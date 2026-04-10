2026 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 100 prospects after March Madness

With March Madness behind us, college basketball's transfer protal mayhem has officially begun. There is more incentive than ever for non-seniors to stay in school, as there's often more money in being a college star than a second-round NBA Draft pick on a fringe rookie contract.

That means this list will invariably change by the NCAA's May 27 early withdrawal deadline, at which point players can drop out and still maintain their college eligibility. For the purposes of this exercise, several talented freshmen from past iterations of this board — players who are almost guaranteed to target the 2027 draft or later, such as Shelton Henderson, Acaden Lewis and Neoklis Avdalas — were removed. Here's how the dust settles, for now. (You can check out our latest NBA mock draft projections at this link.)

1. Cameron Boozer | F | Duke

Cameron Boozer, Duke | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 235

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 18

Cam Boozer was the best player in college basketball as an 18-year-old freshman. It's that simple. Skeptics will nitpick over his defensive shortcomings and below-the-rim style, but Boozer is far ahead of the curve — physically, mentally, skill-wise. He can power through mismatches in the post or stretch out to the 3-point line and attack downhill. He's comfortable as both ball-handler or screen-setter in the pick-and-roll . There will be an adjustment period finishing against NBA rim protectors, but Boozer's coordination, touch and physicality lead me to believe that will all come out in the wash.

It's hard to fathom a player as quick-thinking as Boozer at such a young age, not to mention with his physical tools. Boozer renders split-second passing reads and displays a keen nose for the basketball, whether it's occupying the perfect position for a rebound or snuffing out a weak-side block. Boozer has precious few weak points, and those that exist are mostly solvable. He will never match the outlier explosiveness and agility of his lottery-level piers, but Boozer plays the game instinctually and offers an incredibly high floor.

>> Read our Cameron Boozer scouting report

2. Darryn Peterson | G | Kansas

Darryn Peterson, Kansas | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Darryn Peterson dealt with a lingering hamstring issue (as well as persistent cramping), but there’s no reason to fade the No. 1 overall recruit. Peterson is the best guard prospect in years, maybe decades. His size, twitch and dexterity is a devastating combo. Peterson gets to his spots almost effortlessly, able to switch gears, hit the turbo, and create space with picturesque footwork. He's proficient on a high volume of 3s, electric in the mid-range. When he's healthy, there are no problems getting two feet in the paint as needed.

Peterson has earned a range of lofty comparisons, from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Damian Lillard. Perhaps it's wise to pump the breaks a little bit, but it's hard to remember a teenage guard this well-rounded without a drop of NBA experience. Peterson is a hellacious defender. He's not an outlier-good playmaker, but he's more than comfortable setting the table out of pick-and-rolls and manipulating the defense to the advantage of an open teammate. If he can take the next step as a processor, in addition to his bevy of scoring talents, Peterson won't take long to pop at the next level.

>> Read our Darryn Peterson scouting report

3. AJ Dybantsa | F | BYU

AJ Dybantsa, BYU | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

AJ Dybantsa is the consensus No. 1 pick most other years due to his outlier tools and athleticism. An immensely talented scorer with plus NBA size, Dybantsa has put up prodigious numbers at BYU. He scores efficiently at all three levels, with a special knack for mid-range pull-ups and coordinated downhill attacks. His abillity to mix speeds, extend advantages and deploy equal measures of touch and acrobatics at the rim, all hints at a supremely high offensive ceiling. His footwork on spins, euro steps and the like leads to some extraterrestrial-feeling highlights.

Dybantsa should be an excellent defender — he can cover ground as well as anyone in the draft — but the buy-in isn't really there at the moment. Too often, Dybantsa falls asleep off-ball and gets lazy in his rotations. That is totally fixable, but it will require a massive change in mindset, which is easier said than done when adjusting to the speed and physicality of NBA basketball. If Dybantsa continues to slack on defense, his odds of going No. 1 overall will slip.

