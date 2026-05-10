The NBA Draft Lottery instantly puts the Wizards' front office on the clock

The Eastern Conference's heightened competition makes this choice even more pivotal for their immediate and long-term goals.

Their front office now faces a critical decision that could shape the next decade of the franchise's trajectory.

The conspiracy theorists did not get to spiral online for a second straight year after the NBA Draft Lottery. Although teams like Chicago and Memphis made jumps into the top four, the chalk held at the top as the Washington Wizards walked away with the top pick in this year's draft.

Washington finished with the worst record in the league, one of three teams with the best odds to secure the No. 1 overall spot. The end result could be a true franchise-changer for the Wizards, who will now have the next month and a half to decide whether A.J. Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson or Cameron Boozer is the best fit to serve as their new face of the franchise.

It has been a slow and steady build for Washington, which has assembled some intriguing young talent for its roster like Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and Tre Johnson. The Wizards also, of course, acquired a pair of former All-Stars in Trae Young and Anthony Davis, moth-balling them to protect their ping pong balls.

The strategy paid off, as the top pick from this loaded class gets to function as a third option behind Davis and Young, which will ease their acclimation to the NBA. Getting that pick right, however, is critical for Washington's front office.

The Wizards can't afford to blow this opportunity

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament – Practice Day – Portland | Soobum Im/GettyImages

The postseason should be a bare minimum expectation for Washington next season. Adding a wing like Dybantsa or Peterson makes the most sense given Washington's current roster construction, but the choice is not a simple one for the Wizards' brain trust.

Many scouts assumed Peterson would claim the top spot with a dominant turn at Kansas, but that never materialized. Peterson has recently claimed a bad reaction to creatine treatments led to cramping issues throughout his freshman season, but it will be up to the Wizards' medical staff and scouts to determine if they buy that.

Even though there are a lot of good options at the top of the draft, Washington can still only end up with one of them. Making the wrong choice, such as when Detroit passed on Carmelo Anthony for Darko Milicic in 2003, can have long-lasting ramifications.

President Michael Winger and GM Will Dawkins have to make sure they not only consider which prospect has the best upside in the long run, but also who will fit best with the team's current infrastructure. Neither Davis nor Young has inked a long-term extension yet, so picking a player who fits best with both of them isn't a slam dunk since one or both could leave after next season.

The Eastern Conference figures to be tougher next season as well, with Indiana getting Tyrese Haliburton back while Boston should have a full season of Jayson Tatum. Add in the Knicks, Cavaliers and Pistons remaining relevant alongside Atlanta, a surging Charlotte and a potential Giannis Antetokoumpko trade adding a new contender to the mix, and it isn't a slam dunk for Washington to turn this pick into a top-six roster.

Wizards' current depth chart

Washington Wizards v Cleveland Cavaliers | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Position Starter Reserves PG Trae Young Bub Carrington, D'Angelo Russell SG Kyshawn George Tre Johnson, Jaden Hardy, Jamir Watkins SF Bilal Coulibaly Will Riley, Cam Whitmore PG Anthony Davis Justin Champagnie C Alex Sarr Tristan Vukcevic, Anthony Gill, Julian Reese

Young will surely pick up his player option, while D'Angelo Russell has a choice to make about his $6 million player option. Anthony Gill is likely walking, but the Wizards could certainly use a boost at the 2 or 3 while adding key depth to their rotation.

The path to contention in the East won't be an easy one, but Washington has been slowly building itself for this moment. Snagging the top pick in the draft can either supercharge their ascent to title contention or set them back if they whif