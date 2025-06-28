Wizards UDFA pickup might produce more than actual draft picks

Kadary Richmond’s arrival as the Washington Wizards’ newest undrafted free agent might be their smartest move surrounding the draft.

Wizards fans who follow NBA player development trends should note his college resume. Richmond posted 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game as a fifth-year senior at St. John’s. His defensive skills, energy and ability to impact multiple stats make him an intriguing piece for a team focused on building from the ground up. Due to his age and experience, it’s possible Richmond could be even more NBA-ready than the Wizards first-round pick, Tre Johnson.

St. Johns Kadary Richmond Signs A Deal With The Wizards



6'6 23 Year Old Guard



12.4 PPG - 6.4 REB - 5.3 AST - 2.9 STK



Length And Strong Defender, Plus Playmaker But Cannot Shoot pic.twitter.com/dG03T6gg1V — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) June 27, 2025

Richmond stands out for his size and versatility at guard. At St. John’s, he was a do-it-all player, grabbing boards, finding teammates and locking down ball handlers. His 6.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game show rare rebounding and playmaking chops for a guard. His two steals each night underline his knack for reading plays and disrupting offenses. The Wizards wasted no time locking in his defensive mindset and hustle with a two-way deal.

Why Kadary Richmond could outpace Washington’s 2025 draft picks

The 2025 draft class, while loaded with raw talent, is heavy on players who need time to grow. On the other hand, a player like Richmond brings four years of college experience, a high basketball IQ and the ability to guard multiple positions. Many draftees require a few years to develop, especially with shooting and consistency on defense. Richmond’s advanced feel for the game and instant defensive impact could make him more productive than his peers, right away.

Washington’s young roster should open the door for Richmond to carve out minutes fast. On a two-way contract, he can split time between the NBA and G League, getting real minutes and proving his worth. Most coaching staff want players who defend and keep the ball moving, two of Richmond’s biggest strengths.

Kadary Richmond’s ceiling and potential development

Richmond’s jump shot is the main area of concern. If he can improve as a shooter, his ceiling will rise a few levels. For now, his unique mix of defense and savvy makes him a strong rotation candidate, but skill development will determine if he sticks in the league long-term. His age (23) and size could also be a positive if used properly by the Wizards.

Kadary Richmond has an inside track to NBA minutes thanks to his experience, defense and all-around game. For Wizards fans, his journey is a reminder that real value can come from overlooked prospects, not just the draft’s headline names. Richmond’s story could be the next proof that talent and fit matter more than draft position.