>> Read our AJ Dybantsa scouting report

4. Caleb Wilson | F | North Carolina

Caleb Wilson, North Carolina | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Weight: 215

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Caleb Wilson was an absolute menace for the Tar Heels. A phenomenal defender in high school, it didn't take long for Wilson's impact to translate to college. With elite size and agility on the wing, Wilson is a special off-ball roamer, phasing in and out of the shadows to snuff out weak-side blocks and blow up passing lanes. The on-ball defense and switchability is often equally impressive. Wilson is also a voracious rebounder, able to consistently establish position and simply out-jump his opponents.

The offense is a bit more hit or miss at this stage, but Wilson has produced incredibly efficient results as a cutter and lob threat. He dunks everything — like, to an absurd degree. His finishing numbers below the rim are cause for concern, and he's not much of a 3-point threat at the moment, but an athlete as bursty, coordinated and fluid as Wilson should figure it out one some level. He made the occasional high-level pass on the move this year, too, so there's reason to believe Wilson can develop into a legitimate hub as his development continues.

>> Read our Caleb Wilson scouting report

5. Kingston Flemings | G | Houston

Kingston Flemings, Houston | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Kingston Flemings burst onto the scene at Houston and immediately captured the attention and imagination of NBA scouts. He just moves at a different speed than everyone else on the floor, able to skate downhill past defenders and get wherever he needs unimpeded. Flemings' burst, body control and footwork makes him one hell of a tough cover.

Flemings is able to extend those advantages as a passer, delivering lobs and skip passes with touch while moving at full velocity. He's at his best attacking closeouts, probing and spinning it to a backdoor cutter. Flemings experienced some regression as a 3-point shooter and an interior finisher after his blistering start to the campaign, but his poise and touch — plus how consistently he's able to generate clean looks for himself — leads one to believe he's a proper on-ball engine. The next step is using all that speed and gear-shift ability to get all the way to the rim and draw fouls.

6. Aday Mara | C | Michigan

Aday Mara, Michigan | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Height: 7'3

Weight: 240

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

After struggling to earn consistent minutes across two years at UCLA, Aday Mara's transfer to Michigan led to a full breakout. He's a titanic rim protector, fluid if not overly quick, with razor-sharp instincts on the back line. NBA defenses will attempt to isolate Mara in space and attack him with twitchier guards, but he's a drop coverage monster and a vacuum-cleaner on the glass. There is not a more impactful rim deterrent in this class.

What really puts Mara in a special category, however, is the offensive upside. Mara won't space the floor, but deploys a wide base to set screens and finishes everything once he establishes position in the paint. He's a slick short roll passer. Mara can also map the court in real time at the elbow, able to let the play unfold around him before timing up a pinpoint dime to the open shooter or cutter. There may be stamina concerns with Mara as he makes the NBA leap, but most teams would kill for a shot-blocker, finish and connector of this caliber. All signs point to Mara becoming a dependable, high-level role player.

7. Dailyn Swain | F | Texas

Dailyn Swain, Texas | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Weight: 200

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 20

Dailyn Swain moves like an NBA star. He's an explosive, fluid downhill athlete, able to attack out of pick-and-rolls, blow by closeouts, or scorch the opposing defense in transition. He's a crafty finisher at the rim. Swain's handle is unreal; he can shift gears, hit the turbo, and keep defenders on a string with bendy, stop-start motion. His passing has become a real asset, too. He makes sharp reads and helps keep the ball popping, able to extend the advantages he creates with his rim pressure.

There's an incredibly tantalizing framework here. A bursty wing creator who racks up paint touches and operates with total fearlessness. Swain needs to up his 3-point volume and quicken his release to fully command the respect of NBA defenses, but his touch at the rim is a positive indicator. He's also an active defender, lurking in passing lanes or stymieing ball-handlers with his long frame and suffocating lateral agility.

8. Mikel Brown Jr. | G | Louisville

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Mikel Brown tends to run hot and cold, but when he's on, good lord is he on. The lulls in production and efficiency are pretty standard for a 19-year-old point guard. His archetype isn't as valued as it once was, there is still utility in the high-octane creator. He needs to add muscle and finish better at the rim, but Brown is a clear NBA-level playmaker. He can manipulate the defense with stop-start handles, accelerate in an instant, and spray creative passes on the move. He also boasts incredibly deep range on his pull-up 3s, mixed with the best foul-drawing chops of the 2026 guard class.

