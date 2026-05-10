These NBA Draft Lottery results will have conspiracy theorists spiraling

With one of the most storied freshmen classes in years slated to enter the NBA, fans across the league will be hoping they get the lucky ping pong ball combination in the NBA Draft Lottery to help their favorite team land A.J. Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson or Cam Boozer among others.

The lottery odds have been locked in for a while with Washington, Indiana and Brooklyn holding the three best chances to secure the top overall pick. The odds haven't meant much lately, however, as a series of astounding results have led conspiracy theorists in the NBA fandom claim the lottery is rigged by the league to ensure the results they want.

Last year's lottery saw the conspiracy banter fly online when the Dallas Mavericks won the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes after making one of the dumbest trades in NBA history by sending Luka Dončić to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis and one first round pick. Flagg, who went on to win Rookie of the Year honors, was believed by the conspiracy theorists to be a make good from the league in exchange for Dallas help prop up a Lakers' team with no long term vision after LeBron James retired.

It isn't just Flagg, however, that has had the conspiracy theories flowing. The New Orleans Pelicans won the lottery twice when they needed it: in 2012 for Anthony Davis when the franchise was in hot water and in 2019 for Zion Williamson when Davis wanted out. The Cleveland Cavaliers also won the lottery three times in four years after James left for Miami in heartbreaking fashion, which helped them build a nucleus that lured LeBron back years later.

The lottery is not actually rigged and is conducted by representatives from Ernst & Young, a highly respected accounting firm that operates independently of the NBA. If one of the teams with the worst odds doesn't win the lottery this year, fans will again start the cries of riggin, especially if one of these four results materializes.

4. The Thunder get into the top three

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Paul George trade is the gift that keeps on giving to Oklahoma City, which secured reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a bounty of draft picks, one of which netted Jalen Williams. The last piece of that deal is the Clippers' unprotected first round pick this year, which landed in the lottery pool after Los Angeles failed to reach the postseason.

The Thunder have just a 1.5 percent chance to land the No. 1 pick and a 7.5 percent shot at getting inside the top four, but some notable long shots have cashed in over the course of lottery history. The Mavericks had just a 1.8 percent chance to land Flagg last season while the Chicago Bulls had a 1.7 percent chance in 2008 when they got the top pick to select Derrick Rose.

Sam Presti has already built a sustainable juggernaut in Oklahoma City that could go on a dynastic run for years to come. The idea that the Thunder could add someone like Dybantsa, Peterson or Boozer to their core would infuriate fans everywhere.

3. The Bucks land in the top four

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

To be clear, the Bucks cannot get the number one overall pick due to a convoluted three-team scenario involving Atlanta and New Orleans. This ties back to the 2020 Jrue Holiday trade, which gave Milwaukee the right to swap picks with the Pelicans in this draft, but New Orleans sent their own unprotected pick to Atlanta in last year's draft night trade to land Derik Queen.

The end result would ensure Atlanta gets the top pick if New Orleans or Milwaukee land there, but there is still a shot for the Bucks to get inside the top four as well if both of those picks hit. That would be very interesting timing for Milwaukee, which is dealing with a slew of Giannis Antetokoumpko trade rumors.

The Bucks would have a litany of new options if they landed a pick in the 2-4 range, such as using the pick to give Giannis a new wingman, trading it to land a star to help Giannis now, or trading Giannis to rebuild around a new franchise player. This scenario would give more of the Pelicans/Cavaliers vibes of helping a franchise out that mismanaged its assets around a superstar.

2. The Warriors land immediate help for Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Times are a bit uncertain for Golden State right now as they try to navigate the final years of Curry's career. The Warriors have tried to go for one last run at glory with Curry, who is still very productive at 38, but are in a tough spot with Jimmy Butler coming off a torn ACL and the Kristaps Porzingis trade failing to pan out.

Without a ton of assets to be a real player in the Giannis sweepstakes, the Warriors' best chance to get immediate help for Curry would be through the lottery. Golden State has a two percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick and a 9.4 percent shot of finishing in the top four, so a lottery win would be quite a long shot.

Landing one of those picks, however, could be massive for Golden State's future. Securing the top pick would give them their next potential superstar in Dybantsa while finishing in the Top 3 could land them Boozer, who would be a key fit for their hole in the front court. If the Warriors land a top four selection fans will be outraged and assume that the NBA is trying to help Golden State sustain itself for the long haul at the expense of long-suffering fan bases.

1. Dallas wins again

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Mavericks are in a perilous spot here as they decided to go all in on Flagg but have few valuable assets to use as team-building tools. Due to a series of trades to go all in around Doncic, the Mavericks will not control their own first round pick after this year until 2031, with their unprotected first from the Lakers in 2029 looking less valuable after Doncic extended.

The 2026 draft has a ton of talent but the Mavericks aren't favored to land the top selection, entering the process with 6.7 percent chance to get the first pick. Dallas does, however, have a 29 percent to land inside the top four, which would give them a very valuable Robin to Flagg's Batman.

Kyrie Irving should also be back from his own ACL injury next season, so a lottery win could see the Mavericks reloading with a core of Irving, Flagg, Dereck Lively and someone like Peterson or Boozer. That scenario would give Dallas a chance to be an immediate playoff team with a shot to build a strong core, which would again cause fans to feel like the league is giving them a reward for making a bad trade to help the Lakers stay relevant for the long haul.

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