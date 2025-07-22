WNBA Statistics: Will Caitlin Clark be dethroned as W assist champ?

Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas is putting up insane numbers when it comes to assists. She is currently averaging 9.5 per game and is showing no sign of slowing down. But, honestly, this is nothing new — she has been an assisting machine the last few years of her 11-year stint in the WNBA. Since the 2022 season, Thomas has finished each season averaging at least 6.0 assists per game. Averaging 7.9 per game at the end of both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

She is on her way to breaking three different WNBA assisting records this season. The first being, most assists ever from a frontcourt player, currently held by Candace Parker. The second record is Courtney Vandersloot's 10-assist games in a season.

Finally, last year Caitlin Clark set the record for most assists in a season — with 337. The record was previously held by none other than Alyssa Thomas with 316 during the 2023 W season.

The second half of the season gives Alyssa Thomas a golden opportunity to rewrite the assist record books—despite already missing five games. She’s just 17 assists away from surpassing Candace Parker for the most ever by a frontcourt player. At her current pace, she’ll do that in… pic.twitter.com/VdntlhUfJG — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) July 22, 2025

Thomas could reclaim her crown from Clark this season — in fact, it is looking incredibly likely with the way she is playing right now. About halfway into the season, Thomas is sitting at 162 total assists.

Alyssa Thomas is also leading the league in average assists per game. As I previously mentioned, she is currently averaging a very impressive 9.5 assists a game. She has come up short of ending the season with this accolade for a couple of years now. In 2023, Courtney Vandersloot finished the season averaging 8.1 assists per game, while Thomas recorded 7.9 per game. Then, in 2024, Caitlin Clark finished first in the category, averaging 8.4 assists per game, with Thomas again coming in second, putting up 7.9 per game.

While Caitlin Clark is currently averaging 8.8 assists per game, she has had issues with injuries this season — which makes it tough for her to be in contention to break her total assists in a season record. She is sitting at 115 total assists right now. But, Clark could absolutely still be the season leader for average assists per game, as she is right on the heels of Thomas.

Clark will not be available in the Fever's game tonight against the New York Liberty. But, when she returns, it can be expected that she falls back into her dominant groove when it comes to assisting her teammates. Her points per game and shooting are a little lower than last year, but her assists are sitting in a similar spot. This should make the battle of who will lead the league toward the end of the season entertaining — even if AT takes back her total record.