Brown will need to stabilize in terms of efficiency, but the ability to stretch a defense, pressure the rim and break schemes as a passer gives him one of the highest offensive ceilings is the class. There is also a lower-usage outcome that is still positive if Brown's NBA team decides to weaponize him as an off-ball shooter and connector. If he can trim turnovers, improve shot selection and put in more consistent effort on defense, watch out.

9. Darius Acuff Jr. | G | Arkansas

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Height: 6'3

Weight: 190

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Darius Acuff Jr. faces the standard challenges of small guards in the modern NBA, but there's reason to believe Acuff can buck the trend and carve out a productive career. He might be the greatest freshman guard on the John Calipari tree. Not necessarily the best prospect, but in terms of college production and impact, Acuff put his name in rarefied air. There are genuine star traits if things break right, and his production over the final two months of the season silenced a whole lot of doubts.

Acuff is built like a mini tank and uses his physicality to embrace contact on drives. He expertly mixes speeds as a ball-handler, with crisp footwork on pull-ups and step-backs. He's a versatile 3-point shooter, whether it's off the catch or off the dribble. He was a premier setup man for the Hogs, too, with a low turnover rate, which speaks to his unflappable poise while navigating high-traffic areas on the court. No freshman guard in recent memory has looked the part more than Acuff. If he weren't so detrimental in his nonchalance on defense, he'd ranked much higher.

>> Read our Darius Acuff Jr. scouting report

10. Keaton Wagler | G | Illinois

Keaton Wagler, Illinois | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Height: 6'6

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

From unheralded recruit to potential top-10 pick, Keaton Wagler occupies a valuable archetype for the modern game: the tall, high-feel initiator. There are plenty of valid criticisms. Wagler needs to add strength, and his lack of burst could create issues against more athletic, physical defenders in the NBA. If he can’t muscle through the point of attack or win with speed, the growing pains will be sharp.

That said, Wagler’s skill level and basketball IQ compensate for many of those concerns. He’s a prolific shot-maker in a variety of play types, and he's consistently able to manipulate defenders and draw fouls despite his slo-mo stylings. Wagler's footwork and craft are exceptional; he does not shy away from contact either. He was a poor below-the-rim finisher at Illinois, but with his advanced touch, one has to think NBA physical development will go a long way toward improvement. Wagler's lack of defensive playmaking is a red flag, but offensively, he's too versatile and intelligent to bet against.

>> Read our Keaton Wagler scouting report

11. Tyler Tanner | G | Vanderbilt

Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height: 6'0

Weight: 175

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Tyler Tanner will need to overcome his small stature at the next level, which is increasingly difficult in a league so predicated on finding the right intersection of size, athleticism and skill across all five positions. You can count on one hand the number of successful modern guards with Tanner's measurables, but he has what it takes to break the mold — dizzying burst, electric bounce, and the sort of defensive instincts required to survive the unique challenges set out before him.

Tanner is an absolute terror on defense, timing his help perfectly and pouncing on stock opportunities like a rabid animal. As for the offense, Tanner consistently puts two feet in the paint and gets where he needs on the floor, able to toggle effortlessly between the turbo and a more patient, herky-jerky tempo. He has more than his share of dunks this season, displaying a level of advantage creation and above-rim verticality that separates Tanner from other small point guards. He doesn’t turn it over much despite a high usage and the metrics paint him as one of the very best guards in college basketball as a sophomore.

>> Read our Tyler Tanner scouting report

12. Bennett Stirtz | G | Iowa

Bennett Stirtz, Iowa | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

Bennett Stirtz is the best passer in the 2026 draft, full stop. Scaling up from mid-major competition at Drake to Big Ten competition as Iowa comes with its challenges, but Stirtz continues to exert total command over all aspects of the offense. He's a master manipulator in pick-and-rolls. He rockets pinpoint hit-ahead passes in transition. In general, Stirtz is step ahead of the defense, able to diagnose breakdowns and extend advantages before the opponent catches up.

