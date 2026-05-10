5 best Darryn Peterson destinations if Adam Silver could rig the NBA Draft Lottery

The real debate centers on which franchise stands to gain the most from this Peterson's immediate impact.

Darryn Peterson could reshape multiple franchises overnight and if Adam Silver had the power, he'd probably send him somewhere specific.

Darryn Peterson was put through the wringer this season at Kansas as he dealt with an ankle injury and persistent cramping, which limited him to 24 appearances and 29.0 minutes per game — and invariably raised questions about not only his health, but his competitive drive.

It seems like Peterson has cracked the code on his cramping, however, and there's no reason to earnestly question his desire to win at the highest level. He's an incredible two-way talent, perhaps the most well-rounded guard prospect of the last decade. If Adam Silver were to rig the NBA Draft lottery with a specific landing spot in mind, well, these teams make the most sense:

Atlanta Hawks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels - Atlanta Hawks | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Atlanta fell apart against the Knicks in Round 1, but the Hawks were an extremely exciting late arrival to the Eastern Conference party of contenders. The Trae Young trade dispatched with significant baggage and allowed the Hawks to fully fashion the offense around Jalen Johnson. It also left the Hawks without consistent halfcourt shot creation, at least beyond a 34-year-old CJ McCollum.

Dylan Harper and VJ Edgecombe are prime examples of dynamic, talented two-way guard prospects who joined immediate winners. Both are contributing in major ways in the second round of the playoffs. Peterson could have a similar impact in Atlanta — if not an even bigger impact. He's the most polished, well-rounded guard scorer to enter the league in years, with immense defensive potential and a better playmaking eye than the college numbers show.

Atlanta's backcourt would feature so much length and athleticism between Peterson, Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. That is a shutdown group, with Johnson there to push the tempo and tilt the defense before Peterson attacks from the wing (or vice versa). This would be a tantalizing fit.

Memphis Grizzlies

GG Jackson, Adama Ball, Cedric Coward - Memphis Grizzlies | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The 2025 lottery probably wasn't rigged so to speak, but it did at least feel like some higher basketball power — perhaps one we will never come to fully know or understand — tipped the scales in Dallas' favor after the Luka Dončić trade. There's no better way to stimulate growth after a franchise star's exit than a lucky roll on lottery night.

Memphis dealt Jaren Jackson Jr. at the deadline and will probably look to trade Ja Morant in the offseason. That's not really the same as the Dončić situation — Dallas just made an all-time unforced error — but the Grizzlies are turning over a new leaf, with Zach Edey and Cedric Coward as the lodestars of their rebuild. Peterson would be a nice replacement for Morant in the backcourt, hypothetically.

Whereas Morant's lack of size and defense was a huge problem for Memphis once injuries set in, Peterson offers a versatility on both ends that should excite the Grizzlies (and perhaps the league office). He'd thrive in two-man actions with Edey, the NBA's widest screener, and he can give this Grizzlies offense a real jolt.

Dallas Mavericks

Ryan Nembhard, Cooper Flagg - Dallas Mavericks | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas won last year and probably does not "need" another lucky bounce, but there's significant entertainment value baked into a Cooper Flagg-Darryn Peterson combo. The Mavs just hired Masai Ujiri and figure to run their organization with a higher baseline competence in the years ahead. Flagg won Rookie of the Year and he's only beginning to unlock his full capacity. Peterson is the perfect, synergistic co-star.

The Mavs will address their point guard needs by returning a healthy Kyrie Irving, but he's not on Flagg's timeline realistically. Peterson is — but he's also tall enough, with the right off-ball skill set, to thrive in a complementary role next to Irving for a couple years.

Peterson's dynamic movement shooting would pair beautifully with Flagg in the long run, too. The health concerns appear overblown, and if he's able to recapture the burst and downhill physicality he displayed with regularity in high school, he should blossom into a legitimate 1A (or 1B) star and creator before long. This outcome immediately bumps Dallas into must-watch territory.

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski - Golden State Warriors | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Golden State has become a money printer over the last decade and change with Stephen Curry, so if the NBA were to "rig" the lottery, a Warriors leap feels like the obvious path. Curry is getting old, as is longtime co-star Draymond Green. There's even doubt around Steve Kerr's future, although a return feels like the probable outcome.

The Dubs aren't contenders anymore, but Peterson would help significantly in the short term while also providing a bridge to the future. He played a very Kerr-aligned role at Kansas, primarily floating off-ball into movement 3s and quick one- or two-dribble attacks. That was partially due to injury, however. With more burst and a higher workload tolerance, Peterson can give the Warriors a much-needed infusion of halfcourt shot creation, whether he's setting up Steph or running the second unit.

Peterson has the positional size and defensive chops to fit into a variety of lineup configurations. He should drive winning much sooner than later. The Dubs' championship era is almost certainly over, but Peterson can keep them frisky for a couple more years before taking over as the primary author of their next chapter.

Miami Heat

Jaime Jaquez Jr. - Miami Heat | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Miami has tread water post-Jimmy Butler, but there's a noticeable stagnation in South Beach at the moment. Bam Adebayo's 83-point game was a fun story in the moment, but the Heat clearly lack the dependable offensive stardom necessary to compete, even in a wide-open Eastern Conference. There's a long history of perimeter stars in Miami at this point. The league tends to benefit when the Heat are feisty.

Peterson would be such a perfect fit next to Adebayo — a two-man dance partner who can space the floor and, hopefully with better help, generate the rim pressure and all-around offensive impact necessary to take the Heat to another level. Also, after all the health and availability concerns at Kansas, it probably wouldn't hurt for Peterson to end up in an organization so committed to not only player development, but to accountability and durability.

The Heat would need all-time luck to move from No. 13 into the top two or three, but Peterson is the shot in the arm — to star-powered engine — Pat Riley has been searching for since Butler left. Really since LeBron left. If the Heat aren't going to win a Giannis bidding war, this is the next-best thing.

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