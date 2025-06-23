When are the WNBA All-Stars announced?

The 2025 WNBA All-Star game will take place on July 19 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Fans have a big say in who gets to call themselves an All-Star and play in this game. Fan voting started on June 12 and will run through this Saturday, June 28.

The WNBA just released the first return leaderboard of the top 40 most-voted players. Caitlin Clark is leading the pack, alongside her biggest MVP threat, Napheesa Collier. The fans seem to want to see Indiana Fever players compete on their home court as All-Stars, with four of their members in the top ten.

Two Rookie of the Year candidates are also pulling in votes. The first-overall draft pick, Wings guard, Paige Bueckers and Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen are also in the top ten.

When will the WNBA All-Stars be announced?

Once voting closes on June 28, the votes will be tallied. The players will be ranked based on their positions, and three types of votes — fan, media, and player. The 10 players with the best rankings will be named the starters. The two players with the most fan votes will be the All-Star team captains. The WNBA head coaches will then select the reserved players — a bench of six players for each side

We can expect these results on Tuesday, July 8 at 7 p.m. E.T. on a special edition of WNBA Countdown on ESPN.

During All-Star weekend, the WNBA will also be holding the 3-point contest, and skills challenge the night before the All-Star Game. We can expect the names of those players who are participating in those events in early July.

Fans still have time to have their voice heard. Until Saturday, fans can vote once a day for their favorite players to make the All-Star roster. On June 27, any fan ballot cast will count twice. Voting is available on the WNBA website or the WNBA app.