He's an older prospect and there are valid questions about Stirtz's ability to turn the corner and pressure the rim against more athletic defenses. Still, the prodigious pull-up shooting and feather-soft touch gives him a solid baseline as a scorer. He's not an on-ball stopper defensively, but Stirtz operates well in incognito mode, lurking in shadows and generating plenty of steals.

13. Yaxel Lendeborg | F | Michigan

Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 230

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 23

Yaxel Lendeborg quickly made the adjustment to Michigan's supersized lineup and established himself as one of the best players in college basketball as a graduate senior. Although older than a lot of his peers on this list, Lendeborg's skill set is so vast, so well-rounded, that's is hard to bet against it translating to the next level. He can beat you in so many ways, whether it's post-ups, spot-ups, or his kinetic, game-wrecking defense.

Lendeborg cranked up his 3-point volume this season without sacrificing efficiency, while also improving tenfold as a finisher at the rim. He has become the sort of bulletproof complementary scorer an NBA contender will fall in love with. Lendeborg keeps his finish on the pulse offensively. He picks his spots wisely as a bulldozing slasher and he's a slick connective passer. His defensive versatility was tested more than ever in Michigan's three-big lineup, and Lendeborg passed the test with flying colors. Elite rebounding, on both ends, rounds out his profile nicely. He is a special college player with all the trappings of an instant impact player in the NBA.

>> Read our Yaxel Lendeborg scouting report

14. Labaron Philon Jr. | G | Alabama

Labaron Philon Jr., Alabama | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 177

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Labaron Philon returned to Alabama at the last second after seriously entertaining the one-and-done path. It seems he made the right call, thriving in a featured capacity for the Crimson Tide. Philon is a slender, shifty point guard by nature, but he has added strength and looks far more comfortable finishing among the trees than he did a year ago. He squeezed every ounce of impact out of a high-usage role, able to set the table, score off the catch or connect dots with his quick processing.

Philon's 3-point rate is up. He's stepping fluidly into mid-range pull-ups. His floater remains a standout skill, and it only becomes more dangerous with the uptick in rim pressure. He's limited in certain defensive matchups due to his frame, but Philon hounds the point of attack and is constantly sneaking into passing lanes to generate turnovers. He's one of the most complete, well-rounded guards in the country.

15. Brayden Burries | G | Arizona

Brayden Burries, Arizona | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 200

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Brayden Burries is a physical combo guard with an NBA-ready frame and a diverse repertoire. Rather than depending on speed and explosion, Burries leans on muscle and rhythm to put his defenders at a disadvantage. Burries attacks the lane with long, purposeful strides and absorbs contact with ease. He draws fouls, which is a gold-star indicator, and he's automatic on spot-up 3s.

After beginning the season in a funk, Burries quickly found his stride and became the beating heart of arguably college basketball's best regular season team. He's a competent secondary ball-handler and facilitator and an active defender (with the strength to guard up a position). Some will view him as undersized for a non-point guard, but the ease with which Burries fits into multiple roles should win over scouts.

16. Patrick Ngongba II | C | Duke

Patrick Ngongba II, Duke | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Height: 6'11

Weight: 250

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

Patrick Ngongba leveled up as a sophomore, as expected. He does not offer a particularly groundbreaking archetype, but there is still value in a massive center who excels at the small things. Ngongba is a forceful screen-setter and post scorer. He establishes good position on the glass. He consistently locks down the paint in drop coverage. Ngongba just feels like a solid, day-one role player in the NBA.

Ngongba doesn't space the floor offensively and he's fairly streamlined as a scorer — hooks, dunks, putbacks, so forth — but there is a special trait that hints at further upside. Ngongba is a phenomenal passer, able to map the floor and locate cutters before the defense can react. He distributes fruitfully out of double teams and he's comfortable standing tall and directing traffic from the elbow. That's a skill that could prove even more valuable with NBA athletes and NBA spacing.

