betting a lot of fans are ready to take it all back, because clearly the grass is not always greener. Hell, we can point to Mark Pope — a hire rooted more in sentimentality than achievement — as an example of Kentucky's waning influence. A program of the Wildcats' stature ought to have a proven, seasoned winner. Pope is simply not that.

Can the Wildcats turn it around?

Mark Pope, Kentucky Wildcats | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Arkansas has three top-30 recruits signed for next season already: five-stars Jordan Smith (No. 2 nationally) and JJ Andrews (No. 12), as well as four-star Abdou Toure (No. 26). Kentucky, meanwhile, has seen several five-stars pass them by as questions about their NIL spending mount.

There is hope in the form of top-ranked recruit Tyran Stokes, who is set for an unofficial visit to Lexington in the near future. If the Wildcats can land Stokes, a potential No. 1 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft, that will change their perception a bit. 247 Sports, however, predicts Stokes will end up at Kansas under Bill Self. Oregon is another team connected, so it's far from a sure thing on the Kentucky side of things.

Quality players will always be willing to join a program with as rich a history as Kentucky. And Pope, while not perfect, is a strong schematic coach who can generally elevate a team beyond its means. The means are the issue, though, and Arkansas in particular will continue to lap the field in that department — not to mention other SEC hot spots, like Florida, Alabama and Tennessee.

If Kentucky can build out older rosters through the portal and contend that way, fans will stomach the lack of high-profile freshmen. That is not always a recipe for college basketball success. But if Kentucky just settles into this middle tier of SEC basketball, the heat under Pope's seat will reach unbearable temperatures before long.