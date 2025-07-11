WNBA MVP Power Rankings 2025: A new candidate enters

The 2025 WNBA season is right at its halfway point. Players are making their cases for various end-of-season awards, including league MVP. The power rankings have been scattered all year with players who have been favorites for years, new players, and others that fans may not expect. We could also have a new winner for the first time since Jonquel Jones won in 2021.

Here is a power ranking of the top five WNBA MVP candidates.

5. A'ja Wilson - Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson has won three of the last six MVP awards, so she seems to be a permanent member of this list - but it does help that she is playing extremely well. She is averaging the second-most points per game with 20.7, accompanied by an average of 8.7 rebounds per game. It should also be a surprise to no one that she leads the league in blocks per game with 2.4 - her defensive presence is one of the best in the W, and has been for years.

The Aces have hit a slump this season that they haven't seen in a couple of years, since they've spent the last few seasons as favorites to win it all. A lot of the load has fallen on A'ja Wilson, a seasoned vet with impeccable leadership skills.

4. Alyssa Thomas - Phoenix Mercury

This is a new name that has entered the conversation. Alyssa Thomas is an experienced veteran who the Phoenix Mercury signed during the offseason - she had previously spent her entire 11-year career with the Connecticut Sun. Thomas has taken her game up a level this season - she averages 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game.

She was not on a lot of preseason MVP lists of players to look out for. But, she is entering a lot of discussions following her performance against Minnesota last week. She put up a career-high 29 points with eight rebounds and five assists.

With that, Thomas cracks the Top 5 favorites to win the WNBA MVP.

3. Caitlin Clark - Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark is obviously a fan-favorite in this league, but she was also named a very early favorite to win MVP before the season started. Coming off her rookie season where she won Rookie of the Year, people put lots of expectations on her. She came out hot to start the season - and was even at the top of MVP convos, but she has had a couple injury woes.

Clark is seemingly back and healthy, and even through the injuries, she has had a great season. She is averaging 17.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. She was also just named as a captain of one of the 2025 All-Star squads. As she continues to get back in her groove of dominant gameplay, she will most likely climb back to the top of this list.

2. Breanna Stewart - New York Liberty

Just like A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart is a player you can never take your eye off of when discussing possible MVP candidates. The 2023 MVP and 2024 WNBA champion is still in full command this season. She is averaging 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season.

If she was able to win MVP it would be her third-time accepting the honor - joining an elite group of only four other players to do so. She is a little further behind than the player in the No. 1 spot - but as we enter the second-half of the season, anything can happen.

1. Napheesa Collier - Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier has been leading the MVP race all season long, especially after Minnesota got off to such a hot start. And, she shows no signs of slowing down. She has led the Lynx to an 18-3 record, which leads the league, and also took them to the Commissioner's Cup Final. Collier is leading the league in average points per game with 23.5, with a field-goal percentage of 52.1. She is recording an average of 7.9 rebounds per game. Collier is also the other captain in this year's All-Star game.

Collier is by far the player to beat in this MVP contest - it seems like every player might just be chasing her for the remainder of the season. Unfortunately for them, she does not look like she is slowing down any time soon.