17. Motiejus Krivas | C | Arizona

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Height: 7'2

Weight: 260

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

Motiejus Krivas is the anchor of Arizona's top-ranked defense and an excellent play-finisher on offense. He's simply a massive human being, with the strength and coordination to dominate the paint on both ends. More than a shot-blocker, Krivas exhibits preternatural anticipation skills and impressive agility given his muscle-bound frame. He's never out of position, which means opponents have a hard time coming by points at the rim. His developmental arc on defense over the last few years is extremely promising.

There's also reason to believe Krivas can become more than a dunker and mismatch scorer on offense. He slowly began to incorporate 3s into his shot diet this season. While the volume is negligible, Krivas has long been a 70-plus percent free throw shooter. He has soft touch on hook shots and floaters. Given the influx of 7-footers learning how to shoot nowadays, there's every reason to believe Krivas can become a credible floor-spacer in due time.

18. Hannes Steinbach | F | Washington

Hannes Steinbach, Washington | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 220

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

After a dominant summer in Germany, Hannes Steinbach arrived at Washington and picked up right where he left off. The scouting report is simple enough: Steinbach is a monster on the glass and a pristine, polished post operator. His touch and coordination around the rim consistently pops and he displays tremendous instincts, whether it's establishing position for a rebound or perfectly timing a cut.

He's not much of a perimeter weapon at this stage, but Steinbach has at least step out behind the 3-point line and attack slow-footed bigs with a drive. He's coordinated enough to beat a lazy closeout and pirouette to the rim. On defense, he makes strong rotations and mucks up the paint more than initially expected. He boasts one of the highest IQs among the big man class and he's well ahead of the curve physically. Steinbach is just feels easy to bank on for a solid, decade-long career.

19. Joshua Jefferson | F | Iowa State

Joshua Jefferson, Iowa State | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Height: 6'8

Weight: 220

Class: Senior

Draft Age: 22

A substantial shooting leap elevated Joshua Jefferson’s profile as a senior. The leader of a dominant Iowa State team, Jefferson checks a lot of the boxes that smart front offices look for. He has NBA size and strength as a forward, but he also operates with exceptionally high feel. The playmaking pops every night. He was the Cyclones' central offensive hub. He can attack closeouts and run inverted pick-and-rolls on the perimeter. He can facilitate out of the short roll. He can score in slo-mo, or hit the jets when a lane opens up. He has a deceptive quickness to him.

There just aren’t too many players who impact winning on so many levels. Jefferson is not an elite athlete, but he’s mobile enough on defense, with strong instincts and the physicality to shut off water at the point of attack. He has range as a weak-side shot blocker. Some skeptics of his shooting remain, but if Jefferson can keep upping the volume, he should earn steady NBA minutes right out of the gate.

20. Allen Graves | F | Santa Clara

Allen Graves, Santa Clara | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 225

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Allen Graves is the analytics darling of the 2026 class. He occupied a streamlined role for Santa Clara as a freshman, mostly cleaning up on cuts, offensive rebounds and spot-ups. That said, he did each of those things at an extremely high level — 40.7 percent on 3s, 63.3 percent at the rim, 13.9 OREB% — to go along with incredible detonation skills on the defensive end (5.0 BLK%, 4.9 STL%). Graves should step into a complementary role in the NBA and look right at home.

Graves does not have the history of usage and productivity we typically associate with potential first-round picks, but given his touch, IQ and physicality at such a young age, there's no reason to think Graves can't scale up and expand his contributions over time. It will take a certain type of front office to believe wholeheartedly in Graves, but he figures to make the grungy, two-way contributions necessary to help a team win games.

21. Amari Allen | F | Alabama

Amari Allen, Alabama | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Height: 6'7

Weight: 205

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Amari Allen isn't the sexiest athlete by NBA standards, but he offers such a diverse and helpful skill set on the wing. Alabama frequently allowed Allen to push the tempo in transition or set up the halfcourt offense. He can run pick-and-rolls, facilitate from the elbow or scale back into an off-ball role. Allen is an efficient spot-up shooter on solid volume, with the strength and gear shift ability to get downhill and put his defender in jail.

He tends to play below the rim and wasn't the greatest finisher in traffic; it's probably best to describe Allen as a good-not-great defender. Those are the primary knocks against him. That said, Allen inhales rebounds on the defensive glass and has the right combination of strength and mobility to handle a variety of assignments. Twitchier guards can get the best of him in space, but all in all, Allen just does so much that teams value. He provides strong connective tissue with a high IQ and the potential to blossom into something more.

22. Cameron Carr | G | Baylor

Cameron Carr, Baylor | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Height: 6'5

Weight: 175

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 21

After two lost seasons at Tennessee, Cameron Carr arrived at Baylor and blossomed into a star. It's not hard to see how his skill set will translate to the NBA. He's a long, agile wing who blows s**t up on defense, shoots 3s at a high volume and gets vertical for lobs. He's not an on-ball generator, but Carr isn't a bad processor. He makes the right plays in the flow of the offense, stays engaged off-ball, and finishes plays with authority.

Carr's opportunities were scarce prior to his season at Baylor, which is a great example of why situation matters so much. He's so fluid and natural as a scorer. He scores in bunches on the perimeter, with endless range and the confidence to pull the trigger off movement and under duress. His high release point means "good" shots are almost always available to Carr. If he can add strength and become a bit more airtight at the point of attack on defense, he has the foundation of a longtime NBA contributor.

23. Nate Ament | F | Tennessee

Nate Ament, Tennessee | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Height: 6'10

Weight: 185

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Nate Ament is the most polarizing prospect in the 2026 draft. He's a fluid athlete for his size, but also a bit too upright as a ball-handler. Ament struggles to generate separation and he's finishing almost exclusively below the rim, and not very successfully. The foul-drawing is a pro, and his willingness to embrace contact is admirable, but the inefficiency and lack of clean looks is nonetheless worrisome.

Ament makes up for some of these concerns with thrilling flashes as a defensive agitator. He exhibits solid off-ball instincts in general and is bendy enough to get in his stance and guard the point of attack. In terms of scoring, Ament's touch is there. He has a lot to clean up fundamentally, but the high release point and flashes of passing vision allow visions of stardom to trickle through one's mind. There aren't too many prospects like him, so upside could offset a lower perceived floor.

24. Morez Johnson Jr. | F | Michigan

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 255

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

A mixed freshman season at Illinois led Morez Johnson to transfer to Michigan, where he quickly emerged as a cornerstone of the eventual champs. Johnson does not play a sexy brand of basketball, but he’s a hulking athlete in the frontcourt, strong enough to stonewall centers on the block, but quick enough to switch around the perimeter when needed. Michigan has essentially moved him between center and supersized small forward depending on the matchup, all with great success.

The low-volume shooting will unsettle some scouts, but Johnson is a bulldozer at the rim. The touch indicators, primarily his free throw percentage, also paint Johnson in a positive light. He should expand his shooting profile over time, which will only empower him more as a cutter, roll man and post scorer. He attacks the glass with ravenous intent and he is, point blank, one of the most suffocating and intimidating defenders in the country. A smart NBA front office will view him as a plug-and-produce role player.

25. Jayden Quaintance | C | Kentucky

Jayden Quaintance, Kentucky | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 225

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 18

After an ACL injury cut his freshman season in half at Arizona State, Quaintance transferred to Kentucky, only to miss all but four games due to swelling and other setbacks. He was a monster defensive playmaker at ASU as a 17-year-old (9.8 BLK%, 2.0 STL%), but what is essentially a lost sophomore campaign puts his NBA stock in limbo. The upside remains tantalizing. On paper, Quiantance is one of the best defensive prospects in recent memory — a smothering help-side shot blocker with the lateral agility to mirror guards and switch one through five. Defensive versatility alone should keep Quaintance in the lottery conversation.

There are more questions on offense, however. Quaintance lacks perimeter skill — more of a theoretical shooter than an actual shooter, as evidenced by his free throw struggles. He can clean up on dunks and dump-offs, hound the offensive glass, and get up for lobs, though. He’s has also experimented a bit around the elbow, with the body control and coordination to face-up and attack slow-footed bigs. If he translates his athleticism and skill flashes into a more robust offensive profile, Quaintance's ceiling ranks among the highest in the class. That said, if these injuries stunt his development, Quaintance could be too far behind to catch up in the unforgiving NBA. A real boom-or-bust proposition.

26. Ebuka Okorie | G | Stanford

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Height: 6'2

Weight: 197

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Ebuka Okorie was ranked outside the top-100 nationally in high school, but he needed very little time to explode into the national consciousness at Stanford. There is natural trepidation with all small guards, but Okorie is built strong, with the length and athleticism to disrupt the point of attack on defense. More importantly, he's capable of absolute barn burners offensively, with a wicked first step and unbelievable creativity as a slasher and scorer.

Okorie gets up 3s at a high volume, which he uses to set up his explosive driving game. He has not trouble planting two feet in the paint or drawing fouls en route to the hoop. His speed, strength and shake — able to dance through the middle of a defense like a jitterbug — is special. There is no more consistent advantage creator in the draft. Okorie needs to finish better at the rim and prove he can hit 3s consistently enough, but his low turnover rate (10.4%), paired with such a high scoring volume and decent assist numbers, means Okorie has real primary engine potential.

27. Christian Anderson Jr. | G | Texas Tech

Christian Anderson Jr., Texas Tech | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Height: 6'2

Weight: 165

Class: Sophomore

Draft Age: 20

In a class rife with talented guards, Christian Anderson has separated himself with big performances in big moments. He was among the most prolific pull-up shooters in college basketball last season; he also led his conference in assists, with a low turnover rate to boost his stock. Anderson is a blending of classic and modern point guard traits. A slight frame will hold him back in certain matchups, but the skill level, IQ, and pure, unfiltered gumption with which Anderson plays gives him a high baseline.

Anderson’s skill is highly adaptable, and should allow him to flourish in a variety of setups. He was Tech’s primary setup man, but he can also float on the perimeter and step into deep catch-and-shoot 3s. Anderson does not require total command of the basketball to impact winning. Also, what he lacks in pure speed, he compensates for with tempo and body control. Anderson doesn’t get sped up. His footwork is crisp, his handles are deceptive, and he’s able to worm him way to his favorite spots before the defense even realizes it has been beat.

28. Malachi Moreno | C | Kentucky

Malachi Moreno, Kentucky | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Height: 7'0

Weight: 250

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 19

Despite a low-usage role, Malachi Moreno looked the part of an NBA contributor as Kentucky's main anchor in the frontcourt. He has ready-made size and strength for the next level, on top of impressive agility in space, which allows Moreno to fully weaponize his long, broad frame. He's stout in drop coverage and capable up on a screen, containing the ball-handler in space. What sells his NBA stock, however, is the extent to which Moreno has elevated Kentucky on offense.

Moreno makes life so much easier on his teammates despite his streamlined duties. He does so with quick short roll processing and a strong presence on the offensive glass. He's an agile finisher at the rim. Moreno does the small things exceptionally well, but he's also scratching the surface of a much richer skill set. Buy your stock now.

29. Thomas Haugh | F | Florida

Thomas Haugh, Florida | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Height: 6'9

Weight: 210

Class: Junior

Draft Age: 22

Thomas Haugh took on a featured role for the Gators in 2026 after his spectacular March Madness run in 2025. The junior offers so many attributes that NBA teams covet in a role player. He's long, athletic and fluid on the wing, with sharp connective instincts. Haugh plays an efficient and decisive brand of basketball. He's not an on-ball engine, but he's a slick passer, a purposeful off-ball mover, and occasionally a productive slasher.

Haugh loves to play up-tempo, using his athleticism to its full effect in transition. He's crafty at the rim, able to elevate when there's a lane, but also highly adept at scoop layups and funky, finesse finishes. Though not an elite defensive playmaker, Haugh understands his assignments and covers a ton of ground. He's the sort of versatile, high-energy defender who can plug into virtually any scheme. If he gets more consistent from deep, NBA scouts will find little to nitpick.

30. Braylon Mullins | G | Connecticut

Braylon Mullins, Connecticut | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Height: 6'4

Weight: 180

Class: Freshman

Draft Age: 20

Braylon Mullins missed time early in the season, but made an immediate and positive impact upon his return. The UConn guard checks a lot of boxes for the modern NBA role player. He's a knockdown shooter, a high-feel connective passer and a legitimate athlete, able to attack closeouts or fly up the court in transition.

Mullins attempts 3s at a massive volume and figures to sustain value on that front alone. He's not much of an on-ball generator, but he has an innate sense for when to cut, relocate and swing the rock. He needs to add strength to aid his rim finishing and on-ball defense, but Mullins has active hands as a defender and he's quick enough to punish closeouts with a quick one- or two-dribble pull-up, when needed.

Player Position School Age 31. Tarris Reed Jr. C Connecticut 22 32. Ivan Kharchenkov F Arizona 19 33. Karim López F Mexico 19 34. Koa Peat F Arizona 19 35. Zuby Ejiofor C St. John's 22 36. Henri Veesaar C North Carolina 22 37. Flory Bidunga C Kansas 21 38. Braden Smith G Purdue 22 39. Alvaro Folgueiras F Iowa 21 40. Meleek Thomas G Arkansas 19 41. Isaiah Evans F Duke 20 42. Zvonimir Ivisic C Illinois 22 43. Milan Momcilovic F Iowa State 21 44. Pryce Sandfort F Nebraska 21 45. Paul McNeil Jr. G NC State 20 46. Jeremy Fears Jr. G Michigan State 21 47. Miles Byrd G San Diego State 21 48. Juke Harris F Wake Forest 20 49. Billy Richmond III F Arkansas 20 50. David Mirkovic F Illinois 20 51. Jalen Washington F Vanderbilt 22 52. Chris Cenac Jr. C Houston 19 53. Tamin Lipsey G Iowa State 23 54. Alex Karaban F Connecticut 23 55. Joseph Tugler F Houston 21 56. Alijah Arenas G USC 19 57. Bruce Thornton G Ohio State 22 58. Blue Cain G Georgia 21 59. Sergio de Larrea G Spain 20 60. Tounde Yessoufou F Baylor 20 61. Alex Condon C Florida 21 62. Luigi Suigo C Italy 19 63. Rueben Chinyelu C Florida 22 64. Mason Falslev G Utah State 24 65. Ja'Kobi Gillespie G Tennessee 22 66. Dash Daniels G Australia 18 67. Ryan Conwell G Louisville 22 68. Andrej Stojakovic F Illinois 21 69. Kylan Boswell G Illinois 21 70. Jaden Bradley G Arizona 22 71. JT Toppin F Texas Tech 21 72. Quadir Copeland G NC State 22 73. Matt Able G NC State 19 74. Rafael Castro F George Washington 23 75. Richie Saunders F BYU 24 76. Silas Demary Jr. G Connecticut 22 77. Trey Kaufman-Renn F Purdue 23 78. Ugonna Onyenso C Virginia 21 79. Nolan Winter F Wisconsin 21 80. Nate Bittle C Oregon 23 81. Tomislav Ivisic C Illinois 22 82. Maliq Brown C Duke 22 83. Baba Miller F Cincinnati 22 84. Lamar Wilkerson G Indiana 24 85. Nick Martinelli F Northwestern 22 86. Donovan Dent G UCLA 22 87. Tobi Lawal F Virginia Tech 23 88. Dame Sarr F Duke 20 89. Otega Oweh G Kentucky 22 90. John Blackwell G Wisconsin 21 91. Michael Ruzic F Croatia 19 92. Adam Atamna G France 18 93. Malik Reneau F Miami FL 23 94. Anthony Robinson II G Missouri 21 95. Cade Tyson F Minnesota 22 96. Mark Mitchell F Missouri 22 97. Darrion Williams F NC State 23 98. Trevon Brazile C Arkansas 23 99. Tucker DeVries F Indiana 23 100. Mouhamed Faye C Senegal 21